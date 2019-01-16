Morning Update: Canada protests China’s interrogation of Kovrig; First Nations leaders discussing Trans Mountain stake

Good morning,

Canada is protesting China’s interrogation of Michael Kovrig over his past diplomatic work

Sources say Canadian officials summoned Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye for talks last Thursday, saying Beijing is violating international laws on diplomatic immunity by interrogating Kovrig about his past work (for subscribers). Federal officials are arguing Beijing has two options: Either it can ask Canada to waive Kovrig’s diplomatic immunity, which Ottawa will refuse, or it can deport him to Canada.

Kovrig was a diplomat in China from 2014 to 2016, and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations bars countries from interrogating former diplomats to gain information.

The Kovrig development comes as tensions between Canada and Beijing show no signs of de-escalating: Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister called Robert Schellenberg’s death sentence for drug trafficking “inhumane” and appealed for his life to be spared. Her comments yesterday followed the Chinese foreign ministry rebuking Ottawa after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Beijing of arbitrarily enforcing its laws.

Go here for a primer on the people affected by the Canada-China tensions and the geopolitics surrounding them.

Britain is in crisis: What’s going on after the historic defeat of May’s Brexit deal

The 432-to-202 rejection – including 118 opposed from Theresa May’s Conservative Party – is the largest parliamentary defeat in modern history for a British government. May refused to resign as her country heads toward a March 29 deadline to leave the European Union with no formal arrangements in place.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has moved a motion of no confidence in the government. It would cause an election if successful, but May’s government is expected to survive today’s vote.

May has until Monday to bring forward a new proposal to Parliament. But groups of MPs from all parties are now pushing for another referendum or cancelling Brexit altogether. The most likely scenario, though, appears to be a British exit from the EU without a deal.

Parliamentary democracy has made a bold return in Britain, Doug Saunders argues: “At least some part of this vote’s strength came from a mood of vengeance and frustration among MPs, who felt that two years of efforts to evade parliamentary oversight had all but neutered them, and their constituents, in the most important issue Britain has faced in this century.” (for subscribers)

Here’s our editorial board’s view: “The country is hurtling toward the cliff, and the United Kingdom’s politicians still can’t come to a consensus on whether they want to hit the accelerator or the brake, or turn the steering wheel.”

And Eric Reguly writes that the EU’s May elections will provide a powerful clue on the bloc’s fate: “With Brexit and the rise of the Euroskeptic populist parties, integration will stay on hold or go in reverse. The question is whether the cracks will widen to the point where the EU disintegrates.”

First Nations chiefs are meeting to discuss a possible ownership stake in Trans Mountain

Dozens of leaders from Alberta and B.C. are sitting down in Calgary today as they weigh whether to invest in the controversial pipeline project (for subscribers). Ottawa wants to resell the pipeline it purchased from Kinder Morgan for $4.5-billion last May, but any sale isn’t expected for at least a year. First the federal government must complete new court-ordered consultations, along with confronting any legal challenges that could come up from a second cabinet approval.

As activists fight the Trans Mountain project, the latest B.C. government statistics show the province’s carbon footprint continues to grow. Figures show emissions grew from 61.3 million tonnes in 2015 to 62.3 million tonnes in 2016. And new liquefied natural gas developments pose a threat to reaching 2030 reduction targets, environmentalists say.

Fifteen people were killed in a terror attack in Nairobi

At least four gunmen fired assault rifles and hurled grenades at a hotel, restaurant and offices in Kenya’s capital. Islamist radical group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility. An American was among the dead, while at least 30 were injured and taken to hospitals. The U.S. has escalated its war on al-Shabaab over the past two years, with the Pentagon claiming it has “degraded” the group’s power. But as correspondent Geoffrey York writes, this attack shows the Somalia-based group remains a lethal menace.

The Ford government is slashing Ontario tuition fees by 10 per cent at colleges and universities. The drop will take effect in September of this year, and those fees would also be frozen for the 2020-21 school year.

