Arbitration under the USMCA has ruled in favour of Canada and Mexico in a dispute with the United States over regional content rules for automobiles – a ruling that comes as a relief to one of this country’s largest and most critical manufacturing sectors.

The dispute panel’s decision gives companies more incentive to make auto parts for North American vehicles in Canada and Mexico by upholding regional content rules agreed to in the renegotiation of the NAFTA deal.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng welcomed the dispute panel’s decision. She said it “provides flexibility for automobile makers in Canada, Mexico and the United States” in meeting the content threshold to receive an exemption from tariffs on foreign vehicles.

Line workers assemble a Lexus SUV at the Toyota plant in Cambridge, Ont., July 31, 2015.

Canada’s cities see immigration-driven population surge after pandemic lull

Canada’s urban areas recently experienced their strongest population growth in at least two decades, after a weak expansion during the early stages of the pandemic.

Over the year ending July 1, 2022, the country’s census metropolitan areas grew 2.1 per cent – about 574,000 people – according to Statistics Canada estimates published yesterday. That was the strongest pace of annual growth since the agency began publishing such figures in 2001.

It was a comeback of sorts for urban regions, which had grown just 0.5 per cent the previous year, lagging the growth in rural areas. The pandemic and its accompanying border restrictions led to a dramatic decline in immigration to Canada, while many urban residents decamped to smaller communities. But as restrictions eased, immigration surged to record levels, helping drive most of the population increases in urban areas.

How a dearth of dental services in Nunavut is leaving many children to suffer in pain

Pelagie Sharp couldn’t watch her preteen son suffer any longer when she e-mailed a Government of Nunavut official to ask how soon the boy could be flown out of his home community of Rankin Inlet for dental surgery.

In the summer of 2021, Howard, then 12, was among more than 1,000 Nunavut children waiting for dental work that required sedation or general anesthesia. As of early October, that queue had grown to 1,378 children, according to the territorial government. Many of those children are waiting in pain, as Howard was.

Tooth decay is an enduring problem in Inuit communities, but the longer-than-usual line for children’s dental surgery in Nunavut is another example of the pandemic making a bad situation worse, the territory’s chief dentist said.

Trudeau hedges on military mission to Haiti: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hedged yesterday when asked whether Canada was prepared to lead a military mission to Haiti and he declined to say whether Ottawa has run out of soldiers to deploy.

Japan’s PM to talk Russian, Chinese threats with Trudeau: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan says he will raise global security challenges, from the war in Ukraine to China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific, while pushing to strengthen trade and energy ties in talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today.

Chaos, delays at U.S., Canadian airports: Thousands of flights across the U.S. were cancelled or delayed yesterday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. At Canadian airports, all U.S. flights were delayed, including least 35 departing Toronto Pearson International Airport and 26 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Russian reshuffle puts top general in charge of Ukraine invasion: Russia ordered its top general yesterday to take charge of its faltering invasion of Ukraine in the biggest shake-up yet of its malfunctioning military command structure after months of battlefield setbacks. Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were still holding out in Soledar despite heavy fighting.

LCBO hit by cyber attack: The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says a “cybersecurity incident” was responsible for taking its website and mobile application offline, the latest hack in a series of recent attacks on Canadian organizations.

Jeff Beck dead at 78: Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died.

Markets await U.S. inflation data: World stocks held on to modest gains on Thursday on cautious optimism that U.S. data will confirm inflation is softening, while the yen rose with a report Japan will this month review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.62 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.56 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.36 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was steady at 74.47 US cents.

David Parkinson: “Ever since Canada’s booming December jobs report came out last week, economists have been pondering how the labour market can continue to defy the gravity of an economy that is, by all accounts, inching toward recession. [Senior economist] Stephen Brown believes he has spotted a sign that employment is about to come down to Earth.”

Editorial: “The TTC plan of less service and higher fares didn’t emerge from a vacuum. It’s a symptom of bigger problems. More funding for transit is part of the answer but there’s an array of solutions that could help ease crunches like this in the future.”

The Globe and Mail

This practical new spin on a savings account might just peel you away from your big bank

The hardest job in Canadian business is getting people to break away from the Big Six banks to try an alternative. What the big banks offer is size, stability, longevity and a national network of branches. For a quality alternative, consider the EQ Bank Card launched yesterday. Think of it as what results when a high-interest savings account gets together with what we should now call a transactional account – the term “chequing account” seems dated.

Moment in time: Jan. 12, 1969

John Bonham, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin in front of a Pan Am jet after arriving at Honolulu Airport, Hawaii, United States, holding the master tapes of their second album 'Led Zeppelin II', May 12, 1969.

Led Zeppelin releases self-titled debut album

When it was suggested that guitarists Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck form a band with the Who’s Keith Moon and John Entwistle, drummer Moon reportedly joked that it would “probably go over like a lead balloon,” to which bassist Entwistle replied, “a lead zeppelin.” Page went on to form a group instead with Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. The name they chose was Led Zeppelin, and, indeed, the band’s bombastic adventures in fuzzed-out blues rock did not go over well at all initially. Their eponymous first album, released this day in 1969, was famously panned by Rolling Stone. The magazine’s John Mendelsohn judged Page to be “a writer of weak, unimaginative songs,” while singer Plant was deemed an “unconvincing” shouter. As it turned out, it was Rolling Stone’s assessment that was unconvincing – Zeppelin became one of the biggest bands in the world. Their use of loud-soft dynamics and Page’s exploration into his instrument’s electronic possibilities are now seen as important steps in the evolution of hard rock and heavy metal. Chalk up the magazine’s monumental misread to a communication breakdown. Brad Wheeler

