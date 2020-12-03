Morning Update: Canada faces narrowing window to deploy vaccine to halt spread of virus

Good morning,
British regulators approved the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech yesterday, opening the door for vaccinations to begin in Britain as early as next week. That news is certain to put pressure on Ottawa to ensure that vaccinations can be distributed in a timely manner across the country if a similar authorization is granted by Health Canada.
Along with the Pfizer vaccine, Health Canada is considering two others developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca as part of an expedited approval process. Experts say an early approval would be crucial to cutting off the expected impact of the pandemic in the new year and signal a turning point in the battle against COVID-19 in Canada.
Ottawa will miss target to provide clean drinking water in all First Nations
The Liberal government will not fulfill a key promise made in the 2015 election – to end all long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities by March, 2021.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said about a dozen communities, for varying reasons, will not be in a position to lift their long-term drinking-water advisories by March.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde said First Nations are frustrated but not surprised by the announcement. “While there has been significant progress in recent years, it clearly is not enough,” he said.
Campbell Clark: When it was time to admit a broken promise, Justin Trudeau delegated the job
Iran treads cautiously after assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
After the January killing of its top military commander, Iran lashed out by firing rockets at U.S. military bases and bringing the Middle East to the brink of war. Its response to the recent assassination of its top nuclear scientist has been vastly different.
Despite Tehran’s vow of a “crushing response” to those responsible – the regime appears anxious not to fall into the trap it believes has been set for it by Israel with the backing of the Trump administration.
Analysts say Iran’s leaders view the murder of Prof. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as a calculated provocation aimed at luring Iran into a military response that would damage relations with the incoming administration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden.
How Newfoundland and Labrador’s Premier pictures its postpandemic comeback: Newfoundland’s new premier, Andrew Furey, is promising new ways to tackle old problems in his province. But as the province’s fiscal and economic crisis grows, he doesn’t have much time to waste.
New study shows pandemic is having negative effect on Canadians: The number of Canadians having suicidal thoughts has quadrupled during the pandemic, according to a new survey, raising concerns about the toll the outbreak is having on mental health.
Chrystia Freeland vetting at least five candidates for new Finance Canada deputy: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is considering at least five candidates for the deputy finance minister position, including veterans of the International Monetary Fund and Bank of Canada.
Toronto, Vancouver home sales boom as buyers seek bigger spaces: The work-from-home trend continues to increase property sales and prices outside the core areas of Toronto and Vancouver, while depressing downtown condo prices as buyers seek bigger spaces.
The restaurant industry is hurting. That’s not stopping these entrepreneurs: Despite tough odds, and what might be the industry’s darkest time during the pandemic, a growing number of people are opening restaurants and other food-related ventures.
European markets turn lower: European shares opened lower on Thursday after gains spurred by advances in vaccines to fight COVID-19, but data across Europe underscored the economic damage still being caused by the pandemic. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.52 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.74 per cent. New York futures were narrowly mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.32 US cents.
Ralph Nader: “So when last week, a parliamentary committee, by a vote of 9 to 2, declined to recommend a public inquiry to the Trudeau cabinet, the ever-resilient, grieving families felt like the invisible hand of the Boeing/FAA alliance had taken over Ottawa. Maybe with a whistle-blower here, a media exposé there, some courageous public servants can reverse course toward subpoenaing documents.”
Lawrence Martin: “Judging from what those in the know are saying, it would be surprising if the cases against him were dropped but equally surprising if Mr. Trump ended up behind bars. More likely is something in-between. Lesser charges perhaps that come with a community-service sentence. Something like, say, a year’s janitorial work cleaning public lavatories in Manhattan.”
Konrad Yakabuski: “The hodgepodge of pandemic restrictions imposed across Canada raises questions about the seriousness with which some governments have taken their obligations to ensure that measures that limit our rights are Charter-proof before they implement them. Canadians should never become blasé about that.”
Mini art galleries around Toronto Island could be the new physically distanced art crawl
A group of Toronto Island artists have found a new way to display their work – miniature galleries. These are elevated wooden display cases with pieces of art inside that can be seen by those out for a stroll along the island’s cozy streets.
MOMENT IN TIME: DEC. 3, 1999
First woman completes her row across the Atlantic
As a child, Tori Murden McClure was told girls shouldn’t play sports or be intellectually curious. The American declined the advice, instead competing in rowing and squash while studying psychology in college before earning advanced degrees in law, divinity and fine arts. In 1998, she attempted to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo, but encountered severe hurricanes that repeatedly capsized her boat. A second storm resulted in her rescue. After returning home, while working for Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer told her to try again, urging her to not be the woman “who almost rowed across the ocean.” In 1999, McClure set sail from the Canary Islands. After 81 days and more than 4,700 kilometres rowing the 23-foot American Pearl (a boat she built herself) across the Atlantic, she arrived in Guadeloupe. She was the first woman, and first American, to make the voyage alone. McClure released a memoir, A Pearl in the Storm, in 2009, and she currently serves as the president of Spalding University in Louisville, Ky. Jessie Willms
