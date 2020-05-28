Morning Update: Canada braces for retaliation after Meng Wanzhou loses B.C. ruling on extradition

Good morning,

Yesterday, Meng Wanzhou lost her B.C. ruling on extradition. What happens next?

While the federal government tries to make known that the extradition case against Chinese telecom executive was entirely out of its hands, Canada is bracing for economic retaliation from Beijing.

Story continues below advertisement

Had the decision gone the other way, it could have paved the way for her return to China.

The proceedings still have a long way to go, but the case has put the Canadian justice system, and judge Heather Holmes, in an international spotlight. Eventually, the court would have to decide whether enough evidence exists to send her to trial.

Read more

Timeline: The Meng Wanzhou case, and rising tension between Canada and China

The Meng Wanzhou case, and rising tension between Canada and China Explainer: What now? A guide to the Huawei executive’s case

What now? A guide to the Huawei executive’s case Analysis (John Ibbitson and Nathan Vanderklippe): The future of Canada’s Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor remains uncertain

(John Ibbitson and Nathan Vanderklippe): The future of Canada’s Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor remains uncertain Opinion (Campbell Clark): Get ready. The chill with China is just going to get colder

(Campbell Clark): Get ready. The chill with China is just going to get colder Opinion (Lynette Ong): Together, the Meng trial and the pandemic offer Canada a golden opportunity

Open this photo in gallery Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, is seen in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 as the judge reads the ruling of double criminality in the extradition of Wanzhou. Jane Wolsak/The Canadian Press

Take a deeper dive into Canada’s environment and climate change news with our newsletter, Globe Climate. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox every week

Hong Kong and China’s broken promise

The Trump administration has declared that Hong Kong is no longer significantly independent of Beijing’s control, threatening to revoke the territory’s special trade and diplomatic status. “While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modelling Hong Kong after itself,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Protests: As people took to the streets in anger over national security legislation passed by China today, police in Hong Kong fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests. Two pro-democracy lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council for disrupting a debate on a contentious bill that would criminalize insulting the Chinese national anthem.

What this means? Bonnie Glaser, an expert on Chinese foreign and security policy, said the Trump administration was firing a warning shot in an effort to make Beijing back down

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion (Frank Ching): China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong. We should have seen it coming

Open this photo in gallery Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, right, holds a placard reading "Best Chairperson, Starry Lee as he stands outside the chamber of Legislative Council Complex after he was ejected minutes after a second-day legislative debate in Hong Kong Thursday, May 28, 2020. Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Coronavirus news in Canada: here’s what you missed

Long-term care: The government is facing mounting criticism for failing to discover deplorable conditions in seniors’ residences before the military stepped in. After a Canadian Armed Forces report detailed horrific conditions of some care homes, the Ontario government announced it was taking control of five long-term care homes, four of which were mentioned by the military.

Opinion (Samir Sinha and Michael Nicin): Canada’s soldiers have provided a wake-up call for our long-term care system

Ventilators: 10,000 additional ventilators are being manufactured for Canadians in case of a second wave or resurgence of COVID-19 cases. However, the real need may be in the Southern Hemisphere, where cases are on the rise.

Reopening: More than half of Canada’s national parks – including Banff in Alberta, Pacific Rim in British Columbia and Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia – are to reopen June 1.

Mysterious syndrome in children: Doctors in four provinces are now investigating why at least 47 children in Canada have cases of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome that is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Alberta mulls new energy bill: If passed, it will allow cabinet to set limits on how long the province’s independent energy regulator has to review and make decisions about applications for oil and gas projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Torstar buyers’ plan: Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, who have offered just over $51-million for Torstar, plan to push the struggling newspaper publisher’s transformation into a digital news and information provider.

More ‘murder hornets’ discovered in B.C.: It is raising concerns about the potential impact on honeybees in Western Canada, as Alberta is conducting risk assessments to determine the potential impact there.

Police watchdog investigates death of woman who fell from balcony: The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto Police officers responded to a domestic complaint at the building, when the woman died after falling from a 24th floor apartment balcony.

George Floyd, Minneapolis Protests: Protests followed the death of a 46-year-old black man, cellphone video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd ‘s neck for almost eight minutes as he eventually became unresponsive.

MORNING MARKETS

Europe cheers stimulus plan: European shares rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday and the euro perched at a two-month high, as businesses returning to work and a massive EU stimulus plan outweighed rising U.S.-China tensions. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.46 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.72 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.32 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.61 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Canada must boost its foreign aid to combat a COVID-19 humanitarian crisis

Story continues below advertisement

Kristen Hopewell: “As one of the world’s richest countries, Canada has a critical role to play in averting a worldwide catastrophe.” Hopewell is an associate professor of the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia.

Don’t underestimate the trauma that business owners are enduring because of COVID-19

Rob Csernyik: “That’s what shuttering a business is, after all: a personal loss, one that requires dealing with grief and other difficult feelings.” Csernyik is a freelance writer and former retail entrepreneur.

Did the Toronto Star just sell its soul for survival?

Konrad Yakabuski: “It is a sign, however, of the desperate times in which the newspaper industry finds itself that Canada’s once dominant metropolitan daily is about to be sold for a relative song to two businessmen, one of whom has specialized in rescuing fallen corporate giants.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Dessert on a barbecue?

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of heating up your house by baking in the summer, you can turn to the barbecue as another option. Fruit, bread, cake and cookies all grill easily. Banana is a great grilling fruit, but leave the skin on. Another idea to surprise your family would be butter and banana bread sandwiches. And an important reminder: nachos do not have to be savoury. Read more creative ideas for sweets on the barbecue.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 28, 1975

Open this photo in gallery Students and residents of a Brampton neighbourhood gathered across the street from Brampton Centennial Secondary School after access to the school property was restricted by the police, May 28, 1975. Photo by Dennis Robinson / The Globe and Mail. DENNIS ROBINSON/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s first fatal school shooting

Wearing a green beret and bandoleers of bullets making an "X" across his chest, 16-year-old Michael Slobodian stepped out of a bathroom stall at Brampton Centennial Secondary School and began firing. The rifle shots hit three boys; 17-year-old John Slinger would not survive. It was Canada’s first fatal school shooting. Slobodian would go on to wound 11 others and kill English teacher Margaret Wright before turning the gun on himself. Such attacks were not yet the regular feature of North American life they would become, nor were the effects of post-traumatic stress well understood. The small surburban community in Ontario was left shocked and unprepared to cope. Decades later, students recalled how they were urged not to “dwell on it.” Slobodian’s motive was never clear despite a suicide note in which he said he was "fed up with life.” The reasons for mass shootings are hardly better understood today. When confronted with such senseless carnage, we still find ourselves echoing principal William Springle, who spoke to students over the public address system on the first day back at school, with some lockers still bearing bullet holes. “In this earthly existence,” he said, “we may never unravel the mystery that led to the tragedy that befell us.” Eric Andrew-Gee

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.