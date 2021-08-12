Morning Update: Canada condemns China’s 11-year prison sentence for businessman Michael Spavor

Good morning,

The Canadian government said it condemns the espionage conviction and 11-year prison sentence that China has handed businessman Michael Spavor as unjust and the product of a “sham trial.”

Spavor, an entrepreneur who has worked to promote business and cultural ties between North Korea and the West, was detained in China on Dec. 10, 2018 – days after Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. He was tried in secret on March 19, and found guilty this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Wednesday that Canada’s ambassadors to China and the United States remain engaged in “intense discussions” aimed at securing the release of both Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig, whose trial also unfolded behind closed doors in March. Kovrig awaits his verdict.

Spavor and Kovrig have been held under harsh conditions for almost 1,000 days – measures that Canada has called “hostage diplomacy.”

Open this photo in gallery Dominic Barton, third from left, Canada's ambassador to China, walks into a detention centre to meet Canadian Michael Spavor, in Dandong, China, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

Sidelined Chief of the Defence Staff says he’s taking his job back

Admiral Art McDonald says he is returning to his job now that an investigation into allegation of misconduct found no evidence against him. Lawyers for McDonald, who has been on leave from his post since last February, said the chief of the defence staff “has decided to return to his duties and functions immediately.”

But the government rejected that idea. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, speaking at a housing announcement in Vancouver, said his “expectation is that Admiral McDonald will remain on leave while we review this situation.”

The situation pitting Admiral Art McDonald against the Liberal government comes days before the expected launch of a federal election, in which Ottawa’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct within the military are likely to be an issue.

Ottawa to roll out vaccine passport for Canadians travelling abroad

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document certifying their COVID-19 vaccine history for international travel.

Ottawa said the program has to be done in co-operation with provinces and territories, which have the data needed to certify proof of vaccination, and though the passport is not intended for use domestically, the provinces have the option of implementing the system within their jurisdiction.

Dozens of countries have COVID-19 vaccine requirements for travel, with many deciding to launch their own version of a vaccine passport. The concept itself is not entirely new – for years, yellow fever certificates have been used by travellers in countries where that illness is common.

Catch up on more COVID-19 related news:

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Taliban now controls 65 per cent of Afghanistan and have either taken or threatened to take 11 provincial capitals: A U.S. defence official estimates the hard-line Islamist group could isolate the country’s capital, Kabul, in 30 days and possibly take over in 90. The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country as U.S.-led foreign forces leave.

Former Afghan driver says he’s ‘happy’ his family made it to Canada, urges Ottawa to help others who are still waiting: Abdul Qayum Hemat, an advocate for former drivers at the Canadian embassy in Afghanistan, is appealing to Ottawa to swiftly resettle those still waiting to be extricated as the Taliban captures large parts of the war-torn country. Qayum Hemat, who previously spent 13 years driving Canadian staff around Afghanistan, said he, his wife and children are quarantining in a hotel, after having arrived in Canada a few days ago.

NDP pledges free mental health care, better pandemic preparedness in new pre-election commitments: Ready for Better, a new document released today by the NDP, outlines the party’s priorities ahead of a widely anticipated federal election campaign. Not quite a party platform, the 115-page document promises to create a national dental care program, fight for universal pharmacare, as well as make mental health care free and accessible for anyone who needs it, among other things.

Former B.C. sergeant-at-arms won’t face charges in legislature spending scandal: Gary Lenz, who was tied to a spending scandal involving the clerk of the B.C. Legislature, will not face any charges after two special prosecutors were unable to find evidence to substantiate them. Lenz, along with the former clerk of the legislature, Craig James, was publicly escorted out of the legislature by police in November, 2018.

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the dollar and bond yields took a breather after U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Is Justin Trudeau demonizing Jason Kenney because he can’t go after Doug Ford?

“The Grits may have no choice but to go after the Tories on questions of policy, which is never as much fun.” - John Ibbitson

Get ready for an unnecessary snooze of a Canadian election

“Canadians faced a common enemy and the fight brought them together. Now they’ll be thrown into a needless political mud fight.” - Lawrence Martin

Early treatment for children with cystic fibrosis should not be conditional

“Clinicians across Canada have pointed out that the advice from CADTH discriminates against children and youth with its arbitrary eligibility requirement.” - Kelly Grover

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Peaches and plums are at their peak. Here’s how to pick the best ones

Peaches in August are a gift. When perfectly ripe, every bite is delicious. To make sure you’re getting peaches at their optimum flavour and texture, Lucy Waverman has some pointers: Look for unblemished peaches with a creamy background colour and a peachy smell; the deeper and more uniform the colour, white, peachy or red, the riper the peach; and peaches should be firm to the touch and have a smooth unwrinkled skin.

Read Lucy Waverman’s full column to learn about the different types of peaches and plums, the best way to eat them, and more.

MOMENT IN TIME: AUG. 12, 1911

Laurier bans Black immigration

Open this photo in gallery From left to right: Thomas Mapp, Richard Hinton, Geneva Mapp, Eva Mapp, Ferris Mapp and Nouvella Hinton, from Amber Valley, Alberta, circa 1925. In the early 20th century, hundreds of African Americans crossed the border in search of land and opportunity in the Canadian West. Glenbow Archives

Seeking to escape segregationist policies in the U.S. Midwest, Black families moved north in the early 20th century to start new lives in Alberta and Saskatchewan. But even though Black immigrants never numbered more than 1,000, white settlers protested, insisting that Black people had no place in Western Canadian society. The Wilfrid Laurier Liberal government was not immune to the racism behind the white protest and took steps to end the flow of Black immigrants into Western Canada. It pulled advertising from newspapers in Black communities in the United States. It also subjected Black people to more rigorous medical exams at the border. It even sent two agents to Oklahoma to talk about the hostile reception Black immigrants could expect in Canada. The most far-reaching measure was an order-in-council dated Aug. 12, 1911, banning Black immigration for one year. It stated that the “Negro race … is deemed unsuitable to the climate and requirements of Canada.” The government order, having never been acted upon, was repealed that October. As for those first Black settlers who made a home on the Prairies, their descendants are testimony to their resilience. - Bill Waiser

