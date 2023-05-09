Good morning,

The Canadian government has expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei for interfering in this country’s politics after a week of cabinet-level preparations bracing for a range of potential retaliatory responses.

In retaliation, China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday declared Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, a Shanghai-based diplomat, “persona non grata” and told her to leave the country by May 13.

The extraordinary expulsion – the first of a Chinese diplomat in decades – carries substantial consequences given the size of Canada’s economic and social ties with China. It is Canada’s second-largest trading partner and second-highest source of immigration.

Open this photo in gallery: Consul Zhao Wei was expelled for interfering in Canada's politics.Easy Media

Alberta offers financial aid as wildfires force thousands from homes

As wildfires ravage parts of Alberta, the provincial government is offering financial assistance to the thousands who have been forced to evacuate their homes.

There were 95 active wildfires yesterday, with 27 listed as out of control. Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated from communities in north and central Alberta.

Christie Tucker, a spokesperson with Alberta Wildfire, said that rain and light winds have helped dampen the blazes, but added that warmer temperatures into the weekend could raise danger levels again.

Also on our radar

BRICS expansion could create new rival for U.S. dollar: A possible expansion of members into BRICS could tackle the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade. The bloc, which calls for a more “equitable” global order and implicitly challenges the West, said as many as 20 countries have expressed interest in joining the group.

Ontario passes bill to expand private clinics: The Ontario government passed a health bill yesterday to transfer more surgeries out of publicly funded hospitals and into private health clinics. Opposition MPs and health advocacy groups say the move will pull much-needed resources away from the public health care system.

Smith under fire after vaccine comments come to light: United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith is in hot water after a 2021 video surfaced Sunday in which she compared those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to people who supported tyrants, referencing Adolf Hitler. Smith became the leader of the UCP after campaigning on COVID-19 grievances.

Mexico to enter global LNG industry: Plans by Mexico to expand its liquefied natural gas sector could make it the world’s fourth-largest exporter of the fuel and push it past Canada where no LNG export terminals have yet been built.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM, arrested: Khan was arrested on Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases.

Leafs core no-show in series: The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season is in jeopardy after falling down 0-3 in their series against the Florida Panthers. And what’s worse is the team’s star players have done a disappearing act. In the first three games of the series, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander have combined for zero goals. The Leafs have a chance to extend their season in Game 4 tomorrow night.

Morning markets

World shares weaker: Share markets dipped on Tuesday as traders were kept on edge by weak Chinese trade data and the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.27 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.01 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.12 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at 74.81 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

André Picard: “Symbolically at least, the pandemic is over. Most people and governments have moved on. But nobody’s celebrating. There won’t be a tickertape parade to celebrate COVID’s demise – because it lingers. The beginning of the end is more of a moment of exhausted relief than triumph.”

Andrew Willis: “Ryan, before you sign a $1-billion cheque for the Senators, consider this scenario. In Blake Lively, you have a wife who seems to take enormous joy from jabbing you on Twitter. Buying an NHL team with little revenue growth potential and an arena in the ‘burbs, when pro sports valuations are soaring, may leave you open to a world of pain. A Green Lantern sequel may be a better investment.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, May 9, 2023.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

Want a heart-healthy diet? Skip low-carb eating patterns

For those of us looking for a diet that’s good for our hearts, the American Heart Association has some good advice on what to eat. Here’s what to know, plus tips to increase the heart-health benefits of different dietary patterns.

Moment in time: May 9, 1928

Open this photo in gallery: Barbara Ann Scott of Canada wins the Ladies competition at the European Championship of figure skating in Davos, 1947.RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Figure skater Barbara Ann Scott is born

Barbara Ann Scott was always athletic. When she was a young girl, Barbara Ann, who was born near Ottawa on this day in 1928, learned to swim in two weeks and loved climbing trees. At 6, she was given her first pair of figure skates and by 11, she was winning medals in the sport. By the time she was 15, she skated almost 18 kilometres daily in her nine-hour practices as she honed her ability in compulsory figures. All her hard work paid off. In 1947, she became the first North American to win both the world and European figure skating championships. In 1948, she won the women’s figure skating gold at the St. Moritz Winter Games – still the only Canadian to have won an Olympic individual skating gold medal – and followed that up with another win at the world championship a few weeks later. Sadly, for such an accomplished athlete, Ms. Scott’s appearance was often mentioned ahead of her talent. She was called “Canada’s Sweetheart” or “Ice Queen.” Life magazine didn’t even mention her name after her world championship in 1947, instead running her picture with the headline: “Canadian beauty wins skating title.” Philip King

