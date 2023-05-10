Good morning,

Canada “will not be intimidated” by China’s tit-for-tat expulsion of a Canadian diplomat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

The government considered the possibility of further retaliation from China, he said, but ultimately chose to act to “send a very clear message that we will not accept foreign interference.”

China expelled Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde yesterday and threatened further retaliation hours after Ottawa did the same with Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei for interfering in Canadian politics.

The dispute has plunged relations between the two countries to a new low.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino declined to say whether the government will make public its internal review of why it did nothing when it was first made aware that China was targeting MPs two years ago.

Open this photo in gallery: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures during a regular press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Sport Canada gave top marks to national organizations under scrutiny

Sport Canada failed to recognize serious problems within national organizations, giving top marks to sports bodies that are under fire for allegations of abuse, sexual assault and financial malfeasance among other issues, according to an internal analysis.

The Globe and Mail obtained internal government report cards for 62 of the organizations. Hockey Canada, Canada Soccer, Canada Artistic Swimming and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton received high scores from the federal department despite major governance problems at each of these organizations.

The high scores suggest Sport Canada missed or ignored problems even though the report cards were being produced in 2021 and 2022 when it would have been aware of controversies engulfing several organizations.

Thousands of foreign-trained nurses can now practise in Canada as provinces change licensing rules

Provincial governments are quickly licensing thousands of foreign-trained nurses after introducing regulatory changes to make it easier for them to work in Canada.

The College of Registered Nurses of Alberta says it’s been inundated with inquiries from internationally trained nurses after it revamped its application process last month, changes it says are already reducing processing times from over a year to a matter of weeks.

Changes like this are necessary as severe staff shortages take a toll on health care systems across the country.

Alberta considers changing wildfire payments: Premier Danielle Smith is considering providing relief payments to wildfire evacuees who were displaced fewer than seven days, a move that would make it easier for more Albertans to get financial help during a natural disaster.

Pierre Lassonde proposes buying Teck’s coal business: A consortium led by Canadian mining veteran Pierre Lassonde is proposing to buy Teck Resources’ coal operations in a bid to stop Glencore’s hostile takeover efforts and offer a made-in-Canada solution that may work for the federal government.

Trudeau won’t implement policy on journalists’ sources: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday he will not follow a resolution adopted by the Liberal Party that would force online news organizations to publish material based only on sources that are named.

Leafs look to extend series: The Toronto Maple Leafs are putting their faith in Joseph Woll as the team hopes the goaltender will help them win Game 4 tonight and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers. A loss will bring the Leafs’ season to a calamitous end. It will amount to four losses in a row after the high of winning a postseason series for the first time since 2004.

Morning markets

Markets await U.S. inflation data: Stocks were lethargic and oil slid on Wednesday ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could damage hopes for interest rate cuts later this year, while the failure to break a deadlock on the U.S. debt ceiling also dampened sentiment. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.26 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.53 per cent. New York futures were in the red. The Canadian dollar was modestly lower at 74.67 US cents.

Gary Mason: “I can’t think of a political leader, certainly a Canadian Premier, as unqualified to hold the position as Ms. Smith. Her musings both in and out of office run the gamut from bizarre to nonsensical, from distasteful to dangerous and deeply offensive .... It’s also hard to imagine Albertans electing Ms. Smith on May 29 after everything she has said and done in her public life, including during her brief but tumultuous seven months in the Premier’s office. At some point, Albertans have to say: Enough.”

Cathal Kelly: “But the more superlatives that get hung on him, the greater the likelihood that Bedard’s going to disappoint someone’s expectations. That’s the part of this lottery equation no one mentions on the annual broadcast: ‘Tonight, someone will win. And at the same, someone else loses.’ ”

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, May 10, 2023.Illustration by David Parkins

Five affordable travel destinations for summer 2023

As the busy summer travel season approaches, prices for flights, hotels, etc. will shoot up. So for those looking for an affordable vacation, you’ll need to think outside of the box. Here are five destinations that won’t break the bank.

Moment in time: May 10, 1970

Open this photo in gallery: Boston Bruins' Bobby Orr flies through the air after scoring the winning goal past St. Louis Blues' goalie Glenn Hall, that clinched the Stanley Cup Championship, in Boston on May 10, 1970.A.E. Maloof/The Associated Press

Bobby Orr clinches Stanley Cup with his most famous goal

Just 17 men have had the fortune and fortitude to score sudden-death Stanley Cup-winning goals. But while some have achieved notoriety (“Bill Barilko disappeared …” as the Tragically Hip tell it) or controversy (Brett Hull’s skate was in the crease, after all) the goal scored by Robert Gordon Orr literally soars above them all. The legend of No. 4 had been well established by the time the Boston Bruins took the ice on a warm Sunday afternoon, with Mr. Orr becoming the first defenceman to win the league scoring title a few weeks prior. However, through the first three games of the Cup final – all Bruin wins – Mr. Orr had yet to score against the St. Louis Blues. But even Superman needs time to put on his cape, and after Johnny Bucyk sent Game 4 to overtime, Mr. Orr was ready to fly. Just 40 seconds into the extra period, he worked a give-and-go with Derek Sanderson and beat Glenn Hall to clinch Boston’s first Stanley Cup since 1941, and the trip by Blues defenceman Noel Picard could do nothing to dampen his joy. As Mr. Orr said in his autobiography, scoring in overtime “is the way every kid wants to win the Cup.” Paul Attfield

