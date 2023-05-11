Good morning,

The Biden administration is renewing parts of Donald Trump’s hard-nosed migration policy with a new rule that will allow for the rapid removal of large numbers of people who did not enter the U.S. at formal ports of entry.

The move comes as a surge of migrants attempts to enter the United States from Mexico and Title 42, a rule used to expel migrants without asylum claims, is set to expire today.

Biden entered office pledging to reverse Trump’s immigration policies, but in many ways has maintained his predecessor’s policies, a reflection of the charged political atmosphere around migration in the U.S.

Open this photo in gallery: Migrants are patted down by a Border Patrol agent as they enter into El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.Andres Leighton/The Associated Press

U.S. call to screen for breast cancer at 40 reignites debate in Canada

A recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that women start getting mammograms at 40 years old instead of 50 has rekindled a debate in Canada on whether health officials should encourage women in their 40s to get screened for breast cancer.

Breast-cancer advocates and medical specialists favour earlier and more frequent screening, but the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care has concluded the harms of false positives and overdiagnosis outweigh the benefits of mammograms for some groups.

Chinese diplomats helped direct Boston man’s conspiracy, prosecutors say

Litang Liang, a Boston man with ties to Chinese diplomats, has been arrested and charged with “acting within the United States as an agent of the government of the People’s Republic of China.”

He is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government and conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government. Decades ago, U.S. lawmakers passed the Foreign Agents Registration Act to punish people who work for foreign governments without first declaring their aims and intents to Washington.

While Canada has no parallels to the kinds of criminal charges that Liang faces, the federal government says it is on the cusp of creating a Canadian Foreign Influence Transparency Registry.

Also on our radar

Remote work revolution never took off: During the height of the pandemic, major corporations around the world were rushing to transition to fully remote work forces, even going as far as creating new positions. But three years later, workplaces have returned to normal for the most part, especially in the realm of white-collar work.

CMHC defends mortgage amortization period: As some borrowers with variable-rate mortgages have seen their amortizations grow beyond 25 years as interest rates have risen, the CEO of Canada’s federal mortgage insurer says the organization will not extend the maximum amortization period for new mortgages because that would also stoke demand and spur higher home prices.

Ontario’s new dirt rules aim to clean up construction industry: For years, it was a mystery where dirt dug up during construction projects in Ontario ended up. But by introducing new rules that will track where the dirt is dumped, the government hopes to use it for more creative and responsible uses.

Trump stands by election fraud claims: In a CNN town hall yesterday, Donald Trump maintained that the 2020 presidential election in which he lost to Joe Biden was rigged. Trump, who is leading in the race to become the Republican candidate in the 2024 election, also said he would pardon the rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection if he became president again.

Genomes shed new light on human evolution: A team of international scientists has released 47 genomes that will give researchers studying everything from inherited disease to human evolution a more comprehensive look at what makes us human.

Morning markets

European markets advance: Europe’s stock markets, the U.S. dollar and oil all had a spring back in their step on Thursday as a deflationary jolt from China made way for broader optimism ahead of the Bank of England’s latest rate decision. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 0.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.57 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.02 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.09 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.61 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

David Parkinson: “The rule of thumb is that if you add the inflation rate plus the productivity growth rate, you get a sustainable rate of wage growth. If the Bank of Canada wants inflation at its 2-per-cent target, productivity would have to grow 2 per cent to 3 per cent annually to support those wage gains. Last year, labour productivity fell 1.5 per cent. Clearly, something has to give. Either we live with higher inflation (not a popular choice), we accept lower wage growth (see above, re: popularity) or we accelerate productivity to support higher wages.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, May 11, 2023David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Tips to ensure your cottage can pass to the next generation

For many Canadians who own or plan to buy a cottage, passing it on to the next generation is one of the main reasons they made or are planning to make the purchase. But according to a report from Re/Max, only 57 per cent of inheritors are confident they can manage the costs that come with a cottage. Tax columnist Tim Cestnick offers some tips to help ensure your cottage can successfully pass to your children and grandchildren.

Moment in time: May 11, 1973

Open this photo in gallery: Daniel Ellsberg and wife walk from court after a federal judge dismissed the Pentagon Papers case against him, May 11, 1973.Bettmann / Getty Images

Daniel Ellsberg’s Pentagon Papers trial ends

“The trial isn’t over until that bombing is over in Cambodia,” military analyst Daniel Ellsberg told reporters, as he left a Los Angeles courtroom on this day in 1973. Two years earlier, with the help of Anthony Russo, he had taken the Pentagon Papers, a classified 7,000-page account of the Vietnam War, from the government office where he worked, and leaked the document to The New York Times and then to The Washington Post. The papers showed that the U.S. increased its war efforts in Vietnam without telling the public – revealing that three presidents had lied to the American people. Justice William Byrne dismissed the case against Mr. Ellsberg for espionage, citing improper government conduct. U.S. President Richard Nixon had hired three men to break into Mr. Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office to discredit his testimony. After that revelation, Mr. Ellsberg and Mr. Russo’s case was dismissed with prejudice – they couldn’t be tried again for stealing and copying the Pentagon Papers. For Justice Byrne, the government’s interference “offended a sense of justice.” Fifty years later, Mr. Ellsberg stands by fellow whistleblowers such as Chelsea Manning for revealing the truth of the Iraq War. Angela Capobianco

