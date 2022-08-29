Good morning,

In the past three years there have been at least three formal reviews involving Bell Media newsrooms, in response to complaints over incidents that included alleged bullying by managers, sexual harassment, and the use of the N-word during an inclusive-leadership training session.

Now, as the company prepares to embark on another review, this one triggered by growing backlash over the dismissal of long-time CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme, staff members say they are apprehensive that the process will not lead to substantial change – because, they say, past reviews didn’t either.

The Globe and Mail learned of the previous reviews in interviews with dozens of people who work in Bell Media’s news divisions in a variety of roles, both local and national.

Verbal harassment of Chrystia Freeland raises questions of lax security for politicians

After Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally harassed at a city hall in Alberta, a former minister said the incident speaks to the need to upgrade the currently failing model of protecting Canadian cabinet ministers. Catherine McKenna received protection herself after being targeted by misogynistic harassment during her years in cabinet between 2015 and 2021.

Freeland did not have security on Friday when she was harassed by a man while visiting the city hall in Grande Prairie. On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said such incidents are unfortunately more common as part of a trend that has seen more people in positions of responsibility in public life targeted, particularly women and racialized Canadians.

The investigation of a young girl’s death in Nova Scotia points to flaws in rural policing

On July 19, 2017, Sia Van Wyck visited her paternal grandmother and step-grandfather at their century-old farmhouse in Clementsvale, two hours southwest of Halifax, for the first time. In late afternoon, she asked to take her dog, Biscuit, for a walk. Roland Potter, the neighbour across the road, saw a girl running behind his tractor as he took his sixth turn of the field.

On his eighth round of the field, Potter spotted a thatch of brown hair. It was the little girl lying up ahead with her tiny right leg severed, blood pooling in the shorn grass. “Why was she there?” he screamed, jumping down from the tractor. Sia had lost a significant amount of blood. She was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax, where she died.

Years later, Sia’s family is still looking for answers. They consulted Tom Martin, an independent investigator with 30 years’ experience in policing. The investigator discovered details that he says point to an “incompetent” and “neglectful” investigation by the RCMP, echoing problems long cited about the shortcomings of the RCMP’s rural policing model.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000: Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have affected millions of people.

Canada invests $100-million into action plan for LGBTQ2S+ communities: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the details of his government’s five-year, $100-million plan to support LGBTQ, two-spirit and intersex communities across the country. The plan aims to direct 75 per cent of its funding to community organizations focused on diversity and inclusion.

Supporters of Beijing in Canada ramp up their opposition to Taiwan independence: Just over a week after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s acting consul-general in Vancouver held meetings with Chinese international students at two B.C. universities. Wang Chengjun spoke to the students about supporting the Chinese government’s position that Taiwan is a breakaway province, according to a news release from the consulate.

Fuel leak interrupts launch of NASA moon rocket: NASA’s Artemis 1 mission was interrupted Monday, after a leak reappeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring. The Artemis missions aim to go beyond Earth’s satellite to build the Lunar Gateway, which will be takeoff point for future missions to Mars and beyond.

Ukraine on edge after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, region’s towns shelled: A team from the UN nuclear watchdog headed on Monday to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fuelling fears of a radiation disaster.

World stocks weak: World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe inflicted fresh pain on bond markets and pushed the U.S. dollar to new 20-year highs, just as recession fears mount. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 1.5 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively. Markets in the U.K. were closed. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.66 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.73 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.52 US cents.

Eric Reguly: “Yet – get this – Germany, the European Union’s biggest economy and electricity user, is still bent on closing its remaining nuclear reactors. Only three of the once-vast fleet of 17 remain and they are to wave auf wiedersehen to the energy markets in December.”

Tanya Talaga: “The case of Dawn Marie Walker – an Okanese Cree mother and celebrated author who was recently shortlisted for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour – would be the perfect story for a TV drama, if it wasn’t so depressingly sad. It’s yet another illustration of an Indigenous woman struggling to be safe, and desperate to be heard, but left with nowhere to turn.”

Adam Radwanski: “This is where the Climate Club idea could be of particular interest here. Rather than leave Canada to fend for itself in trying to work out a carbon-pricing solution with its much bigger neighbour, it would exert more pressure on the U.S. and other countries to price emissions, and help figure out what happens when they don’t.”

How Canadians are coping with rising grocery bills

If you want butter, the average price is up more than 17 per cent in Canada since last December. Fresh vegetables have seen an increase of nearly 10 per cent. Overall, Canadians paid about 10 per cent more at the grocery store in July than at the beginning of the year, according to data from Statistics Canada.

This inflation has been a “perfect storm” of supply issues, says Simon Somogyi, a business of food professor at the University of Guelph. So what can people do to weather these economic woes?

Bulk up on the basics. Move away from premium grocery stores and hit the dollar stores instead. Change your weekly shopping trip from the weekend to Monday, when the stores are getting rid of items to make room for new stock. These are just a few tips Canadians have shared on how to save money as inflation strikes. Read more advice on dealing with rising grocery bills here.

Moment in time: Aug. 29, 1977

The quiet solitude of Wreck Beach, Vancouver's one and only nude beach, which has been the summer haven for nudists for half a dozen years or so.John Clarke/The Globe and Mail

Clothing is optional at Wreck Beach, Vancouver’s nudist haven

Vancouver’s Wreck Beach is one of the nation’s two – count ‘em, two – legally designated “clothing optional” beaches (the other is Hanlan’s Point in Toronto), and it was a hard-won victory. As far back as the thirties, it was host to the clothing-hesitant. But the movement didn’t become political until 1970, when, sparked by the arrest of 13 naked beachgoers, a group of activists held a “nude-in.” Three thousand people showed up. In 1977, a Christian evangelist city councillor sparked a clothed protest, seen here in a photo by John Clarke, but nonetheless in 1991 the place was ratified as the country’s first clothing-optional beach. Today, Wreck Beach is a community that’s both protective and proud. It’s also the only place in Canada where you can get a pizza while pantless. Sun’s out, buns out! Lisan Jutras

