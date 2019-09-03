Morning Update: Boris Johnson warns of early election to push for Brexit; the NDP faces a low budget and high stakes

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
British PM Boris Johnson warns of early election call in the face of parliamentary shutdown, pushes toward Brexit
Johnson is prepared to call a snap election this week if a group of MPs successfully passes legislation that could delay Britain’s departure from the European Union.
Members of Parliament return to work on Tuesday, and battle lines have been drawn between Mr. Johnson and a “rebel alliance” of Conservative and opposition MPs who have vowed to prevent Britain leaving the EU on Oct. 31 without an agreement. The rebels plan to try to wrest control of the parliamentary agenda in order to pass legislation that would compel Mr. Johnson to seek a three-month extension to the deadline if he hasn’t struck a deal by Oct. 19.
On Monday, Mr. Johnson urged MPs to reject that plan and unite behind his Brexit strategy, which calls for the country to leave on Halloween with or without an agreement.
Low budget, high stakes: NDP hopes Singh’s campaign shift isn’t too late
Instead of chartering a plane for the entirety of this fall’s federal election campaign – as the Liberals and Conservatives will, and as the New Democrats have done in the past – Jagmeet Singh will rent one hourly, here and there. He will spend extended periods busing around battleground areas, including the better part of a week in Ontario to begin the campaign.
It is less of an environmental choice than a financial necessity: “one reflection, among many, of the unusually rough shape in which the NDP enters this race and how it’s trying to adapt,” The Globe’s Adam Radwanski writes.
More than a dozen high-level New Democrats remain optimistic, but worry that Singh’s recent improvements of the party’s competitiveness may have started too late.
Thunder Bay programs ease Indigenous students’ fears around move to the big city
Inspired by the recommendations of a 2016 inquest into the deaths of seven Indigenous young people – most of whom were teenagers who boarded with families in Thunder Bay because they didn’t have high schools in their home communities – schools are introducing new programs to provide more help to potentially vulnerable young people.
Matawa Learning Centre and Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School have been praised for their innovative new programs, which aim to ease the culture shock of the transition to the city – and ensure their safety, so that they won’t find themselves vulnerable to assault or accident in risky areas.
For example, at Matawa, a rapidly expanding Indigenous high school, drivers are on-call to take students home at night, and First Nations elders and cultural workers are embedded in the classes to provide Indigenous expertise on any subject.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Dorian lashes the Bahamas, leaving destruction in its wake: The death toll in the Bahamas is up to five people, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. As the category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill, Minnis called the damage “unprecedented and extensive.”
Relieved but worried Canadians return home from Kashmir: Those returning to Canada after spending time in India-controlled Kashmir, where a government-imposed curfew and communications blockade meant limited access to food and health care, describe the heavy emotional impact of their visit.
Texas gunman showed warning signs before shooting: According to the Odessa police, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator had just been fired from his job and called both police and the FBI before the shooting began. Ator killed seven people and injured at least 22 others Saturday before officers killed him.
Brazil’s President wants to discuss Amazon fires at UN: President Jair Bolsonaro said he was eager to speak about the Amazon fires that have drawn world attention at the next UN General Assembly in September, as the issue appeared to erode his support at home.
At least 25 dead in California dive-boat fire: After a predawn fire sank a scuba diving boat off a Southern California island, police have recovered eight bodies and fear dozens more people could be dead, as 26 are missing.
MORNING MARKETS
World stocks stumble towards two-month lows as U.S. data looms: Global stocks slipped toward a recent two-month low on Tuesday, as U.S.-China trade tensions drove investors to the relative shelter of gold, the Japanese yen and government debt. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.82 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
A watershed moment for the Muslim #MeToo movement
Sheema Khan: “For too many years, there has been scant accountability of leadership. Serious allegations, if addressed, are hushed so that the reputation of the offenders, the institution and the community are not harmed. There is very little recourse for victims. But times are changing.”
There’s no reason to work yourself to death
John Glynn: “Rather preposterously, we tend to use work as a metric of success. Where do you work? How many hours a week do you work? Talking about how many hours you work is not impressive.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Your teenage years can be a stressful time. Actually, so can your adult years – and unfortunately, acne doesn’t discriminate by age. Luckily, Dr. Benjamin Barankin has some suggestions for everyone: to treat existing acne, look for products containing active ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or sulphur and apply sparingly. Barankin also recommends washing your face no more than twice daily with a gentle cleanser, not soap. Finally, a moisturizing cream or lotion should always be applied after cleansing.
MOMENT IN TIME
Sept. 3, 1972: Once in a while, journalists get things wrong. Leading up to the eight-game Summit Series of hockey – Canada vs. the Soviet Union in September, 1972 – many sports columnists predicted Canada in a romp. The Globe and Mail’s Dick Beddoes said the country where the sport was invented was a lead-pipe cinch to win it all. “So make it Canada, 8 games to 0. If the Russians win one game, I will eat this column shredded at high noon in a bowl of borscht on the front steps of the Russian Embassy.” Oops. The Soviets shockingly won the opener 7-3. The flamboyant Beddoes, never one to pass up a chance at a good laugh, ate his words. A day after the loss, Beddoes, with Globe photographer Tibor Kolley in tow, went to Toronto’s Hyatt Regency hotel, shredded his newspaper column into a bowl of borscht and chowed down. An observant Pravda correspondent, Konstantin Gueivandov, got the assist. The day after his mea gulpa maxima, Beddoes summed up the country’s mood: “Canadian back bacon has gone rancid on the hogs. All the maple sugar has vanished down the trees to become bitter-root … Canada’s dish is crow.” – Philip King
