Good morning,

Brazilian authorities were investigating Monday after thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace, trashing the nation’s highest seats of power.

Thousands of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital late afternoon Sunday, refusing to accept his election defeat, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula said Bolsonaro had encouraged the riots by those he called “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.

Bolsonaro was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos before posting on Twitter that he “repudiates” Lula’s accusations against him.

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 8.UESLEI MARCELINO/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Sweden looks to Canada as it launches truth commission into treatment of Indigenous people

Geraldine Shingoose wasn’t quite sure what to think of the e-mail that landed in her inbox from the Canadian embassy in Sweden. After years of speaking about the abuses she suffered in Canada’s state-funded residential school system, that same state wanted to press her into diplomatic service, requesting her presence in, of all places, Stockholm, reports Patrick White. But the request intrigued her.

Sweden was embarking on a truth commission of its own to investigate the treatment of its Indigenous people, the Sami, and the Canadian embassy had offered to assist. It wanted to bring in Shingoose to talk about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Mexico summit to start against backdrop of political crises

U.S. President Joe Biden has landed in Mexico City seeking help stemming a tide of asylum seekers at his country’s Southern border and in the wake of a bloody cartel shootout over an accused drug lord wanted by American authorities.

This week’s North American Leaders’ Summit between Biden, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also taking place amid mounting accusations of autocracy against the Mexican President, reports Adrian Morrow.

Despite its rhetoric on protecting international liberal democracy and fighting climate change, the Biden administration has signalled that the President has little appetite to press Lopez Obrador on these issues.

Read more:

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Ukraine bolsters defenses in east as Russia sends waves of attacks: President Volodymyr Zelensky said in nightly video remarks on Sunday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction after months of attacks.

For family caregivers, cost of unpaid care work is both personal and professional: As Canada’s population ages, the job of caring for elderly friends or family is falling on a growing cohort of Canadians – many of whom are struggling to balance the conflicting demands of care and paid work.

Poilievre must do more to win over women voters, observers say: For the Conservative Leader to win a majority in the next election, he needs to gain the support of women, and that means hitting the “anger button” less often, according to political observers.

Families of Flight 752 victims vow to hold Iran accountable: The families and friends of those who died when a Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down by Iran say they won’t give up their quest for accountability and justice as they marked the third anniversary of the attack.

Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare draws anger in Afghanistan: Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people he described as Taliban fighters sparked protests in Hemland, the southern province of Afghanistan where British forces were largely concentrated during NATO operations.

Morning markets

European stocks gain: European stock indexes mostly rose in early trading on Monday, boosted by investors scaling back their expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and optimism about China’s borders reopening. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britan’s FTSE 100 was little changed. Germany’s DAX added 0.30 per cent while France’s CAC 40 rose 0.11 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.89 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was up at 74.66 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Understanding Indigenous pain is vital. But it is not enough, on its own

“... Mere gestures such as land acknowledgments, public apologies and vague promises cannot heal wounds that were generations in the making. Awareness is the beginning, not the destination. The hundreds, if not thousands, of individual and family crises that routinely plague Indigenous communities are actually of greater importance, but attract little national concern. As a result, the crises have become so deep and dangerous that politics must stand aside.” – Ken Coates, Melissa Mbarki and Chris Sankey

Naomi Osaka is skipping the Australian Open. Is she cashing in her golden ticket?

“You’ve heard of quiet quitting? Osaka is doing the loud version. This is someone everyone knows saying, ‘Yeah, I’ll get right back to you on that. You’re cutting out on me. I think I may be losing …’ And then they start leaving your texts on ‘read’. You can’t vacation forever. Nobody can do nothing for a long time and remain happy. But having spent her childhood grinding her way to the pinnacle of her profession, who would argue that Osaka isn’t owed a long sabbatical?” – Cathal Kelly

Today’s editorial cartoon

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Moment in time: Embracing the cold in Winterpeg

Festival du Voyageur, International contest of snow sculpture, Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg, Dec. 12, 2009.Philippe Renault/Hemis / Alamy Stock Photo

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at Canada’s winter festivals.

Winnipeg has a reputation for at least two things: the biting mosquitoes and the biting winter. True Winnipeggers know that of the two, the mosquitoes are a far less formidable force. Once a year, the hardy city celebrates its Winterpeg nickname and its French and Métis roots. The Festival du Voyageur, the largest winter festival and largest French event in Western Canada, is held in the centre of Winnipeg’s French area, St. Boniface, in Whittier Park at historic Fort Gibraltar. This year, the 54th festival runs in person and virtually from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26. There is plenty of live entertainment, music, traditional crafts, a children’s program and exhibits dedicated to arts and culture – events that celebrate joie de vivre. And of course, excellent French-Canadian food. There are also dazzling snow and ice sculptures, a beard-growing contest and a fiddling and jigging contest, which show that Winnipeggers know how to laugh in the face of winter. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.