Cable-television subscribers will continue to fund Canada’s life-saving alerting system for at least three more years after the CRTC chose not to adjust an arrangement government officials have suggested is unsustainable.

The increased use of the alert system is prompting much of the concern. Alerts on the system have been sent a record 993 times so far in 2023. In the previous three years combined, 1,179 were sent. On the other hand, the cable-TV industry is shrinking.

By just renewing the licences, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is not holding hearings that would have provided an opportunity to gather testimony from key players about Alert Ready.

The system is designed so that government officials bear responsibility for issuing alerts. But critics have long contended that so long as the CRTC plays a central role, government officials will never take ownership of the system or its failures.

Open this photo in gallery: A person navigates to the online social media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Deadly Montreal fire now a criminal investigation

Montreal police are now leading a criminal probe into the March apartment building fire that killed seven people in the city’s Old Port neighbourhood, after investigators found evidence of arson in the structure’s rubble, the force announced on Monday.

The blaze consumed several Airbnb units, prompted new legislation regulating short-term rentals in Quebec and led to scrutiny of the property owner’s fire safety record. Seven people were killed and nine injured.

An investigation into the deaths by the provincial coroner has now been put on hold until the end of the criminal investigation, or the end of any judicial process that might stem from charges laid.

John Herdman steps down as head coach of Canadian men’s soccer team to join Toronto FC

Canada’s governing body for the sport, and TFC, each confirmed the news in separate press releases on Monday: the popular Englishman, who led the women’s national team to a pair of Olympic bronze medals, and then the men to their first FIFA World Cup since 1986, is departing for Toronto’s Major League Soccer club.

His exit is another crushing blow to a national sport federation that’s had itself entangled this year in financial problems, governance issues, and labour disputes with its national team players over resources and gender equity. Now a prominent coach is leaving, just three years before Canada Soccer co-hosts the men’s World Cup.

Canada Soccer’s recent trouble with money may at least partly explain the departure. Players have complained about preparation and resources, and Herdman had been vocal about it. After the Canadian men fell 2-0 to the U.S. in the CONCACAF Nations League final in June, Herdman challenged Canada Soccer “to get real” about Canada’s lack of preparation compared with other countries.

Also on our radar

NWT wildfires: Members of the Northwest Territories legislature unanimously voted Monday to delay an election scheduled for October because of wildfires. Yellowknife is still not safe for citizens, while the legislature has increased spending to suppress the blazes amid soaring costs.

Russia-Ukraine: The Witness – a Russian state-sponsored drama – is the first feature film about the 18-month-old invasion. It depicts Ukrainian troops as violent neo-Nazis who torture and kill their own people.

Crime: Federal authorities have active arrest warrants for 300 foreign criminals deemed a danger to the public and facing deportation from Canada, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Climate change: The United Nations strengthened children’s ability to fight climate change by updating a treaty designed to protect their rights, calling the climate crisis “a form of structural violence against children.”

Morning markets

Global stocks gain: World stocks rallied on Tuesday, with sentiment supported by China’s efforts to shore up its battered markets and lift confidence towards the world’s No. 2 economy. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.30 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.18 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.95 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was down modestly at 73.46 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Pay attention, class: Canada is undergoing another teacher shortage

”This leads to the conclusion that the system responsible for producing a reliable supply of teachers in Canada – a provincial jurisdiction – is in need of a rethink. And that rethink should start with the fact that teachers certified in one province are supposed to be able to work in another without taking additional courses under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement of 2017.” - The Editorial Board

Canada’s overly inclusive definition of ‘immigrant’ threatens to upset the apple cart

”In other words, temporary migrants already have become a significant part of the country’s immigration policy; the data has just caught up with that reality. The problem is that nobody has actually explained this major change to the host population.” - Michael Barutciski

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

Three Canadian brands all outdoor enthusiasts should know

Open this photo in gallery: Lontreau is a four-step skincare line specifically geared towards protecting athletes’ skin from the elements.Janis Hofmanis/Handout

Globe staff put together a list of three Canadian brands to keep on your radar if you lead an active, outdoorsy lifestyle. You can find out more about skin care designed to combat bacteria, dirt and oil buildup from sweat, athletic apparel with inclusive sizing and shoes meant for outdoor, sometimes rough terrain, here.

Moment in time: Aug. 29, 1858

Kicking Horse Pass gets its name

Open this photo in gallery: The Royal Train in Kicking Horse Pass.

In 1857, the British government dispatched the Palliser Expedition to assess the agricultural potential of Canada’s prairie west and determine the suitability of several mountain passes for a transcontinental railroad. It wasn’t until the second field season that the expedition reached the Albertan foothills and began to investigate possible railway routes through the eastern Rockies. On this day in 1858, near present-day Field, B.C., Dr. James Hector, the expedition geologist and surgeon, chased after his horse that had wandered off. The horse bucked violently and kicked Hector squarely in the chest. Hector recorded in his diary that he regained consciousness only to discover that his grave had already been dug nearby. But Métis guide and interpreter Peter Erasmus offered another version of events: In his expedition reminiscences, Erasmus said Hector could not be immediately revived and that the men in camp gathered around him and waited two anxious hours before he woke up. A still woozy Hector then asked for his medical bag and took something to relieve his chest pain. Whether Hector’s grave was dug or not, the incident led to the name Kicking Horse Pass. Bill Waiser