The Saudi teen who received asylum in Canada will be retreating from the public eye. “I would like to start living a normal, private life,” said Rahaf Mohammed, who dropped her family name after she fled over their alleged abuse.

The Winnipeg Indigenous woman whose newborn was taken from her at birth hopes to learn today whether her daughter will be reunited with her family. Facebook video of the infant’s removal last week cast a spotlight on the issue of newborn apprehensions.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

World equity markets on Wednesday rode out the heavy parliamentary defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, as investors saw potential for legislative deadlock to force London to delay its departure from the EU. May’s government faces a no confidence vote on Wednesday after the shattering rejection left Britain’s exit from the European Union in disarray. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite was little changed. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 per cent about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX flat and the Paris CAC 40 up 0.2. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was under 75.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The uncomfortable truth about Jagmeet Singh’s political future

“Singh seems no more ready to lead a federal political party in Canada than I am. The question that many people inside the party are asking now is: What can be done about it? The answer will almost certainly depend on what happens on Feb. 25, the date of the Burnaby South by-election. Singh has to win. If he doesn’t, how he remains in the job seems impossible, despite his insistence that he plans to do just that.” – Gary Mason

A Polish mayor’s slaying and the toxic politics of violence and hate

“The rise of populists and the ensuing polarization is hardly unique to Poland. We live in an era where intolerance and incivility are becoming the new normal. Politicians in North America and Europe routinely use the tactics of fear to sow discord and to shore up their own support. Donald Trump’s wall and Theresa May’s Brexit are prime examples of how playing to xenophobes is not only dangerous, but ultimately spawns bad policy.” – Jillian Stirk, associate at the Simon Fraser Centre for Dialogue

The evolution of poetry in the age of the Twitter rant

“The recent controversy about Alice Walker – her bizarrely anti-Semitic poem It Is Our (Frightful) Duty to Study the Talmud, and revelations that she reveres loony conspiracy theorist David Icke – focused on the content of her writing, not its style. Many literary people were just as puzzled by the form of this poem as by its message.” – Russell Smith (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Taking a closer look at the additives in your food

Synthetic dyes like Allura Red and Sunset Yellow are used to enhance a food’s natural colour or add colour that’s not naturally present. The dyes have been linked to hyperactivity and aggressiveness in a small percentage of children.

ADA, a dough-conditioning agent, is sometimes added to flour to add volume and texture to products such as hamburger buns, English muffins, pizza dough and doughnuts. ADA was banned in Europe after it was learned that the additive breaks down to form carcinogenic chemicals during baking. Health Canada has deemed it safe after an assessment of data collected by Statistics Canada four decades ago.

Go here to read about other additives, including BHA and brominated vegetable oils.

MOMENT IN TIME

‘Bard of the Yukon’ Robert Service born

Open this photo in gallery (Don Denton/The Canadian Press) DON DENTON/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Jan. 16, 1874: Robert Service was born in Lancashire, England, but the poems and novels he wrote after moving to Western Canada in 1894 were what earned him his reputation as “the Bard of the Yukon.” Service wrote his first poem at the age of six. He continued to write throughout his life, using everything from his experiences working as a bank teller on Vancouver Island, and on a ranch in Western Canada, to serving as an ambulance driver in France in the First World War, as inspiration. His writing, no matter its form, was often humorous and resonated with both mainstream and literary audiences. His eye for detail helped him accurately capture the highs and lows of living in the Yukon. In the final stanza of The Spell of the Yukon, one of his most distinguished poems, he says, “It’s the great, big, broad land ‘way up yonder/ It’s the forests where silence has lease;/ It’s the beauty that thrills me with wonder,/ It’s the stillness that fills me with peace.” Service died on Sept. 11, 1958, in Lancieux, France. His cabin in Dawson City, Yukon, where he lived from 1909 to 1912, is a historic site that can still be visited today. – Mira Miller

