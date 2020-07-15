Morning Update: Canada is now alone in Five Eyes without Huawei restrictions

Good morning,

Canada is now the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-pooling alliance that has not barred or restricted use of equipment from Huawei in its 5G networks.

There is no indication of whether it will follow the lead of Britain, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand by freezing the Chinese giant out of supplying the new technology. London announced its ban yesterday.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., President Donald Trump ended Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called “oppressive actions,” in reference to the new national security law Beijing has imposed.

The U.S. also implemented Magnitsky-style sanctions against senior Chinese officials. Bob Rae, Canada’s next ambassador to the United Nations, is asking Ottawa to consider the consequences of such sanctions before imposing its own.

China’s foreign ministry said Beijing will impose retaliatory sanctions against U.S. individuals and entities in response to the law targeting banks.

Also read:

Remade in Taiwan: How some Hong Kong dissidents have cut their losses and started over

How some Hong Kong dissidents have cut their losses and started over Opinion: China is playing defence – not offence – in the South China Sea (Stéphanie Martel and David Welch)

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they visit a promenade on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour, which faces the skyline of Hong Kong Island, in Hong Kong on July 13, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

In pandemic-related news

Many of Canada’s newest outbreaks are connected to drinking establishments

Gatherings, primarily among young people involving alcohol, are emerging as a significant source of COVID-19 outbreaks, including in Montreal where officials are investigating a cluster of cases emanating from bars.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario plans to reopen indoor bars and dining in most parts of the province on Friday. Elsewhere, California’s Governor once again shut down all indoor bars and restaurants as cases of the virus surge.

Open this photo in gallery A near-empty bar is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The Quebec government announced new rules for bars as of Friday, following a flare-up of COVID-19 infections on Montreal's South Shore. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

B.C. model seen as example for how farm workers should be treated in pandemic

A program to quarantine migrant workers in hotels while paying for their food and accommodation is estimated to have prevented more than two dozen potential outbreaks at farms and greenhouses.

Introduced in a rush in late March due to an outbreak, the program prompted the federal government to look to B.C. as it weighs changes to its own migrant worker program.

Priced at $10-million so far, the approach has helped the province largely avoid the agricultural sector outbreaks that are hitting Ontario.

Also read:

Story continues below advertisement

First Canadian clinical trial of any COVID-19 vaccine is launched in Quebec City

B.C. projects $12.5-billion deficit due to COVID-19 pandemic

Opinion: CERB is dead, but a new EI will live, as the pandemic leads to more lasting policy changes (Campbell Clark)

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Bloc, NDP join Conservative call for Trudeau to testify on WE Charity contract: The Bloc Québécois also repeated its call for the Prime Minister to step aside while the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner investigates whether he broke federal law.

Quebec manhunt stymied by dense forest: The search for a man suspected in the deaths of his two daughters has settled into a slow grind that could take a long time.

Family of Canadian orphan stuck in Syria taking Ottawa to court: Amira, a five-year-old orphan, ended up detained at a camp after her family was killed in an air strike. Her uncle in Toronto recognized her in photographs circulated by an NGO and has been urging Canada to bring her home.

Amid calls of racism, Edmonton CFL team says name invokes pride in cold weather toughness: Nunavut NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, who is Inuk, said the explanation of the team’s history speaks to the club’s incompetence and the need for the team to change its name, which is now the subject of a review.

MORNING MARKETS

Vaccine hopes boost global markets: World shares climbed towards a four-month high on Wednesday with the euro and oil in tow, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine offset rising tensions between the United States and China. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.82 per cent just before 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.94 per cent and 1.25 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.59 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished relatively flat. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.61 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

What does a prime minister have to do to get himself in real trouble?

Andrew Coyne: “Senior Liberals raise funds for WE. WE hires their kids, and promotes the party leader. The leader, once in power, directs public money back to WE. Keep it up, however, and one day this all might turn into something of a scandal.”

Trump’s racism isn’t new, but now it’s destroying America

Gary Mason: “Racism in America – and it must be acknowledged that Canada is not immune to this scourge – will not go away with the defeat of Mr. Trump.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The top circus acts to watch online right now

Of course you know Cirque du Soleil. There is a vault of recordings and posting mash-ups of past shows on Cirque Connect Content Hub (a pandemic project) as well as on its YouTube channel.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe’s J. Kelly Nestruck’s favourite Montreal circus troupe is called Les 7 doigts de la main (or The 7 Fingers). It puts their acrobats, contortionists and strongmen and women front and centre, and builds intimate shows around their unique personalities and personal stories.

And if you’re missing the theatre, get creative: Perform a play at home with your friends or family. Vancouver’s Boca del Lupo company has commissioned playwrights to write Plays2Perform, scripts for casts of three to eight that can be read or acted out around the dinner tables or campfires.

Read the full story here.

MOMENT IN TIME: July 15, 1900

Open this photo in gallery Canadian-born George Washington Orton (1873-1958), representing the University of Pennsylvania, winning his Olympic gold medal, July 15, 1900. University of Pennsylvania / University Archives

George Orton becomes the first Canadian Olympic medalist

George Orton was the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal – but he may not have realized it. When Orton went to the 1900 Olympics in Paris, just the second city in the modern era to play host to the event, Canada didn’t have official representation at the Games, so the then-27-year-old runner from Guelph, Ont., competed as a member of an American track team with the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a student. Orton won bronze, the first Olympic medal to go to a Canadian, in his first race in the 400-metre hurdles on July 15. The same day, Orton set a world record of seven minutes 34.4 seconds in the 2,500-metre steeplechase and became the first Canadian to win Olympic gold – an accomplishment that received little recognition in Canada since his team was American. The runner died in 1958 and it wasn’t until almost 20 years later that his triumph received official recognition. Orton was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1996. The International Olympic Committee has recognized his medal wins as Canadian accomplishments. Stefanie Marotta

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.