British Columbia’s top court has broadened the sweep of a sentencing law meant to reduce incarceration rates among Indigenous peoples, ruling that Indigenous-specific sentencing can be applied even to offenders who have become disconnected from Indigenous communities and are only minimally aware of their heritage.

The decision reduces a five-year prison sentence to four in a case involving an unprovoked, near-fatal stabbing. It is not the first appellate ruling to mention disconnection. Ontario’s top court has taken a similar position, but Alberta’s is on the other side, cautioning against expanding sentencing principles “almost to a level of pure ethnicity.” The issue has not been debated at the Supreme Court of Canada, but the disparity in rulings means the nation’s highest court would have a compelling reason to take up the matter in the event of a future appeal.

A person waits to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver,, Aug. 28, 2020.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Deeply divided Republicans still can’t elect House Speaker

In the midst of the jostling and jockeying of a second failed day of attempts to elect a Republican Speaker of the U.S. House, Florida Representative Kat Cammack stood before her conservative colleagues and pleaded for unity, an entreaty for them to come together in selecting a Speaker now that they hold a slim House majority.

“Are we the party of Reagan Republicans?” she asked.

Most Republicans want Kevin McCarthy, the California representative who was previously the House minority leader. But McCarthy’s bid has been opposed by a group of 20 Republicans whose allegiance lies with Donald Trump, not Ronald Reagan.

The impasse in the House of Representatives is a new manifestation of the politics of the U.S. populist right, and an early look at the upheaval it now stands ready to bring to Congress as Republicans assume a new position of power.

Canada’s aging nuclear reactors are wearing out, and regulators are struggling to keep up

Early in the summer of 2021, Canada’s nuclear safety regulator received alarming news.

Inspections had revealed that two pressure tubes from different reactors at Canada’s largest nuclear power plant, the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station, had deteriorated far more quickly than expected. This meant the station’s operator, Bruce Power, had violated the terms of its operating licence. The revelation put the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission in a tight spot. How were its leaders to respond?

Each of Canada’s 19 operating CANDU reactors – including the eight at Bruce – contains several hundred pressure tubes. They deteriorate as they age, gradually increasing their propensity to fracture. So the industry has developed elaborate systems to monitor that deterioration, and mathematical models to predict when tubes will no longer be fit for service. CNSC officials have reassured outsiders that this approach is systematic and thorough.

But the news from Bruce Power revealed that the system had broken down.

Ukraine says Russia plans new mobilization: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts.

Flights arriving from China to be scrutinized for COVID-19: Flights landing at Vancouver’s and Toronto’s international airports from China and Hong Kong will have their wastewater removed and tested for COVID-19 starting later this month, a move Ottawa says will help Canada gauge the prevalence of the virus arriving from the region as well as detect new mutations.

Bay Street bankers saw stock deals fall in 2022: Bay Street is full of junior bankers who weren’t even alive the last time Canadian capital markets had a year as slow as 2022. The total value of new stock issues by companies last year fell 73 per cent to $14.4-billion from $52.7-billion in 2021, according to financial data service Refinitiv. While 2021 was a particularly strong year for Canadian equity capital markets, the 2022 total was also 64 per cent below the most recent 10-year average of $40.4-billion.

Toronto, Vancouver home prices down from record highs: Canada’s two largest housing markets closed 2022 with another loss in December, bringing Toronto home prices down 19 per cent and Vancouver 10 per cent from record highs set earlier in the year, as borrowers continued to struggle with higher interest rates.

Pope Francis presides over former Pope Benedict’s funeral: The Pope delivering a homily comparing his predecessor to Jesus before tens of thousands of mourners, in the first time in more than 200 years that a pontiff had led the funeral service of his predecessor.

Climate change causing warm winter temperatures: Climate change is causing mild winter temperatures to become more frequent across the country, one extreme-weather expert says. Parts of Southern Ontario have seen unseasonably warm temperatures and rainfall warnings in recent days, with some local conservation authorities warning the public to stay away from waterways as water levels are expected to rise due to rain and melting snow.

Europe’s markets suffered an early stumble today as a firm message from the Fed that it won’t be cutting interest rates any time soon offset optimism centred on China’s phasing out of COVID-19 restrictions. The pan-European STOXX slipped 0.3 per cent after gaining more than 3 per cent in its first three sessions of 2023 and Wall Street futures prices were pointing to a similar fall later. In early trading, London’s FTSE did manage to gain 0.44 per cent, while Germany’s DAX index slid 0.18 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 0.32 per cent. In Asia, E-commerce and consumer stocks drove the Hang Seng up 1.3 per cent to a six-month high. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent.

David Parkinson: “We’ve learned that modern monetary theory is very real, and can be put to work quickly – perhaps more quickly than its doubters had imagined – to address a severe need. We’ve also confirmed that if taken too far for too long, the inflationary consequences are very real. As policy makers consider how they will address future major economic shocks, those lessons will be invaluable. This wasn’t a failed experiment at all.”

Editorial: “Just before Christmas, Ontario Premier Doug Ford got a stocking stuffer from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – $421-million in equalization payments in the coming fiscal year, the province’s first in a half-decade. There was no economic collapse or fiscal calamity that would justify such a windfall. Instead, the return of Ontario to (sort of) have-not status is the latest sign of the pressing need for a fundamental rethink of the 66-year-old program.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

New Canadian laws for 2023 and how they’ll affect you

A new year brings new rules. As of Jan. 1 and throughout the year, a slew of new laws will come into effect, including changes on who can buy homes in Canada, increases to hourly minimum wages, and new limits on tax-free savings account contributions. Here is a breakdown of many of the new federal and provincial laws coming in 2023, and how they will affect you.

Moment in time: Jan. 5, 1886

Theatre poster for a performance of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in London, late 1880s.GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde are introduced to the world

Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a fantastical tale of good and evil, was an immediate success after its publication on this day in 1886. Some 40,000 copies of the gothic horror novella were sold in the six months that followed. A cheap paperback “shilling shocker,” it featured the upstanding Dr. Henry Jekyll and his associate, the murderous Edward Hyde. Stevenson leaves the reader in the dark about the link between the pair until the denouement, when it’s revealed Jekyll had devised a potion that transformed him into the “ape-like” Hyde, a personification of his dark side. Initially Jekyll indulged in the concoction for enjoyment of the pleasurable though shameful pursuits of his evil counterpart. But then these metamorphoses start happening spontaneously, leading to dire consequences. The story has been interpreted by some as an allegory for alcoholism or drug addiction. Jekyll and Hyde have since featured in countless stage and film adaptations, and comic book legend Stan Lee created his Incredible Hulk by melding them with Frankenstein’s monster. Even now, 137 years later, when someone oscillates between good and bad behaviour, we say they’re “like Jekyll and Hyde.” Danielle Adams

