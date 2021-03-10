Morning Update: Canada falls behind on barcode technology for COVID-19 vaccine tracking

Good morning,

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Canada will carry a tiny barcode that would allow the package to be tracked all along the supply chain, reducing errors and improving efficiency and safety. But the tracking won’t be happening in Canada because the country lacks the technology to scan those barcodes.

The technology is available – cellphones and tablets can scan these barcodes with the right software. But the barcode issue reveals larger problems with Canada’s fragmented and outdated health infrastructure – it involves 14 jurisdictions doing 14 different things.

Gary Mason: If we want to protect those most at risk of dying from COVID-19, the vaccine priority order should be obvious

Open this photo in gallery A senior is helped inside to get his shot at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Monday, March 8, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Legal groups object to isolation order for freed prisoners in Thunder Bay

Three prominent legal groups have condemned a public-health order that forces prisoners released from the Thunder Bay District Jail to report to a hotel isolation centre for COVID-19 testing and a possible 14-day stay, a measure intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the jail to the rest of the community.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, HIV & AIDS Legal Clinic Ontario and Aboriginal Legal Services say the order amounts to detaining people without adequate authority.

Trudeau says budget is ‘coming soon’ after opposition criticism: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a federal budget is “coming soon” as his government faced criticism yesterday for allowing the longest gap between federal budgets in Canadian history. Ottawa has ruled out releasing a budget in March or early April. Next Friday will mark two years since the government last tabled a budget.

Ontario hit with lawsuit challenging ‘Ag-Gag’ legislation: The Ontario government is being sued by animal-rights advocates who allege their right to free speech is impaired by a new law that threatens steep fines for people who infiltrate farms and slaughterhouses on “false pretenses.”

South Africa seeks to cancel ‘unlawful’ Bombardier contract: Anti-corruption investigators in South Africa have filed a court action seeking to overturn a US$1.2-billion locomotive contract that was awarded to Bombardier Inc. in 2014. The contract, which was part of a US$5-billion deal given to Bombardier and three other manufacturers, has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations over the past several years.

Open this photo in gallery The release of bison onto the Chief Poundmaker Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is the first time bison have been on the land in over 150 years. David Stobbe for the Globe and Mail David Stobbe

The bison are back in town: For this Cree nation, cultural renewal comes thundering home: It has been more than a century since genetically pure Plains bison – paskwaw mostos in Cree, iinnii in Blackfoot, Bison bison bison in scientific literature, and buffalo in casual conversation – dotted the Prairies, sustaining Indigenous people. Now, a handful of bands in Western Canada are hoping to re-establish bison herds on their homelands.

Global shares edge higher: World markets inched higher on Wednesday after a reboot in U.S. tech stocks, while the U.S. dollar and benchmark government yields both ticked up ahead of a key U.S. Treasury auction and inflation reading later in the morning. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.38 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.47 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.03 US cents.

Editorial Board: “... it’s confusing that Ottawa has lately been slow to sanction China and Russia over other blatant human-rights abuses, even as our allies have acted.”

Rob Carrick: “The real story of the service problem at online brokers has two parts: Demand to trade stocks has skyrocketed in an unprecedented way in the pandemic, and brokers have been too slow to ramp up capacity on their websites and in their call centres. Blaming DIY investors for being cheap or clueless is an unhelpful distraction.”

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Globe Craft Club: Learn to make handmade personalized notebooks

There is something about the unlimited possibility of the blank page, so what could be better than an entire book full of them? A notebook can be a diary, a to-do list, a sketchbook, a novel. A place to begin, to record, to practise, to learn, to work through. Join our livestream on March 16 as Catalina Sanchez, an artisanal notebook maker, will be teaching our fifth Globe Craft Club class.

Open this photo in gallery A Hubble Space Telescope view reveals Uranus surrounded by its four major rings and by 10 of its 17 known satellites. This false-color image was generated by Erich Karkoschka using data taken on August 8, 1998, with Hubble's Near Infrared Camera and Multi-Object Spectrometer. NASA/JPL/STScI

Astronomers discover that Uranus has rings

Sometimes great discoveries are made in the blink of an eye – or the blink of a star. For centuries Saturn was considered to be unique in our solar system as the only planet encircled by rings. That was what James Elliot, Ted Dunham and Jessica Mink thought when they took off from Perth, Australia, in an aircraft that had been converted into a flying astronomical observatory. The Cornell University team had journeyed to the Southern Hemisphere to put themselves precisely in line with the planet Uranus when it crossed in front of the distant star SAO 158687. Their goal was to use the star’s light to probe the structure of the giant planet’s atmosphere. Instead, they recorded the star blinking several times right before and after it was eclipsed by Uranus. The interpretation was clear: The planet had to be encircled by a series of concentric rings. The team initially spotted five. Now the system is known to consist of at least 13 distinct rings, with the outermost measuring nearly 200,000 kilometres across. Unlike Saturn’s rings, which include trillions of small, icy particles, the coal-black rings of Uranus are thought to be composed of boulder-sized blocks coated with organic molecules. Ivan Semeniuk

