Morning Update: Canada expelled eight foreigners for terrorism or spying in 2020

Good morning,

Eight foreigners suspected of espionage, subversion or terrorism were removed from Canada last year, according to the federal government.

The department of Public Safety would not reveal the countries that the individuals were acting on behalf of, citing privacy laws, nor the specific nature of their activities in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, we can tell you that in 2020, the CBSA [Canada Border Services Agency] removed eight individuals deemed inadmissible on security grounds,” Public Safety spokesman Tim Warmington said in a statement. “Removal on security grounds may include persons who are found inadmissible for espionage, subversion, terrorism and/or for membership in groups involved in such activities.”

Andy Ellis, a former assistant director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said that in his experience, the nationalities of individuals removed for espionage tended to be Iranian, Chinese, Russian or Pakistani.

Open this photo in gallery A Canadian Border Services agent stands watch at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday, December 8, 2015. The Canada Border Services Agency says they turned back 21 people who tried to enter the country from the U.S. in May to claim asylum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Multiple Amazon facilities face scrutiny from Ontario for COVID-19, other health and safety concerns

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has five active investigations at Amazon facilities in the province, in addition to one recently completed at a company warehouse in Brampton that the local public-health unit shuttered after 617 workers tested positive for COVID-19 since October.

Two of these investigations are at Amazon locations in Bolton and another Brampton facility, on Steeles Avenue, the ministry said yesterday, in response to questions from The Globe and Mail. Those probes are related to COVID-19 protocols. Three further investigations are under way – related to occupational health and safety – at Amazon locations in Concord and Scarborough.

O’Toole cautions Trudeau on debt, recovery plan in letter as Ottawa sets April 19 budget date

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government has set April 19 as the date for the first federal budget in over two years and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says in a letter to the Prime Minister that the government must bring in a clear plan for reopening the Canadian economy.

O’Toole’s prebudget letter also challenges the government to drop plans to raise the federal borrowing limit to $1.83-trillion from $1.17-trillion, which is contained in a bill currently being studied in committee.

“We need a road map to reopen, and we need it now,” Mr. O’Toole wrote in the letter, a copy of which was provided to The Globe and Mail.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

New EU export law won’t affect vaccine shipments, Ottawa says: The federal government says it has been assured that a new European Union export law will not affect Canada’s vaccine shipments from Europe. A spokesperson for Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng issued a statement to The Globe and Mail yesterday underscoring that the ratcheting up of export controls won’t affect the domestic vaccination campaign.

Erin O’Toole to campaign on climate-change plan despite party skepticism on issue: Erin O’Toole says he will disregard his party’s skepticism about climate change and fight the election expected this year with a new policy to help the Conservative Party compete for votes. “I am the leader and this is an important issue for me,” he told a news conference in Ottawa yesterday. “The debate is closed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell Clark: Erin O’Toole likely has one shot at success, and his floating agenda isn’t helping matters

Gary Mason: If he hopes to lead Canada, Erin O’Toole will need to disappoint some of his closest friends

Andrew Coyne: The same arguments? It would be nice if the Tories made any

Editorial: Dear Conservatives: Embrace the carbon tax, and make it your own

Supreme Court’s carbon tax decision is expected on Thursday: At long last, the Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule tomorrow on the constitutionality of the federal carbon-pricing law. The stakes will be high. Some observers say Canada’s contribution to the planet’s future is at stake; others say the shape of Canada itself hangs in the balance.

How COVID-19 passports returned Israelis to a semblance of pre-pandemic life: Israel’s Green Pass vaccination system is a game-changer. Restaurants and bars can resume indoor service with distance between tables. Those without a Green Pass can sit only outdoors. But while the streets of the city are infused with euphoria, bar and restaurant owners say they foresee a long road to full reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

Belarusian couple flagged for defiantly displaying Canadian flag: When Siarhey Panin and Alesia Murashova hung a creased Canadian flag in the window of their apartment in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, they knew they were courting trouble. Now, Mr. Panin is in prison, serving a 15-day sentence for disobeying a police request to take the flag down.

NASA’s Perseverance rover scheduled to fly helicopter on Mars: Before heading off to search for signs of long ago Martian microbes, NASA’s Perseverance rover will first undertake what may be the most technologically exciting part of its mission: flying a helicopter.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks slide: Global stocks fell Wednesday after Wall Street declined and European governments extended anti-coronavirus lockdowns, clouding the outlook for economic recovery. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.23 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.46 per cent and 0.33 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 2.03 per cent. New York futures were slightly firmer. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.54 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Konrad Yakabuski: “If Mr. Carney is contemplating a political career, Value(s) serves as a distillation of his views on economic, social and environmental issues that most Liberals will love.... Small-l liberals, who see value in free markets, will find much less to like in Mr. Carney’s book. And that may just be its whole point.”

Cathal Kelly: “Either way – trade everyone or stand fast – the Raptors are no longer one of the NBA’s haves. They are a scrabbling have-not.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Learn the art of hand lettering in our livestream class

Story continues below advertisement

Danielle Sweeney, who has done hand lettering for weddings, events and luxury brands, will teach our next Craft Club class (don’t worry if your handwriting is less than perfect). Watch the livestream event on March 30 at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook or at tgam.ca/craftclub, where you can find links to all our previous Craft Club lessons.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 24, 1927

Open this photo in gallery Prince Albert National Park was formally established by order-in-council, March 24, 1927. Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan

Prince Albert National Park is created

After the First World War, the Canadian Parks Service wanted to expand its network of national parks to take advantage of the growing popularity of automobile tourism. In the case of Saskatchewan, though, politics triumphed over park planning. In the October, 1925, general election, federal Liberal leader William Lyon Mackenzie King lost his own seat. A by-election was quickly arranged for King in the Prince Albert constituency, but the local Liberal association was only willing to manage the campaign in exchange for a national park north of the city. King easily won re-election to the House of Commons in February, 1926, and at a cabinet meeting a few months later, he announced his desire to establish a national park in Saskatchewan. The Parks department believed that the Lac la Ronge-Churchill River area would be ideal. But Prince Albert Liberals demanded that the park be closer – that it be centred around the new lake resort of Waskesiu, where members of the Board of Trade already had cabins. They also insisted on the park size (1,377 square miles) and park name. On this day in March, 1927, Prince Albert National Park was formally established by order-in-council. Bill Waiser

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.