The Bank of Canada increased its benchmark interest rate by one percentage point on Wednesday, a decision that’s expected to further slow the country’s housing market.

Housing prices have been tumbling nationwide since the central bank embarked on a series of rate increases beginning in March to combat inflation. This latest rate hike is the BoC’s most aggressive since 1998 and is an even bigger jump than most analysts were projecting.

The hike is expected to further contribute to rapidly rising borrowing costs, which are putting pressure on the housing market as mortgage payments become an increasingly challenging financial hurdle for prospective homebuyers. Though the impact that rate hikes will have on homeowners and homebuyers will depend on whether they have a fixed or variable rate mortgage.

The central bank said that unsustainably high housing prices have contributed to excess demand in the country’s economy and warned interest rates would have to rise further to cool demand and lower inflation. The BoC now expects the rate of inflation to average 7.2 per cent in 2022 and 4.6 per cent in 2023 – considerably higher than it forecast in April. It does not expect inflation to return to its 2-per-cent target until the end of 2024. The Bank of Canada’s policy rate now sits at 2.5 per cent.

A person walks by a row of houses in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Trudeau defends two-year deal to repair Russian pipeline turbines despite sanctions on Moscow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada’s decision to repair and send back Russian pipeline turbines for the next two years, a move that’s drawn criticism both nationally and abroad from Ukraine.

Trudeau said the decision was “very difficult” but ultimately the government does not want sanctions against Russia to further contribute to the energy crisis in allied European counties such as Germany.

Russia blamed the delayed return of the six turbines left in limbo in Montreal as the reason for reducing the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline running to Germany to 40-per-cent capacity. The pipeline has since been shut down for maintenance.

The new deal grants the German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption under Canada’s Russia sanctions, allowing it to send Nord Steam 1 turbines to facilities in Montreal for regular repair and maintenance for the next two years – a far more extensive arrangement than had previously been disclosed.

Decision to shield spouse of Nova Scotia shooter from cross-examination shakes faith in inquiry

Lisa Banfield, the common-law spouse of the gunman responsible for the April, 2020, mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead, will not face cross-examination when she gives her testimony Friday.

The move to have Banfield answer questions only from the commission’s counsel, and not from lawyers representing the families of the gunman’s victims, has angered inquiry participants, who say there have been inconsistencies in her statements throughout the investigation.

Banfield described the gunman, who she lived with for 19 years, as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her, in a written statement provided to the inquiry June 22.

Banfield was initially charged with supplying her spouse with ammunition used in the attack, but her charges were expected to be dropped after she was deferred to Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program, an alternative to the criminal courts that cleared her to testify at the inquiry.

Hockey Canada reopening investigation into 2018 sexual assault allegations: Hockey Canada announced in an open letter Thursday it’s reopening a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. The sport federation said participation in the investigation by the players in question is mandatory, adding anyone who declines will be banned from all activities and programs effective immediately.

Canadians’ after-tax income surged in 2020 with help from COVID-19 benefits, new census shows: Government financial support programs more than offset pandemic losses for many households, according to census results published Wednesday. While fewer Canadians received employment income in 2020, more than two-thirds of Canadian adults received income from one or more pandemic support programs.

Ontario expanding eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine: Second booster doses will be available for all Ontario adults starting Thursday. Residents can book their booster starting at 8 a.m. through the province’s vaccination portal, participating pharmacies or directly through public-health units.

AFN National Chief falsely stated she was co-operating with complaints investigation, briefing note says: RoseAnne Archibald falsely stated she was co-operating with an external investigation into complaints against her from Assembly of First Nations employees, according to a briefing note from AFN external counsel. The investigation was opened after four complaints of harassment were filed against the National Chief.

Rogers CEO says company to make ‘every change and investment needed’ to prevent another outage: Rogers has committed to working with the federal government and other telecommunications companies to ensure that 911 and other essential services can continue in the event of another outage like the one from last Friday.

Blue Jays fire manager following heavy two weeks: The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo and deputized bench coach John Schneider as the interim manager on Wednesday, after a two-week stretch in which the Blue Jays won just two games in 11 starts.

Red-hot U.S. inflation: Investors remain cautious after the latest U.S. data showed soaring consumer prices, inciting concern that the Federal Reserve may consider a 100 basis point rate hike at the July meeting. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.79 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.95 per cent, and Germany’s DAX dropped 0.64 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei climbed 0.62 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.22 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.46 U.S. cents.

Lawrence M. Krauss: “There is a reason why this image and the thousands of others produced by [the James Webb Space Telescope]’s predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, have generated so much excitement among the public. The night sky is beautiful and mysterious. No one alive has ever walked out on a dark evening, looked up, and not pondered what wonders, or terrors, the darkness was hiding.”

Cathal Kelly: “Montoyo wasn’t there to turn anything around. He was there to act as a human shield. Amid the bongos, the sweet family backstory and his guileless charm, the hope was that Montoyo was someone you couldn’t be mean to. Neither the media nor the players.”

What to know before agreeing to be an executor of a will

While being named executor of a will is often seen as an honour, there is a long list of duties that come with the role to consider before saying “yes.” Fulfilling required responsibilities can take hours out of an executor’s life and can sometimes feel like a whole part-time job. Immediate responsibilities include locating the will and assets of the deceased as well as looking after those assets to ensure they don’t lose value, which can include tasks such as housesitting. That’s not even taking into consideration longer-term commitments being an executor can entail. We asked experts what potential executors should consider before signing on.

Moment in time: July 14, 1963

French cyclist Jacques Anquetil (L), winner of the Tour de France, and his compatriot cyclist Raymond Poulidor, second, ride on a victory lap 14 July 1964 at the Parc des princes in Paris. Anquetil won his fifth Tour de France after winning in 1957, 1961, 1962 and 1963. (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)AFP/Getty Images

As the winner of the Tour de France in 1957, ‘61 and ‘62 – and the winner of the Vuelta a Espana two months earlier – Jacques Anquetil was the favourite for the 50th edition of the world’s most famous cycling race. Anquetil, 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, was considered a perfect pedaling machine. His style was unusual for the time – flat back, arms and legs extended, toes pointed down – and he was seemingly oblivious to pain. But his nickname of Monsieur Chrono reflected his reputation: a time-trial specialist who would fade in the more grueling mountain sections of the 1963 race.

He proved doubters wrong, albeit with help. On the 17th stage, through the mountains, Anquetil faked a broken bike – his team actually cut the chain – and voilà, under the rules of that time, was able to swap his ride. He used a lighter bicycle with lower gears to push through the stage and make up valuable time before he returned to his original bike to finish the section. Four stages later, on this day in 1963, Anquetil won. He claimed his fifth tour championship the next year, the most accomplished rider of his generation. Philip King

