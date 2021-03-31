Morning Update: Border guards have not confiscated forced-labour imports

Good morning,

Canada’s border guards have not seized any imports made with forced labour since the federal government changed customs legislation nearly nine months ago to prohibit such goods from entering the country.

Ottawa amended the Customs Tariff Act on July 1 to bar imports of goods made with coerced labour. But The Globe and Mail reported this week that Canadians can purchase bath towels, quilts and clothes through online retailers such as Amazon and eBay that are advertised as made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang region. Human-rights activists and academics say the crop should be assumed to be the product of forced labour.

Critics say the ease with which consumers can purchase Xinjiang cotton products calls into question the commitment countries such as Canada have made to stop imports of goods made with forced labour.

A precision seeder machine sows seeds near workers on a cotton field in Alar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, on March 26, 2021.

Trudeau says he didn’t know about allegations regarding Vance in 2018 when his office was alerted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not personally know about allegations of sexual misconduct against then-chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance that were brought to the attention of his office in 2018.

At a news conference in Ottawa yesterday, Trudeau was asked whether he knew three years ago about concerns of any kind regarding Vance, to which he replied, “No.”

The response from Trudeau was the first time he said he did not know about the allegations when his office learned of them.

What you need to know about the beleaguered AstraZeneca vaccine: When Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced on Monday that it was changing its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the third time in less than a month, chair Caroline Quach-Thanh conceded the rollout of the shot has been, “like a roller coaster.” Here is the latest, including what you need to know if you’re offered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Report calls on policymakers to ‘douse the fire’ on rapidly rising real estate prices: Bank of Montreal economists are urging policy makers to act immediately to dampen housing prices and warning of severe consequences if nothing is done.

Hockey Night in Canada diversifies its broadcast languages: As hockey struggles with its reputation as a sport that is inhospitable to diverse communities, one of its most stalwart supporters is courting some of those communities with an NHL broadcast next month in seven of the most commonly spoken languages among Canada’s immigrant populations.

World stocks waver: Global stocks wavered on Wednesday while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held near five-month highs as Treasury yields resumed their upward march before U.S. President Joe Biden announces a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.79 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.34 US cents.

Andrew Coyne: “... the issue here has long since ceased to be the original scandal. It is the government’s continuing refusal to submit to the scrutiny of Parliament, and more, Parliament’s inability or unwillingness to induce its compliance.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “While griping about equalization has long been a national pastime, there is an increasing sense that an excessively technical equalization formula needs to be reworked to reflect changing economic dynamics within the federation. For Alberta and Ontario, it may be their only hope.”

Cathal Kelly: “Baseball’s problem is that it continues to carry itself as if it’s 1941 and everyone in America is lined up behind God, Joe DiMaggio and the flag, in that order. That makes its current status as the No. 2 sport, headed in a hurry toward No. 3, impossible to bear.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

The Lunch Lady soups are Anthony Bourdain-approved

Anthony Bourdain was right: Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh’s noodle soups are awesome. Or at least we can say this about the local versions being served at The Lunch Lady, a new Vancouver restaurant that has partnered with the Ho Chi Minh street vendor made famous by the late television superstar.

Bobby Orr is seen in this Globe and Mail photo taken February 2, 1966, while he was an Oshawa General.

Bobby Orr is discovered

For many Canadians, picturesque Gananoque, Ont., is known simply as the Gateway to the Thousand Islands. For fans of the Boston Bruins, however, the Ontario town represents an altogether different kind of portal, one that eventually transported the team back to NHL relevance. On Good Friday, 1961, general manager Milt Schmidt and a Boston contingent that included team owner Weston Adams were there to scout two local players, Doug Higgins and Rick Eaton. The group squeezed into Wellington Street Arena along with 450 others to witness the provincial semi-final, with Gananoque defending a 5-2 first-leg lead that it secured in Parry Sound the week prior. The three-goal advantage quickly proved insufficient, as a wispy 13-year-old gave the home team fits, pushing it to the brink before it ultimately advanced in overtime. Mr. Schmidt and the Boston delegation had seen enough. “Well, to make a long story short, we all came out of that game with the same knowledge,” he said. “Forget Eaton and Higgins, we’ll take that Orr kid!” The Bruins obtained Robert Gordon Orr’s playing rights shortly afterwards, and while they also signed the others, neither ever played an NHL game, while Mr. Orr skated his way to hockey immortality. Paul Attfield

