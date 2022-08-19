Good morning,

A Bell Media executive refused to give specific reasons for the ouster of CTV National News top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, but told a staff meeting on Thursday that it had been a mistake to announce the newscast’s new anchor the same day LaFlamme informed the public of her unexpected removal.

Employees demanding answers about the abrupt dismissal heard from executive Karine Moses, senior vice-president of content development and news for Bell Media, that the change was needed, but did not provide details. The meeting was held three days after LaFlamme announced in a video posted to Twitter that Bell Media, CTV’s parent company, had made a “business decision” to terminate her contract.

CTV employees and members of the public have raised concerns about whether sexism and ageism could have played roles in Bell’s decision. LaFlamme’s predecessor, Lloyd Robertson, stayed in the anchor chair until he was 77, while LaFlamme is 58. The Globe reported on Thursday that Michael Melling, who became head of CTV News earlier this year, had questioned LaFlamme’s on-camera appearance and asked who had approved a decision to “let Lisa’s hair go grey.”

Former CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme.YouTube

Pope Francis decides there is insufficient evidence to open probe into Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet

The Vatican says there is no further need to investigate Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, who is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit in his native Quebec. In a statement released Thursday by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis has deemed that there is not enough grounds to initiate a canonical investigation.

A canonical investigation determines whether Catholic Church law has been violated. Cardinal Ouellet is one of Canada’s most prominent prelates and sometimes mentioned as a potential pope. In a statement of claim filed Tuesday, a Quebec City woman alleged that, at public events between 2008 and 2010, the Cardinal inappropriately rubbed her shoulders, hugged her, kissed her on the cheeks and slipped his hand down her back, close to her buttocks. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The Vatican statement quoted Jesuit priest Jacques Servais, who was appointed to investigate the woman’s claims, as saying that “there is no supported reason to open an investigation for sexual assault.” In her court statement of claim, the woman said that Father Servais appears to have little grasp of the intricacies of dealing with allegations of sexual abuse. The statement of claim says that she consulted an advisory panel for victims of church sexual abuse without disclosing the cardinal’s name, and she was told that her experience constituted sexual misconduct.

Ontario unveils a plan aimed at easing problems plaguing hospitals

Ontario is planning to deal with a crisis plaguing hospitals by boosting the number of surgeries done at existing private-sector clinics, attracting 6,000 more health care workers and legislating new powers to move elderly patients awaiting long-term care into homes that are not of their choosing.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones unveiled an 18-page plan on Thursday at a time when the province’s health care sector has been plunged into crisis for months. With staff shortages, 13 hospitals have had to temporarily close emergency rooms since the end of June, according to Ontario Health.

Though much of the plan is short on details, it also pledges to continue increasing the number of surgeries performed at private clinics to address backlogs, expand a 911 pilot program for paramedics that began in 2020, and temporarily waive exam and registration fees for internationally trained and retired nurses. In addition, the government introduced legislation on Thursday that would allow hospitals to take steps to move some of the increasing number of elderly patients into a temporary spot in a long-term home that they have not chosen.

Germany will not discuss rapid expansion of LNG exports during visit to Canada: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his entourage are instead expected to focus on longer-term energy goals. They will also attempt to bolster Canadian efforts to develop renewable energy markets, with a special focus on hydrogen fuel.

Judge sides with Enbridge in Michigan’s latest effort to halt Line 5 pipeline: A judge ruled that the company’s long-running dispute with the state over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline belongs in federal court. The decision is a blow to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s bid to shut down the pipeline.

Tension in Ottawa as group associated with convoy protest tries to move in: An Ottawa-based group with suspected ties to the self-described freedom convoy says it has been threatened with eviction and is ready to take its cause to court in an attempt to set up headquarters in the country’s capital.

U.S. Justice Department ordered to file redacted version of affidavit used to search Trump’s home: A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin says no drugs, just lots of dancing at party: Finland’s Prime Minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends.

Mexico says the army played a role in 2014 case of missing 43 students: The Truth Commission established to clear up the 2014 disappearances of 43 students in southern Mexico said Thursday the army was responsible at least for not stopping the abductions because a soldier had infiltrated the student group and the army knew what was happening.

