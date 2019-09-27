Morning Update: Before Toronto van attack, Alek Minassian says he connected online with misogynistic radicals; Student-led climate strike begins across Canada

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Years before Toronto van attack, Alek Minassian says he connected online with misogynistic radicals
In the years before he drove a speeding van through throngs of people on a busy Toronto street, killing 10 and injuring many others, Alek Minassian found a community of like-minded people through online “incel” message boards, including two mass killers with similar misogynist ideologies. He detailed his connection to these men, and the inspiration he drew from them, in a videotaped police interview after his arrest on April 23, 2018. A transcript and a video of that interview were made public on Friday, providing a glimpse into the mind of Mr. Minassian. He told Toronto Police Detective Rob Thomas about the motivation for his attack, and his desires to “inspire an uprising.” He tells the detective that his goal had been “suicide by cop.”
Inside the search for Michael Adamson, the Vancouver man who supplied Trudeau’s 2001 blackface photo
The B.C. man who supplied a yearbook photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface is a generous donor to Vancouver private schools and has described himself as an exporter and commodities trader. Michael Adamson, who gave Time the photograph of the future Liberal Leader because he “felt it should be made public,” according to the magazine, also appears to have connected with the Time journalists because of his ties to Cornell University, in New York State. But it is Mr. Adamson’s connection to the university that appears to answer at least one of the many questions in the wake of the controversy: How did a team of reporters from New York break a story of such consequence in Canada?
Facing the risk: Climate impacts that young Canadians will have to contend with
For anyone younger than 20, climate change is a fact of life that has fast become a matter of collective urgency. This cohort is set to witness in the years to come some of the most significant effects of climate change because of greenhouse gases that have been released into the atmosphere since the start of the industrial revolution. It is also the cohort that will find out, first hand, whether society can be nimble enough to change course and avert something more severe in the century beyond. On Friday, student-led climate strikes offer another sign that a national discussion on climate change is under way, prompted by those who will be most affected by policies pursued in the next decade. Go here for a summary of what we know about some of the future climate effects young Canadians are likely to face.
Read more:
- Autumn Peltier to address United Nations about water, climate activism: As she turns 15 on the same day students across Canada are expected to march in a massive strike intended to disrupt climate-change inaction, Autumn finds herself at the forefront of an environmental movement being led by youth like her.
- Can this B.C. company be part of the climate change solution? Bill Gates and others are betting yes: But David Keith would like you to know that his technology for sucking carbon dioxide directly out of the atmosphere is not a single, spectacular solution for climate change.
- Opinion (Shirley Barnea): I’m a Montreal teen – and this is why I’m marching for the climate
Whistle-blower alleges Trump’s envoys met with Ukrainian officials over President’s demands for Biden probe
In the days after Donald Trump exhorted his Ukrainian counterpart to help the U.S. President tarnish a top political rival, the White House scrambled to “lock down” records of the pair’s telephone conversation by hiding them in a special national-security vault alongside the country’s top secrets, according to a whistle-blower complaint at the centre of the scandal. Meanwhile, the document says, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer reached out to high-ranking Ukrainian officials in a bid to further the President’s plan to have Kiev meddle in next year’s U.S. election.
The release of the allegations suggest Mr. Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, went beyond his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And they make clear Mr. Trump’s administration knew his efforts were alarming, even as the U.S. President has insisted he did nothing wrong.
- Opinion (Leon Neyfakh): Can Donald Trump write his way out of this impeachment drama?
- Opinion (Lawrence Martin): Donald Trump’s luck has run out
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Three teachers file another lawsuit against Quebec’s Bill 21: Three female teachers including two Muslims and one Roman Catholic have launched another lawsuit against Quebec’s restrictions on religious symbols in some public service jobs, saying the province can’t use the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from its own incoherence.
Saskatchewan RCMP ‘wouldn’t stand in the way’ of civilian oversight: Saskatchewan is one of the only jurisdictions without an independent civilian-led agency that investigates police actions that result in injury or death.
Vaping-related deaths in U.S. rise to 13, illnesses climb to 805, according to health officials: The only common factor in the illnesses was that the patients had all recently vaped. As a national investigation started and broadened, reports have increased dramatically.
Court ruling against suspension of British Parliament has EU expecting another Brexit delay: British Parliament resumed after the court ruled that the chamber had been unlawfully suspended by Boris Johnson, who insists he will take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31.
MORNING MARKETS
World share markets dipped on Friday, with concerns about U.S. political developments after a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump denting optimism about an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions.
MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.1 per cent and was heading towards its worst weekly performance since mid-August.
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan earlier shed 0.2 per cent, though Europe’s STOXX 600 index fared better, gaining 0.4 per cent on hopes of a quick resolution to the trade war.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Trees hold the answers to many of life’s problems
Diana Beresford-Kroeger: “There is a deity in nature that I believe we all understand. When you walk into a forest, great or small, you enter it in one state and emerge from it calmer.” Beresford-Kroeger is a scientist and author.
The fight against self-checkouts is a losing battle against economic transformation
Linda Nazareth: “Still, like automated banking machines or self-service kiosks at airports, checkouts are part of the technological transformation that should ultimately give us a more productive world and economy.” Nazareth is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
If you’re thinking of redoing your home’s hardwood floors, one of the first questions you might have is whether to go lighter or darker? Flooring falls into the category that is more of an art, with the beauty in the eye of the room’s beholder. There might not be a formula, but there are still some important design and maintenance factors to keep in mind. So while there’s no one right answer, there are some questions you can ask yourself. Check out these questions to help you find your answer.
MOMENT IN TIME
Sept. 27, 1962
Few events played as pivotal a role in the modern environmental movement as the publication of Silent Spring. The environmental science book by Rachel Carson bluntly talked about how the careless use of pesticides was poisoning living things, from insects to people. The scientific community had generally been aware of these findings, but Carson was the first to put them together for a larger audience in such stark and sweeping terms. The book heightened public awareness about the problem and prompted changes in government policy. U.S. president John F. Kennedy asked the Science Advisory Committee to look into her findings. Then, in 1964, companies were required to prove that products coming onto the market did not cause harm. In 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency was formed in response to growing public demand for cleaner air, water and land. By 1975, all of the toxic chemicals highlighted in the book were either banned or severely restricted. Silent Spring remains in print in some 30 languages, inspiring readers and activists around the world. —Katrya Bolger
