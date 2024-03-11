Good morning,

Canada’s UN ambassador flew to Jamaica on Sunday for emergency multilateral meetings on the deteriorating security situation in Haiti.

Bob Rae said there was a need to re-establish order as violence escalates and armed gangs increasingly assert control in the beleaguered Caribbean country. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Rae said the meetings – set to include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as leaders from France, Caribbean countries and others – were convened urgently to try to stem the chaos.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry is outside the country and has been attempting to negotiate a way home. But the United States has called for him to resign and for elections to pick a new government.

Open this photo in gallery: Police officers patrol as Haiti remains in state of emergency due to the violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 9, 2024.Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

Canada urged to crack down on forced-labour imports after North Korean revelations

Experts say Canada should take a tougher stand on imports made using forced labour, after an investigative journalism project that found seafood imports into the country are being processed by North Korean workers, many of whom are sent by their government to work in Chinese factories under conditions of captivity.

An investigation by The Ocean Outlaw Project, a non-profit journalism organization, published in The Globe and Mail, found that the Chinese seafood industry is using North Korean workers and that these products are entering U.S. and Canadian markets. Using North Korean labour is a violation of United Nations sanctions.

The probe, based on leaked government documents, corporate promotional materials, satellite imagery, online forums, interviews and local news reports, identified at least 15 seafood processing plants that together have used more than 1,000 North Korean workers since 2017.

Open this photo in gallery: Workers including North Koreans, sort seafood at Dandong Taifeng seafood processing plant In late 2023, during a visit by one of the team’s investigators in northeastern China.Handout

For some B.C. patients, an emerging blood-cancer treatment offers hope

Offering new hope to those who have not responded to conventional forms of treatment, British Columbia has adopted an emerging immunotherapy to fight blood-related cancers.

During initial implementation, up to 20 eligible adult patients and five eligible pediatric patients per year will receive chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy in-province as standard of care treatment, Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced at a news conference on Sunday.

Patient intake began in January, and the first treatment is expected to start this month. The therapy had previously been limited to clinical trials and sending patients out of country. Ontario, Quebec and Alberta also fund CAR-T therapy for a limited number of patients.

Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Health Adrian Dix, back left to right, and B.C. Premier David Eby listen to Dr. Cailey Lynch speak during a news conference to announce the first self-screening cervical cancer plan in Canada, with at-home tests in Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 9, 2024.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Oppenheimer wins best picture at Academy Awards, Emma Stone takes best actress

“Oppenheimer,” the solemn three-hour biopic that became an unlikely billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowned best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

After passing over arguably Hollywood’s foremost big-screen auteur for years, the Oscars made up for lost time by heaping seven awards on Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, including best actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best director for Nolan.

The most closely watched contest of the Academy Awards went to Emma Stone, who won best actress for her performance as Bella Baxter in “Poor Things.” In what was seen as the night’s most nail-biting category, Stone won over Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Gladstone would have become the first Native American to win an Academy Award.

Open this photo in gallery: (L-R) Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan accept the Best Picture award for "Oppenheimer" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also on our radar

Israel ambassador expresses surprise at Canada’s decision to resume UNRWA funding: Israel’s ambassador to Canada says he was surprised by Ottawa’s decision on Friday to resume funding to a UN Palestinian relief agency, after Israel shared its intelligence with the federal government about UNRWA employees’ alleged involvement in the Hamas attack on his country.

Ukrainian men living abroad feel conflicted about returning home as war rages on with shortage of troops: The thought of heading home to fight has left many Ukrainian expatriates feeling conflicted as Russian forces advance along parts of the front line and Western military aid dries up.

Alberta’s continuing drought represents the greatest test yet of its water-licensing system: The provincial government has convened hundreds of large water consumers in hopes of reaching voluntary agreements to share water in river basins at risk of severe shortages, a move made necessary by a little-understood water-allocation system that originated in the 1800s. The government has described those talks as the most extensive negotiations of their kind in the province’s history.

Manulife drug plan members continue to face barriers when trying to fill prescriptions at pharmacies of their choice: A month after Manulife Financial Corp. announced it would allow group benefit plan members to use any pharmacy of their choice for certain specialty drug prescriptions – backing down from an exclusive pharmacy deal with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. – plan members say they are continuing to face barriers to switching providers.

Postnatal retreat business hopes to cater to new mothers with $1,000-a-night service: With a price tag starting at $1,000 per night with a minimum three-night stay, it’s a luxury not accessible to most. The retreat offers average nightly price reductions at seven and 30 nights, with a month-long package costing $25,000.

Morning markets

World shares were mostly lower today after Wall Street’s huge rally faltered last week. Germany’s DAX gave up 0.8 per cent to 17,675.49 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.4 per cent to 7,999.07. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.1 per cent lower. The futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3 per cent. The U.S. dollar fell to 146.65 Japanese yen from 147.07 yen.

What everyone’s talking about

Your vending machine might be scanning your face, and this is not okay

“Why do retailers see biometric information fair game for marketing? Because we have allowed companies to get greedy with the data they absorb from us in an effort to prompt us to spend more and shop more often through personalized incentives.” – Vass Bednar

If we ignore the benefits of the gig economy, we risk making it worse for everyone

“There are growing calls to dismantle or deplatform the gig economy, not to mention regulate it in such a way that would destroy everything it has to offer. These same calls ignore that what makes the gig economy so different from other parts of our economy is precisely what makes it so valuable to consumers, workers and businesses.” – Diana Palmerin-Velasco

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Living better

On the party island of Ibiza, a more relaxed vibe emerges

A raucous nightclub scene still attracts the jet set to the Spanish island but it’s also becoming a destination for travellers craving a more easygoing escape. Odessa Paloma Parker discovers a different side of Ibiza, where a slower lifestyle is flourishing and intersecting with dynamic creative and dining scenes.

Moment in time: Dorothy Elizabeth “Dodi” Robb, a television pioneer

Open this photo in gallery: Television pioneer, writer and children's playwright Dodi Robb, c. Feb. 1966.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re remembering the accomplishments of trail-blazing women in honour of International Women’s Day.

Dorothy Elizabeth (Dodi) Robb forged a path for women in the Canadian television industry, making history as the first female executive producer, first female director of television and first regional head at the CBC. Born in Collingwood, Ont., Ms. Robb joined the broadcaster in 1952 and ascended its ranks over more than three decades, in turn leading its consumer watchdog series Marketplace, its Toronto children’s programming department and its Maritimes office, where she was the only woman among 10 directors nationally. She was awarded the Governor-General’s Persons Award, which recognized her efforts to improve career opportunities for women. In 1983 she told Cinema Canada magazine how that goal had been her greatest motivation. “I took these jobs, to be the pioneer, to be the first, because it was too important not to take them,” she said. “I never cared about power, except that it would help other women to get better jobs.” Ms. Robb died at 92 in Collingwood in 2012. Irene Galea.

