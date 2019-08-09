Morning Update: Canada joins U.S. in issuing travel advisory for Hong Kong; Chief Justice urges use of hearings for appeal court nominees

Good morning,

‘We have nothing to hide’: Chief Justice Wagner advocates for more public nomination hearings for judges

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner says he would like to see public nomination hearings for appeal court judges, much like the ones held for Canada’s highest court. Such hearings have never been held in Canada below the Supreme Court, and at that level only since 2006, and intermittently.

“The days when judges were appointed without giving any explanations – where they came from, what they are doing, how they do it – I think those days are gone,” the Chief Justice said in an interview in his Ottawa office.

The Liberal government has been under fire this year over how it appoints judges to courts below the Supreme Court, such as appeal courts and senior trial-level courts in the provinces. Last month, the Liberals were criticized after it was revealed that four of the six judges appointed to the federal bench in New Brunswick in the previous eight months have links to Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc, which raised questions about the government’s use of partisan criteria in its choices for the judiciary.

Canada issues travel advisory for Hong Kong amid demonstrations, potential violence

“Police have often reacted more swiftly and severely to unauthorized protests. There have also been random attacks on demonstrators by their opponents,” reads Canada’s travel advisory, updated Thursday afternoon.

The statement also says demonstrations could take place with little or no notice and they can quickly spread to surrounding areas, including those frequented by tourists. The protests were sparked two months ago by proposed extradition legislation that could have seen suspects sent to mainland China, where critics say they could face torture and unfair trials.

But the demonstrations have since morphed into calls for broader democratic reforms in the former British colony, along with the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and investigations into alleged police abuse of force.

The calendar of grief: a mother’s record of opioid addiction

Linda Lee Logan keeps a big calendar on the wall to help her remember coming dates: the day her granddaughter graduates from college; the day a workman starts staining her new garage. She also uses it to record the struggles of her son Dustin Richardson, 33, a long-time drug user trying to stay clean. By her count, he has suffered 22 overdoses since he came home to live with her two years ago at her big property on a country road north of Barrie, Ont. She is the first responder − a one-woman rescue squad always poised to pull her son back from the brink. Richardson’s struggle to get clean has had many dangerous near-misses, and his mother has kept meticulous records of them all.

Climate change threatening stability of global food supply, UN report warns: The report outlines that without a drastic overhaul of agricultural practices and the way we eat, extreme weather events, water scarcity and soil erosion driven by climate change will threaten the stability of the global food supply.

Sixth person charged in death of Edmonton woman, RCMP expect to charge more: Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, 25, disappeared in April after travelling to North Battleford, Sask., to attend the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle – police expect to make more arrests in her death.

Retired RCMP officer says answers could still come despite end of manhunt: Peter German said it will be hard, but there is already some key evidence available that speaks to motive in the Northern B.C. killings.

Underwater volcano expedition off coast of Vancouver Island reveals hidden world: The discovery of a coral garden is among the most significant finds from a two-week trip conducted by researchers with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and other partner organizations.

Oil sands pipeline firm Inter Pipeline posts record second-quarter net income of $260-million: The increase comes despite only a slight rise in revenue to $642-million from $631-million and a decrease in its core pipeline volumes to 1.34 million barrels a day (b/d) from 1.38-million b/d a year earlier.

Trade war, Italy worries drive Europe lower: Trade war worries and the prospect of early elections in Italy and Britain hit European markets on Friday, while the week’s search for safety left gold on course for its best week in three years, Japan’s yen at an eight-month high and bonds surging. The Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite each lost 0.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.6 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.

The manhunt in Gillam is over. But tragically, the mythmaking has just begun

Michael Arntfield: “It will be born of a desire for a neat, packaged ending, for a story that twists, turns and astounds. It will surely give rise to new and irresponsible theories that will miseducate and misdirect.” Arntfield is a criminologist and professor at the University of Western Ontario, where he founded its Cold Case Society think tank in 2011. He is also director of the Murder Accountability Project in Washington, D.C., and a former police officer.

My father is still alive. Because of his dementia, my son has never known him

Blake Lambert: “When comfortable and granted the opportunity, my son will not stop talking, whether it’s declarative statements or the posing of multiple questions. This is one of the cruelties of Robert’s dementia. The two most important male people in my life were and are garrulous.” Lambert is a professor at Humber College in Toronto and works for The Canadian Press.

How to stop climate change from eating our lunch

Editorial: “Canada, as a leading breadbasket and home to so much arable land and water, should take up the UN’s challenge and work harder to improve farming and forestry practices.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

What does it mean for white parents to raise a black son committed to, or at least interested in, a radical black politic? Julius Onah’s Luce is weighty and speculative in all the right ways (3 and a half stars)

is weighty and speculative in all the right ways (3 and a half stars) Post-apocalyptic Light of My Life follows around the last girl on earth – and her dad. But it confuses length with profundity, and for too much emotional investment. (2 and a half stars)

follows around the last girl on earth – and her dad. But it confuses length with profundity, and for too much emotional investment. (2 and a half stars) It is what it says it is, and nothing more. Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark is exactly what you want from a teenage thriller (2 and a half stars)

Open this photo in gallery Boris Kudoyarov/TASS via Getty Images

Aug. 9, 1942

Chandeliers sparkled and dignitaries gathered in Leningrad’s Philharmonic Hall for the city’s debut of Dmitri Shostakovich’s monumental Seventh Symphony. But one look at the skeletal frames of the musicians on stage and conductor Karl Eliasberg, whose tails hung on him as baggy as a scarecrow’s coat, made it clear this was no ordinary concert. Leningrad had been under siege by Nazi forces for nearly 12 months by then and hundreds of thousands of its residents had already died of starvation, including many of the Radio Orchestra’s players. The surviving members, summoned to rehearsals, complained the 75-minute piece was too difficult and they were too weak. In response, Eliasberg threatened to withhold already meagre rations. Soldiers were called in from the front to round out the ragtag ensemble. This performance, dedicated to Leningrad by a native son, had been ordered by Soviet authorities not only to boost the city’s battered morale but also as a blatant act of psychological warfare: loudspeakers broadcast the piece to enemy lines. As the last notes fell away in the concert hall, the audience leapt to its feet and roared. Many wept. The city would go on to endure another 535 days of blockade. — Egle Procuta

