Morning Update: B.C. wildfire season moves to second-largest on record; Multiple fatalities after shooting at video-game tournament in Florida

B.C. wildfire season moves to second-largest on record, below last year

British Columbia’s 2018 wildfire season is now the second-largest on record, ranking below only last year’s catastrophic summer. Across the province, more than 945,000 hectares of land have burned since the beginning of the wildfire season on April 1, according to government statistics. In comparison, a total of 1.2 million hectares were destroyed last year.

At present, 542 fires continued to burn throughout B.C., with 12 new starts on Saturday and nine on Friday. Of those, 58 were considered fires of note, meaning they are either highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety. The largest wildfires are in the northwest region of the province. The lightning-caused Alkali Lake fire near Telegraph Creek has burned for a full month, merging with several smaller fires to cover 118,000 hectares in all.

High-income earners paid $4.6-billion less in taxes in 2016 despite higher tax rate for top 1 per cent

The Liberal government’s tax on Canada’s top 1 per cent failed to produce the promised billions in new revenue in its first year, as high-income earners actually paid $4.6-billion less in federal taxes. The Liberal Party’s campaign platform said a new top tax bracket would raise nearly $3-billion a year, but an analysis of recently released data from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) shows the expected benefit didn’t materialize.

The latest available tax records show that revenue from Canadians earning about $140,000 or more – which had previously been the fourth and highest tax bracket – dropped by $4.6-billion in 2016, the first full year that the Liberal tax changes were in effect. Further, 30,340 fewer Canadians reported incomes in that range for 2016 compared with the year before

Obama, Bush to speak at McCain funeral, unclear if Trump will attend

Two former presidents are expected to speak at Senator John McCain’s service and he will lie in state in both the country’s capital and Arizona as part of a cross-country funeral procession ending with his burial at the U.S. Naval Academy, according to plans taking shape Sunday.

McCain had long feuded with President Donald Trump, and two White House officials said McCain’s family had asked, before the senator’s death, that Trump not attend the funeral services. Vice-President Mike Pence is likely to attend, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

A day after McCain died of brain cancer at 81, his family, friends and congressional and state leaders were working out details of the farewell to the decorated Vietnam War hero, prisoner of war and six-term senator.

Three dead, including suspect, after shooting at video-game tournament in Florida: police

A gunman opened fire at an online video-game tournament as it was being livestreamed from a Florida mall, killing two people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore carried out the attack using at least one handgun at the Jacksonville Landing, a collection of restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River. Williams said the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot, adding final confirmation of the suspect’s identity was pending as the FBI in Baltimore aided in the investigation.

Nine other people were wounded by gunfire and all were in stable condition Sunday evening after being taken to hospitals, Williams said. He added that two others were injured in the rush to flee the gunfire.

Premier Ford’s government will not release its ministers’ mandate letters

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is breaking with a trend set by Ottawa and other provincial governments to publicly release ministerial mandate letters, as Premier Doug Ford’s documented instructions to his ministers have been designated a cabinet secret. Designating the letters as cabinet secrets, one of the highest levels of secrecy available to the provincial government, means they will not be accessible to most civil servants nor will they be available to the public through freedom-of-information legislation.

World stocks hit two-week high

World stock markets rose to their highest level in more than two weeks on Monday as reassuring comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, an easing in trade war jitters and a bid by China’s central bank to stabilize the yuan lifted risk appetite. In Europe, stocks were trading higher just before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX was up 0.51 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.42 per cent. Markets in the U.K. were closed for a bank holiday. Asian markets were also largely positive with Japan’s Nikkei adding 0.88 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 2.17 per cent. Crude prices were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.76 US cents.

With veganism on the rise, is meat cooked?

“There are two distinct threats that could indicate that yes, meat is on the way out. One is that a continuation of present trends against consuming meat will make it socially unacceptable for a large segment of society, as tobacco is today. The other is that a technological revolution will make producers of live cattle, pigs and chickens as irrelevant as Kodak became when the once-dominant camera and film manufacturer failed to embrace the digital revolution.” -Peter Singer

Ontario’s sex-ed hotline is chilling and unnecessary

“The state of affairs going into this school year is not as bad as it might have been – with one troubling exception: Mr. Ford’s plan to provide a platform where parents can anonymously snitch on teachers they believe aren’t sticking closely enough to the somewhat vague and confusing messaging of the interim curriculum. That’s an antagonistic attitude to take in a democracy. Mr. Ford has the right to fulfill his mandate, just as others have the right to challenge his efforts to do so. The sex-ed hotline is a chilling example of bad faith in that process, and completely unwarranted.” -Globe editorial

We disregard asylum seekers at great peril to our humanity

“Asylum seekers are not illegal, regardless of their manner of arrival. They are asserting a fundamental legal right. The arrival of some may be irregular in the sense that they may not cross our border at an official point of entry. But irregular or not, if they establish a legitimate claim for refuge, they are entitled to our protection. To deny it is to reject a humanitarian principle that has endured since time immemorial.” -Lloyd Axworthy and Allan Rock

Little Johnny may not be a perfect angel, but his parents believe he’s a pretty good kid all around. But then comes a call from the principal that bursts that particular bubble: Their son has reportedly been bullying other kids – a complete no-no given many schools’ zero-tolerance policies for such behaviour. So why do kids bully and what are parents to do? Psychiatrist Susan Baer, medical director of out-patient mental health services at BC Children’s Hospital, provides insight and advice.

Photojournalist Boris Spremo began his storied career at The Globe and Mail, and in 1965 shot this captivating photo of a construction worker perched on a high beam to enjoy his lunch, a panoramic view of Toronto’s downtown at his feet. Spremo was documenting the building of the Macdonald Block Complex, a high-rise built to house 9,000 provincial civil servants who at the time worked in buildings scattered across the city. A year later, Spremo would leave The Globe for the Toronto Star, spending more than 34 years capturing moments people only dreamed of. He was the first Canadian to win a gold medal at the World Press Photo contest and, before retiring in 2000, won nearly 300 awards for his work. Spremo died in 2017, but his legend lives on in his photographs. -Shelby Blackley

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.