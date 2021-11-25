Good morning,

Canada is considering bolstering its military mission to Ukraine amid a debate over whether additional NATO forces would deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further aggression against his country’s neighbour.

Two sources with knowledge of the deliberations said Defence Minister Anita Anand is considering deploying hundreds of additional troops to support the Canadian soldiers already in Ukraine on a training mission. Other options include moving a warship into the Black Sea, or redeploying some of the CF-18 fighter jets based in Romania.

Any reinforcement would be intended as a message to Mr. Putin, who has caused alarm for the second time this year by amassing troops and equipment near his country’s borders with Ukraine.

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces takes part in military drills at a training ground near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea in Kherson region, Ukraine, Nov. 17, 2021.Armed Forces of Ukraine/Reuters

Devastated farmers face uncertain future after grisly cleanup in B.C.

Casey Guliker burst into tears when he saw what remained at his hog farm in Abbotsford, B.C.

The young farmer and other staff had done their best to protect what they could when heavy rains began falling on Nov. 14, triggering massive flooding that would paralyze much of the province’s southern region. They prioritized their many hogs, moving them to higher ground.

The flood that dumped a month’s worth of rain onto southern B.C. in less than two days created an agricultural disaster in the Fraser Valley, where the bulk of the province’s food production takes place. Multigenerational farmers who watched their family businesses go under, along with their homes, have also been left to deal with catastrophic mortality and biohazard risks from animals caught in the flood. The death toll is, at the minimum, in the tens of thousands.

Opposition grills Trudeau on inflation, housing as economic issues top Parliament agenda

Economic issues from inflation to housing and the cost of a tank of gas were the top concern for opposition parties yesterday as they grilled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the first Question Period since June and against the backdrop of rising consumer prices.

Parliament’s return this week coincides with the biggest consumer price surge in nearly two decades that is eating away at the purchasing power of a dollar and eroding wages. The resulting affordability concerns are being seized on by all parties in the House of Commons as the Liberals seek to show they are working on solutions while the opposition tries to pin some of the blame for the pocketbook stress on the Prime Minister.

Femicides are on the rise, data show: The number of women who were victims of homicide has risen in Canada over the past two years, according to preliminary data that researchers say reflect an increase in lethal domestic violence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury convicts three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Three white men were convicted of murder yesterday for chasing and shooting a Black man named Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their neighborhood, with a Georgia jury rejecting a self-defense claim in a trial that once again probed divisive issues of race and guns in the United States.

Big banks expected to raise dividends next week: Canada’s major banks are set to announce their first dividend increases and share buybacks in nearly two years next week, and eager investors are awaiting generous hikes to payouts, but the size and timing are expected to vary widely from one bank to another.

Speculative investing adding to record rise in house prices, CMHC says: Canada’s housing agency is concerned about speculative investing in residential real estate, saying it is contributing to the froth in the market and pushing home prices higher. The average home price across the country is 30 per cent higher than before the pandemic, with smaller cities and semi-rural areas experiencing record price increases.

Beatles miniseries offers new look at beloved old band: Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome.

European markets gain: A tech shares bounce carried European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in the U.S. dollar from a 17-month high. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.22 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.17 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.67 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.22 per cent. U.S. markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.94 US cents.

Rob Carrick: “Expensive housing is a huge problem for millennials and Gen Z, generations that have seen massive amounts of money made in housing and want their fair share. But financial ventures that give young adults access to real estate are a symptom of expensive housing, not a solution to it.”

Alidad Mafinezam: “When the names on a city’s landmarks don’t reflect the ethnic and cultural makeup and diversity of its population, as is the case in Toronto today, a large part of the citizenry may feel that their backgrounds and contributions of their communities are not reflected in the public consciousness and discourse of Toronto, and more broadly in Canada’s other increasingly diverse cities.”

Nine wines to have on hand for the festive season

Here are some suggestions for wines as the holiday season approaches. These come in styles that are suitable for gift giving or spreading goodwill if you’re entertaining over the coming weeks. Many also are solid options to buy now and enjoy later if you have or are looking to establish a wine collection at home.

MOMENT IN TIME: NOV. 25, 2002

Surrounded by members of Congress, U.S. president George W. Bush signs the Homeland Security Act during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Nov. 25, 2002. The act creates a Department of Homeland Security dedicated to preventing another Sept. 11 attack, and names White House adviser Tom Ridge to head it. The measure will bring about the biggest U.S. government reorganization in half a century by folding into the new anti-terrorism department all or parts of 22 federal agencies, including the Coast Guard, Secret Service and Border Patrol.KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is born

In the shadows of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the Bush administration came up with the idea for a new federal department dedicated to preventing future terrorist attacks. On this day in 2002, George W. Bush signed the Homeland Security Act into law, clearing the way for the creation of the Department of Homeland Security. All or parts of 22 federal agencies were folded into the new department, resulting in the largest U.S. government reorganization in half a century. The department’s mandate at that time was to manage and co-ordinate security efforts to address potential terrorist threats. Former Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge became the first secretary of Homeland Security, and the department began operating in March, 2003. Over time, as the threats changed, it expanded its operations beyond terrorism to maintaining national security and preventing and managing other crises. Cybersecurity became a major concern after hacking attacks during the 2016 U.S. election. In 2018, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was established, under Homeland Security oversight, to assist other government agencies and private sector organizations. Today, the Department of Homeland Security employs more than 240,000 people, ranging from border guards to cyberspace analysts. Timon Johnson

