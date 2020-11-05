Morning Update: Biden closes in on presidency after flipping key states Michigan, Wisconsin

Good morning,

The U.S. election continued into the second day as Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the U.S. presidency.

The Democratic nominee beat out Donald Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, flipping those states after Trump won them in 2016. Biden also leads in Nevada and Arizona, and has shrunk Trump’s leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. If Biden wins all of the states in which he is currently leading, he will reach 270 votes in the Electoral College.

At a news conference yesterday, Biden said he was confident he would be victorious, adding “every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”

It’s not clear when the final states will report enough results to declare a winner. Nevada is expected to update its tally this morning, but will accept mail-in votes until next Tuesday. Officials in Pennsylvania said they might not have a final count until Friday. Large numbers of the uncounted ballots were in Philadelphia and Las Vegas, which are expected to heavily favour Biden.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia to demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and to raise concerns about absentee ballots. Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, said that Trump’s lawsuit was “frivolous.” The campaign also said it would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities” in several counties.

Strong support from Latino voters in Texas gives Trump a chance at retaining White House

Nancy Tavarez holds a count every vote sign, during a rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Trudeau ready to work with whomever wins too-close-to-call U.S. election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Ottawa will work with whomever wins the U.S. presidency, and will wait patiently for the American electoral process to play out.

A senior official later told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau does not want to become mired in U.S. electoral politics, including President Donald Trump’s premature declaration that he had won the presidency and that no more ballots should be counted.

Even if Joe Biden becomes the next president, Trudeau wants to maintain good relations with Trump, who would remain in the White House until the transfer of power, the official said.

Silence has been golden for Trudeau, so he’s wise to shut up now

The world warily waits to see whether Biden or Trump won the U.S. election

Canadian businesses see benefits in divided U.S. government as they prepare to navigate political gridlock

Business leaders in Canada are closely watching the congressional race south of the border as the U.S. Congress appears to be splitting between the Democrats and Republicans, increasing the likelihood of an unchanged environment for corporations.

A Democratic resurgence in the Senate and the House of Representatives could have meant corporate tax hikes, which would have changed the competitive positioning of Canadian firms, and aggressive spending on green energy.

“Those looking at the election as a turning point on climate change, energy-sector policy, financial-services regulations, taxation and other issues that have impacts on individual equities or other assets can count on seeing less dramatic change, if indeed any changes are in the wind,” said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets.

Tight U.S. election complicates Canada’s path to recovery. A Biden win would make life easier

Gridlock: U.S. election puts more strain on Federal Reserve to manage economic recovery

Ottawa misses own COVID-19 testing capacity targets: The federal government has missed its own target to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity and can only process a third of the daily tests it said would be available at the end of October – a target that experts say is likely already too low.

Ottawa’s claims about pandemic warning system called misleading: Staff at the Public Health Agency of Canada are calling the federal government’s claims that its pandemic-alert system continues to function “unchanged” highly misleading. Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail also contradict those statements, showing that the Global Public Health Intelligence Network’s operations were, in fact, curtailed significantly before the pandemic hit.

School COVID-19 cases consistent with community transmission, but Quebec could be in trouble, data show: Data for Ontario and Quebec compiled by The Globe and Mail and a separate Simon Fraser University study show the school share of COVID-19 cases has remained relatively consistent. However, experts say the pandemic caseload in the community is persistently high in Ontario, even worse in Quebec and growing quickly in Western provinces, increasing exposure for students and staff.

MORNING MARKETS

World markets gain as investors await U.S. election outcome: Europe and Asia’s stock markets climbed and bonds extended their rally on Thursday as investors continued to await a decision in the U.S. election and Britain’s central bank became the latest to bolster stimulus. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.25 per cent. Wall Street futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading above 76 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Sarah Kendzior: “The United States is a broken country and a heartbreaking place to live. Dangerous times are coming, full of disease, violence and instability – regardless who wins. A second Trump term will likely lead to entrenched authoritarianism. A Biden term will likely bring chaos as the country attempts to rebuild. In either case, we will live under a pandemic in a decimated economy. I wouldn’t wish the pain of the next few months on anyone, including those who voted for Mr. Trump.”

Debra Thompson: “Telling people to ‘just vote' every two to four years, and shaming those who don’t, doesn’t change the incredible obstacles to voting, nor does it absolve Democrats of the party’s failure to protect minority voting rights against Republicans’ open hostility to an inclusive democracy. The fanfare of ‘just vote’ and the spectacle of Election Day disguise the deeply anti-democratic nature of this so-called ‘democratic republic.’”

Editorial Board: “But worst of all is that Mr. Trump is ending the election as he promised: Tweeting about the election having been stolen from him by ballot-stuffers and fake votes. He’s told his supporters that the country’s democracy, its foundational institution, is a fraud. Millions of Americans will buy that story. The snake-oil salesman is making one last sale, and it may be his most noxious and long-lasting elixir yet.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

How to better determine the social and environmental impact of your portfolio

Instead of negative-impact screening or positive-impact investing, a more productive approach would be to examine the overall impact of a portfolio, known as either the ‘net’ or ‘holistic’ impact.

If you have a financial adviser or portfolio manager, ask them to disclose whether you hold stocks in industries that are destructive to consumers' health and wellbeing, employees and/or the environment – for example, tobacco, factory farming, fossil fuels or gambling.

Read more advice on impact investments and the ‘Responsible Investing’ category here

MOMENT IN TIME: NOVEMBER 5, 2013

Mayor Rob Ford looks down while speaking to the media making a statement admitting he used crack cocaine and apologizing to the people of Toronto at City Hall in Toronto on November 05, 2013.

Rob Ford admits that he smoked crack

After six months of dodging reporters bent on extracting a confession, it seemed like Mr. Ford would never break. Reports of a video showing him smoking crack had first surfaced in May, 2013. A month later, Toronto police discovered a copy of the video during a citywide gang raid and launched an investigation into the mayor’s liaisons with a man suspected of being his drug dealer. Much of the city sided with the mayor. Supporters lodged 41 Ontario Press Council complaints against The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star. By October, parts of the police investigation became public and revealed Mr. Ford to be chronically intoxicated on the job, leaving his staff to cover for erratic behavior and blown-off appointments. Some members of city council began exploring ways of stripping his mayoral powers. On Nov. 4, without warning his staff, he uttered those fateful words: “Yes, I have smoked crack cocaine.” It was the worst-kept secret in Toronto, but the words still dropped like a grenade, effectively detonating his mayoralty. While he vowed to carry on, close political allies joined an effort to curtail his powers and urge him he seek rehab. A cancer diagnosis cut short his subsequent re-election campaign. He died on March 22, 2016. Patrick White

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.