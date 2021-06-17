Morning Update: Canada’s data gaps hampered pandemic response, report says

Good morning,

The pandemic has exposed significant problems with how Canada gathers and processes data on everything from case numbers to vaccinations, which has hurt the country’s response to COVID-19, a new report conducted for the federal government says.

Canada could not track the spread of the virus as effectively as it needed to last year, according to a report prepared by the Pan-Canadian Health Data Strategy Expert Advisory Group that will be made public Thursday. The country is now struggling to keep tabs on vaccine effectiveness because of flaws in the system, including how different jurisdictions record and share information.

These data gaps, created by a patchwork of health systems that don’t always work together and often code data in different ways, need to be addressed with a national approach, the report warns.

Open this photo in gallery Healthcare workers from Switch Health administer the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Ontario Khalsa Darbar pop-up vaccination clinic, set up with support from Amazon Canada, at the Sikh Gurudwara in Mississauga, Ont., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Green Party’s Annamie Paul rejects bid to oust her as ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’

Annamie Paul pledged yesterday to stay at the helm of an increasingly divided Green Party, and called the arguments used by members campaigning to have her removed racist and sexist.

Eight months after Paul’s historic breakthrough as the first Black woman and Jewish woman to lead a major federal party, she was at a news conference in Ottawa fighting for her political life. Two members of the party’s executive resigned Tuesday night, joining three others who also recently quit.

Paul pushed back against the internal revolt, which she played down as something driven by a small group of “institutional gatekeepers” who are threatened by the changes she is implementing. And she levelled accusations against unnamed senior members of the party that she refused to substantiate.

Konrad Yakabuski: Canada’s Greens self-destruct over Israel

The Decibel podcast: The Green Party’s identity crisis: Political reporter Marieke Walsh joins the podcast to speak about the internal fighting in the Green Party of Canada, what led up to it and how underneath it all there is a bigger struggle within the party about what it is and what it wants to be.

Calgary Stampede requires COVID-19 vaccines for rodeo competitors

Rodeo competitors must be at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the Calgary Stampede this year, making the world-famous contest the first major sporting event in Canada to mandate immunization.

The requirement applies to both Canadian and American rodeo contestants, who won’t be permitted to mingle with the public during the 10-day festival in July. The Stampede included this provision in the safety plan it submitted when it successfully petitioned the federal government to waive isolation and quarantine requirements for rodeo participants, staff, judges and broadcasters arriving from outside Canada.

Ottawa does not have the authority to impose public-health restrictions on the Stampede because the festival falls under the purview of the provincial government. But, had the Stampede not created a safety plan, the federal government could have denied the quarantine and isolation waiver.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

‘I walked into a building on fire:” NDP MP Qaqqaq speaks out about the House of Commons: Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq gave a farewell speech in Parliament where she spoke directly about how alienating her experience in the House of Commons has been. She spoke about how she didn’t feel safe there, and that she had to go into “survival mode” at work.

Liberals breached parliamentary privilege over documents on fired scientists, House Speaker rules: The Liberal government breached parliamentary privileges by failing to provide secret documents to the House that would explain the firing of two scientists from Canada’s top infectious-disease lab in Winnipeg, Speaker Anthony Rota ruled yesterday.

Quebec nursing home often gave morphine rather than treat COVID-19 patients, inquest told: As the pandemic struck a Quebec nursing home last year, officials made it harder to send ailing residents to hospital and repeatedly provided morphine rather than treat those with breathing problems, a coroner’s inquest heard yesterday.

Invoice shows secret campaign targeting Bernier was billed to Conservative Party: The costs of a secret political war room targeting Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada were invoiced to the Conservative Party of Canada’s headquarters, newly obtained documents show.

Simu Liu talks Kim’s Convenience demise at Banff World Media Festival: Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu says he’s not out to end anyone’s career with his criticism of what went on behind the scenes of the now-defunct CBC series. But the Toronto-raised actor says there’s a lesson to be learned from the way the hit Korean-Canadian family comedy ended and his experiences on set.

Canadiens even series with Golden Knights: The Canadiens continued their surprising run in the playoffs on Wednesday night by drawing even in their Stanley Cup semi-final series with the favoured Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal jumped on top and then Carey Price held on for dear life in a 3-2 victory before a full house at T-Mobile Arena.

MORNING MARKETS

Fed weighs on global stocks: World equities declined Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors by signaling it might raise interest rates at a faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the U.S. dollar higher. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 0.01 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.93 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.43 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.20 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

David Parkinson: “There’s a pretty good chance a federal election will be called before the bill could clear all its legislative hurdles – which would wipe the legislative slate clean. Bill C-273 would die on the vine. That’s too bad, because what [Liberal MP Julie]Dzerowicz has proposed is precisely what Canada needs to advance the discussion on the pros and cons of basic income.”

Leilani Farha and Julieta Perucca: “It’s time for Canada’s governments to decide on their vision for the housing sector: Will it be one guided by the interests and profit-making whims of investors and developers, or one that concretely embraces and acts on the knowledge that access to adequate, affordable housing is the key to greater equality and a happier society?”

Lawrence Martin: “Then, taking the boundary divide to the max, came the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, which had the effect of cocooning Canada, shutting down the border to all but essential traffic. The closure has endured more than a year and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in no hurry to end it. He’s been hearing from his public: Keep the Americans out.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

What’s the best way to make spareribs?

Ribs are synonymous with summer. Everyone loves these messy, delicious bones hot off the grill. When it comes to buying ribs, you can choose back or side. Each type has its devotees. Here’s a recipe from Lucy Waverman that is sure to make your mouth water.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 17, 1994

Open this photo in gallery In this June 17, 1994, file photo, a white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings carrying O.J. Simpson, is trailed by Los Angeles police cars as it travels on a freeway in Los Angeles. Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her LA home. Joseph R. Villarin/The Associated Press

O.J. Simpson car chase broadcast live on TV

As car chases go, there was nothing fast or furious about it. Orenthal James Simpson – O.J., or “the Juice” to his millions of fans – had been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson, a former NFL star turned (sort of) actor and TV pitchman, had agreed to turn himself in to police, but instead he hopped into a white Ford Bronco driven by his buddy and former teammate Al Cowlings and headed on down the highway. To where, exactly, no one knew. The pair were soon spotted on Southern California’s Interstate 405 by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Pool. Simpson was reportedly in the back seat with a gun to his head. Before long, a phalanx of police cars could be seen trailing the Bronco – at the posted speed limit – with news helicopters broadcasting the Sisyphean proceedings to some 95-million viewers as O.J.’s supporters cheered him on from the side of the road and overpasses. The “pursuit” ended about two hours later at Simpson’s Brentwood home, where he surrendered to police. Pool would later recall: “It was just really, really weird.” Massimo Commanducci

Editor’s note: Yesterday’s Morning Update newsletter featured an incorrect image identifying Chief Leo Friday. The Globe regrets the error.

