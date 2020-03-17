Morning Update: Businesses drastically scale back operations as consumers, workers self-isolate

Good morning,

Businesses drastically scale back operations as consumers, workers self-isolate

The new coronavirus outbreak continues to dominate the news.

Businesses are scaling back or shutting their doors completely as consumers and workers retreat into their homes.

The Bank of Canada and other central banks have injected hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy, including through drastic cuts to benchmark interest rates. But markets continued to plunge on Monday.

The retail sector has been hit hardest by the economic consequences of the virus, both by the drop in consumer demand and, in some parts of the country, formal restrictions on operations. Some stores are shutting down their brick-and-mortar operations and others are reducing operating hours. Restaurants, including McDonald’s Canada, are moving to eliminate dine-in service.

The Bank of Canada said it will “backstop” financial institutions’ funding needs by broadening a program under which the central bank temporarily buys treasury bills from the country’s major securities dealers.

Meanwhile, the government said it will try to provide stable funding to banks and mortgage lenders by buying up to $50-billion of insured mortgage pools through the federal housing agency. Canada’s big banks reduced their prime lending rates to 2.95 per cent from 3.45 per cent on Monday in response to Friday’s Bank of Canada rate cut.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped from 313 on Sunday to 407 on Monday, prompting Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to warn that “this situation will get worse before it gets better.” British Columbia announced three new deaths, bringing the Canadian total to four.

At the border

Canada will close its borders to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents, with the exception of U.S. citizens, diplomats and “essential workers” effective Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

When asked about the science behind the government’s rationale, Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa recognizes the level of integration between the Canadian and U.S. economies puts the United States in a “separate category."

Beginning Wednesday, only four airports in the country – Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal Trudeau – will be accepting international flights, Mr. Trudeau said.

"Let me be clear, if you are abroad, it is time for you to come home," he said.

At the moment, Canada is advising Canadians returning from outside the country to self-isolate for two weeks, but it is not mandatory despite calls from the federal Conservatives to take that step.

The next few weeks

The COVID-19 pandemic in Canada could continue for months, but what happens in the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the character of the outbreak and the toll it takes.

With the number of cases spiking sharply in the past 48 hours, officials are continuing to stress the need for public-health measures such as social distancing in the short term, even while the length of time such measures will be needed remains unclear.

“When you see the rise in the curve, what I’m trying to say is, now, the goal is to see how much we can level it off, and don’t let it take off," Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said on Monday.

The statement reflects a well-studied relationship that suggests the peak of a pandemic can be reduced and delayed by public-health measures that inhibit close contact among people and reduce transmission rates.

What is much harder to forecast – and where many countries are now in uncharted territory – is the degree to which individuals, communities and economies can sustain such measures.

The move by more provinces to reserve COVID-19 testing for the highest-risk cases, such as people with severe illness or health-care workers, could complicate Canada’s fight to stop the spread of the disease here, according to some infectious-disease experts. If health officials aren’t going to do broad testing, they say, then the country needs to get more serious about ensuring people self-isolate and avoid others in order to reduce the impact of the coronavirus.

Overseas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has toughened the government’s measures to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, but most of the steps are voluntary and schools will remain open, unlike many other European countries. Mr. Johnson advised people on Monday to work from home and to stop going to pubs, restaurants, theatres and other social venues. He also banned large public gatherings and said visits to care homes for the elderly should be limited.

A traveller from Canada is among the early confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa, illustrating the global connections that are beginning to trigger travel bans and flight shutdowns in even the most geographically remote corners of the African continent.

The case imported from Canada was among dozens of new cases announced across Africa on Monday, including the first reported cases in Somalia, Benin, Liberia and Tanzania. The virus has now been confirmed in 30 of the 54 countries on the continent.

Opinion

Not everyone can be tested for coronavirus, nor should they be

André Picard: “Triage may seem cruel, but triage is essential, especially during a pandemic. We can’t waste scarce resources mollifying the worried well or the slightly unwell.”

Information Centre

Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We want to hear your story. E-mail: tips@globeandmail.com

MORNING MARKETS

Asian shares bounce: Shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades and huge swaths of many economies came to a standstill, with businesses and travel shut down due to the virus outbreak. However, early gains in North American were fading with New York futures struggling to hold early gains. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.61 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX was down 2.25 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 2.55 per cent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei finished up 0.06 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.87 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading around 71 US cents.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery TORONTO'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE -- Eric Mullaney dressed as a Leprechaun participates in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto, March 16, 1993. Photo by Roger Hallett / The Globe and Mail. ROGER HALLETT/The Globe and Mail

St. Patrick’s Day parades seem as inevitable as the groundhog and daylight time, but what’s remarkable about this picture of leprechaun-costumed marcher Eric Mullaney is that back in 1993 the parade had only been allowed in Toronto for five years, after a 110-year ban. The St. Paddy’s Day parade is a North American invention, the first being held by Irish immigrants in Boston in 1737 (Canada’s first was in Montreal in 1824). One did not take place in Ireland until 1903. Parades in Toronto date back to the 1840s, but by the 1850s – when some estimates put the Irish population at more than a quarter of the city – emerald banners had become identified with a form of Irish-Catholic nationalism. In a largely Protestant-loyalist city and province – including members of the Orange Lodge – that sometimes created conflict and street fights. One of those riots turned deadly in 1858, but confrontations continued between Orange and Green until city fathers banned the parade outright in 1878. Now, in 2020, parades are once again being cancelled around the world, this time because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. – Shane Dingman