European markets trade lower: European stock indexes fell on Friday after German producer prices saw their biggest rise on record, while the dollar hit a one-month high as investors stayed cautious. Asian stocks had struggled to find direction, with concerns about the health of China’s economy weighing on sentiment, and by 0820 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.3 per cent on the day. Around 5:45 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.11 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.73 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.04 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.05 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.07 US cents.

Adam Vaughan: “What the Premier fails to grasp, however, is that these two municipalities don’t need stronger mayors – they need to be stronger cities. Indeed, there’s one question no one seems to be asking: After three decades of provincial overreach through forced amalgamations, downloaded services, cuts to council sizes, delegation of some powers and Queen’s Park taking over other key municipal tasks, why are Ontario cities so weak?”

Konrad Yakabuski: “The green-hydrogen future that Mr. Scholz and Mr. Trudeau will talk about will play well with their respective political bases. But it is completely hypothetical and a distraction from the pressing matters at hand. Germany needs a short- and medium-term solution to its energy crisis, not talking points from Mr. Scholz and Mr. Trudeau on the winning ways of green hydrogen.”

H.A. Hellyer: “At its heart, the Amnesty controversy reflects this imbalance of power between those in powerful headquarters in the West, and those on the ground in conflict zones. While senior officials have more access to policymakers and may have a bigger-picture view, those on the ground can see the consequences of what they do, and what they don’t do, most vividly.”

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

HUSTLE. (L-R) Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz and Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman in Hustle.Scott Yamano/Courtesy of Netflix

The summer’s best low-key movies

There are a handful of excellent new films streaming right now that, for some reason or another, have gone almost completely unnoticed by streamers’ marketing departments. These are just a few examples!

Carter : A breakneck thriller from director Jung Byung-gil about a secret agent stricken with amnesia who must complete a mission in the thick of a raging pandemic that has turned the populace into zombies. Streaming on Netflix

: A breakneck thriller from director Jung Byung-gil about a secret agent stricken with amnesia who must complete a mission in the thick of a raging pandemic that has turned the populace into zombies. Streaming on Netflix The Princess : This is a fun and fresh action-comedy starring Joey King. Don’t be fooled, this is a Die Hard -style affair with Medieval trappings, not some mid-tier period rom-com. Streaming on Disney+ with Star.

: This is a fun and fresh action-comedy starring Joey King. Don’t be fooled, this is a -style affair with Medieval trappings, not some mid-tier period rom-com. Streaming on Disney+ with Star. Hustle: Director Jeremiah Zagar’s new film is a mostly straight-ahead underdog sports story, with a few stylistic flourishes. Might this be Adam Sandler’s best project since Uncut Gems? Streaming on Netflix.

Google Inc. co-founder Larry Page (C) is joined by Google Chief Financial Officer George Reyes (L), Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric E. Schmidt (2ndL), Nasdaq Stock Market President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld (2nd R), and other Google executives at a ceremony marking the initial public offering of Google Inc. shares at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on August 19, 2004.Alan Perlman Foto Associates and The Nasdaq Stock Market via Reuters

Google launches IPO, joins stock exchange

After disrupting internet searching with an algorithm that bested their rivals, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin faced a conundrum in the early 2000s. They would have to give up some secrets. The private company would have preferred not to reveal that it had reached US$185-million in profit in 2002. But the ranks of Google shareholders had grown so large it was required to make major financial disclosures. The co-founders and chief executive Eric Schmidt decided to go public. The company used an auction to sell shares and let investors know that it would play the long game rather than chase short-term profits. They still tried to maintain secrecy, too, slightly altering each letter to investment banks so they could learn “which banks couldn’t be trusted to keep their mouths shut,” author Steven Levy wrote in the book In the Plex. Ironically, it was an interview the founders gave – to Playboy – that nearly derailed the whole thing, forcing an awkward discussion with securities regulators. But in August, 2004, Google officially became a public company. Everyday people were invited to share in its spoils and the founders went off to celebrate at the Burning Man festival. Today, Google parent Alphabet Inc. is one of the world’s most valuable companies, worth US$1.57-trillion. Josh O’Kane

