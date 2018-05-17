Morning Update: Border agents being diverted to Quebec; Canada’s first LGBTQ museum in the works

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Border agents will be diverted from Toronto to Quebec to handle an influx of asylum seekers

And it could lead to delays for travellers at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport along with land-border crossings in Southern Ontario. Agents are being sent to Quebec from May 28 to Sept. 16 – the summer period that’s expected to see a significant uptick in those crossing over the U.S. border. Air Canada sent a memo to its pilots saying they may not be able to let passengers off planes right away if the Pearson customs hall is at capacity. The RCMP has already intercepted more than 7,600 asylum seekers along the Canada-U.S. border between January and April, with most coming through Quebec. This year’s total is on track to surpass the 20,593 who entered illegally in 2017.

Justin Trudeau is calling for an independent investigation into Israel’s use of live fire in Gaza



The Prime Minister slammed the “inexcusable” use of “excessive force,” in his government’s strongest criticism yet of Israel. Trudeau also decried the shooting of a Canadian-Palestinian doctor by an Israeli sniper: “We are appalled that Dr. Tarek Loubani, a Canadian citizen, is among the wounded – along with so many unarmed people, including civilians, members of the media, first responders, and children.” At least 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests along the Gaza border on Monday. More than 2,700 Palestinians were injured, including 1,359 from live ammunition.

Advocates are urging Health Canada to cover costs for children looking to receive life-saving cancer therapies

Experimental, potentially life-saving clinical trials often take place in Toronto, followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Now a group of advocates for pediatric cancer patients wants $15-million in funding to cover out-of-province medical costs so children, adolescents and young adults with cancer can have equal access to those treatments. Standard treatments can cure roughly 80 per cent of pediatric patients, according to one doctor involved in the funding proposal, but 20 per cent suffer from recurrent cancers with low survival rates.

Plans are under way to create Canada’s first LGBTQ museum

An Ottawa advocacy group is kicking off a fundraising campaign today to raise money for the construction of the museum. If built, it would be one of the few of its kind in the world. The Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity is also launching a year-long campaign to determine what to display in the museum, which would tell the stories of people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans or two-spirited. The group plans to open in 2020 or 2021 just west of downtown Ottawa, on a space being donated by an Ottawa developer. The group is looking to raise $10-million for construction.

Playoffs: The Winnipeg Jets lost to the Golden Knights in Game 3

Winnipeg put up a fight at the end, but couldn’t pull off the comeback as Las Vegas netted a 4-2 home-ice win. The Golden Knights are now up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, with the winner facing either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the Washington Capitals for the Stanley Cup (the Capitals are up 2-1 in that series).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ottawa is vowing to cover Trans Mountain losses caused by B.C. government delays

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal government would compensate Kinder Morgan – or any other party should Kinder Morgan walk away – if the B.C. government obstructs or delays the pipeline expansion project. The announcement was a way to test how committed Kinder Morgan is to seeing the project through, a senior government source said. In a news release, Kinder Morgan said talks between the firm and Ottawa “are not yet in alignment” as its self-imposed May 31 deadline approaches. The federal financial guarantee doesn’t cover delays caused by protesters or legal challenges.

Here’s Campbell Clark’s take: “It’s now fairly clear that Kinder Morgan isn’t likely to complete the pipeline expansion. Morneau’s offer to indemnify the company against risks posed by B.C. isn’t a game-changer. B.C.’s threats never posed much of a risk anyway. And before Morneau publicly announced his proposal, he surely proposed it in private. That clearly didn’t move Kinder Morgan to start construction. Kinder Morgan isn’t looking to protect itself against [B.C. Premier John] Horgan. It’s looking to sell.”



MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

The U.S. dollar took a breather at a five-month high on Thursday, though government borrowing costs continued to grind upwards as Brent oil prices hit their highest since 2014 at $80 a barrel. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost about 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar is just shy of 78.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

How to decipher North Korea’s whiplash diplomacy

“Pyongyang proposed high-level talks with South Korea on Monday, only to cancel them on Wednesday, threatening also to call off the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. North Korea’s official news agency initially blamed the rescheduled “Max Thunder” military exercise currently being conducted by U.S. and South Korean air forces. … States ordinarily schedule summits when the outlines of a deal are already in place. In this case, the summit was scheduled first, and the negotiations have only just begun. It seems that North Korea does not like what it is beginning to learn about U.S. demands –and the White House, no doubt, does not like what it is beginning to learn about North Korean expectations. It’s hard to see a mutually acceptable deal.” – David A. Welch, CIGI chair of global security at the Balsillie School of International Affairs

A mixed-race view of the royal wedding: Why representation matters

“When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed on Saturday, they will make history. She will become Britain’s first mixed-race royal – a fact that many have celebrated, but which has also provoked a disappointing reaction from sections of the media. As a mixed-race woman who grew up in Britain’s mostly white countryside, I am acutely aware that representation matters, and whilst this high-profile union is helping move society forward, is the media’s racialized narrative simultaneously dragging us backward?” – Ellie Abraham, British freelance writer

Quebec’s CAQ keeps getting it wrong on immigration

“There was a great deal not to like earlier this year when a Quebec opposition party, the Coalition Avenir Québec, floated the idea of a values test and a French quiz for new immigrants. Now that the party has put its idea in writing, it’s our sad duty to report that the completed chapter is even dumber than the outline. According to platform documents, a CAQ government would chop immigration levels by 20 per cent and impose the aforementioned tests. Those who fail repeatedly would be invited to leave the country. The last bit is almost certainly unconstitutional and definitely inapplicable. The province would have to ask Ottawa to remove the flunkers. Why the federal government would do this is beyond us.” – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Restaurants to check out in Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton

Alexandra Gill writes that Vancouver’s Kulinarya Filipino Eatery offers a delicious way to get your hands dirty.

And Jason Chow says Il Covo is sparking an Italian renaissance on Toronto’s College Street.

Edmonton’s Pip gets comfort food right, Dan Clapson writes.

MOMENT IN TIME

First televised baseball game airs on NBC



May 17, 1939: It wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea at the time, but there’s no doubt the sports world changed forever in 1939 when a baseball game at Columbia University was aired on television. The varsity game at Baker Field in New York, between Columbia and Princeton, marked the first televised sporting event in U.S. history, helping to usher in the era of the couch potato. NBC, which broadcast the game, had only begun airing regularly scheduled television the week earlier. The network deployed a single remote camera to cover the event and it was stationed on the third-base side of the field. The problem was, one camera was woefully inadequate to follow all the action. In a New York Times review of the broadcast, Orlin E. Dunlap Jr. was obviously not impressed. “To sit for two hours in a darkened room on a beautiful sunny day in May to watch a baseball game on a miniature screen stirs thoughts on the future of television in sports,” he wrote. Orlin added: “What would Christy Mathewson, Ty Cobb, Rube Marquard and those old-timers think of such a turn of affairs – baseball from a sofa!” Princeton won the game 2-1. – Robert MacLeod

