Morning Update: Canada’s emergency stockpile of personal protective gear was ill-prepared for pandemic

Good morning,

Canada’s emergency stockpile is billed as an “insurance policy” for provinces, and a resource that local authorities can turn to when they face a surge in demand. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, supplies of vital personal protective equipment in the federally managed emergency stockpile were a fraction of what was required, according to new information obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The federal agency did not have a target for the levels of personal protective gear it should maintain in the stockpile, did not know what level of stockpiles the provinces and territories had and did not advise lower-level governments about how much should be stockpiled.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Search continues for five Canadians missing, one dead in military helicopter crash

The incident has rattled Canada’s military and the naval and air force bases in Halifax where HMCS Fredericton and the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter are based. The crew were taking part in a training exercise with Italian and Turkish ships at the time of the accident.

The Canadian Armed Forces said Thursday that Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a 23-year-old marine systems engineering officer on the naval frigate HMCS Fredericton, was killed in the crash off the coast of Greece.

Open this photo in gallery Clockwise from top left: Killed was Sub-Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough, a Maritime Systems Engineering Officer, originally from Toronto, Ontario. Confirmed missing are: Master Corporal Matthew Cousins, Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator; Sub-Lieutenant Matthew Pyke, Naval Warfare Officer; Captain Brenden Ian MacDonald, Pilot; Captain Kevin Hagen, Pilot and Captain Maxime Miron-Morin, Air Combat Systems Officer. Department of National Defence Courtesy of Department of National Defence

MPs vote to summon key WHO adviser after global body refuses to let him testify

The Commons health committee voted to employ a rarely used power in favour of a motion to call World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward to appear before the committee after the organization declined to allow him to testify before MPs on how it responded to the pandemic.

The WHO is facing questions about its relationship with China and whether the organization properly notified and prepared the world for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Back to business

Alberta will allow some businesses to reopen as early as May 14 but only if a series of public-health measures are in place by then. Next week, Alberta will resume non-urgent surgeries and allow medical services such as dentists to open. The province will also lift most restrictions on provincial parks, camping, golf and other outdoor activities.

Quebec’s provincial government plans to reopen schools and retail stores ahead of most other provinces. Premier François Legault said that if public-health authorities determine the city’s hospitals cannot cope with an eventual increase in cases that will come with a loosening of restrictions, he’ll delay his plan.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on the path to reopening the economy, as his government released 65 safety guidelines for businesses, including office spaces, restaurants and the auto industry. The sector-by-sector guidelines include measures such as ensuring physical distancing, installing Plexiglas barriers, increasing air flow and proper sanitation practices.

Liberals set to break promise to buy back ‘all’ assault weapons in Canada

The government will instead allow current owners to sell their weapons to the government or to keep them under a grandfathering process. Under grandfathering, new weapons sales will be stopped, but current owners will be allowed to keep their banned weapons under certain conditions – a move set to anger both sides of the gun-control debate.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ottawa expected to announce new Bank of Canada governor Friday: A senior government source, who was not authorized to publicly speak about the matter, said cabinet has decided on the new central bank governor but would provide no further details.

Insurer says it isn’t liable for finishing Bondfield renovation: Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., which guaranteed completion of the St. Michael’s project through insurance-like contracts known as surety bonds, has asked an Ontario court to rule that its obligations to pay for construction of the hospital are now void, court records show.

Judge sides with Ottawa in case of Quebec man accused of crimes against humanity in former Yugoslavia: The government alleged the man fraudulently obtained Canadian citizenship by concealing his role in the creation and operation of a police force that carried out abuses on behalf of the self-proclaimed Bosnian Serb Republic in the early 1990s.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs endorse deal for expedited talks on rights, title in traditional B.C. territory: Wet’suwet’en leaders have invited federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Scott Fraser, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, to sign the memorandum of understanding on May 14.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks fall further after Trump’s China tariff threat: World stocks pulled back further on Friday on grim U.S. economic data, mixed company results and President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.25 per cent just before 6 a.m. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei ended down 2.84 per cent. Markets in parts of Europe and Asia were closed for public holidays. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.25 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

We should be proud of the WHO’s pandemic response

Dr. Peter A. Singer: “Weakening this organization at this moment would be like tying one hand behind the back of a surgeon midway through an operation.” Singer, OC, is special adviser to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Canadians have been gaslit on China

Robyn Urback: “Canadian officials can acknowledge the obvious, while still insisting we focus on acute domestic problems for now.”

Do not allow Saudi Arabia’s flogging ban to distract from the repression that still exists

Irwin Cotler: “Canada should call for the release of Raif Badawi during Ramadan, permitting him to reunite with his family in Quebec.” Cotler is chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and the former minister of justice and attorney-general of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The past few weeks have been dreadful – marathons in doom and gloom and anxiety. So for this edition of Full Stream Ahead, it’s pure, unadulterated action-packed escapism.

On Crave: Get some hot-and-heavy ridiculousness with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw , but maybe ignore the part of the film that revolves around a deadly virus.

Get some hot-and-heavy ridiculousness with , but maybe ignore the part of the film that revolves around a deadly virus. On Netflix: In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tom Cruise is the platonic ideal of a movie star. He is also something of a next-generation human, a living, breathing manifestation of pure determination.

In Tom Cruise is the platonic ideal of a movie star. He is also something of a next-generation human, a living, breathing manifestation of pure determination. On Amazon Prime Video: It is broad, angry, violent and dated … and also fun as hell. Watch The Warriors If you have somehow gone this long without witnessing the grindhouse thrills of Walter Hill’s 1979 urban warfare classic.

MOMENT IN TIME: May 1, 1939

Open this photo in gallery The May, 1939, issue, featuring the first ever appearance of comic artist Bob Kane's Batman character (AP Photo) The Associated Press

Batman first appears, in the pages of Detective Comics #27

Superheroes rarely come into the world fully formed. At the time of their 1963 Marvel comic-book debut, the X-Men looked like thrift-store trick-or-treaters. Iron Man’s first appearance that same year resembled not so much the red-and-yellow-suited Tony Stark we know and love, but a giant walking, talking tin can. But Batman arrived 81 years ago looking exactly like the Dark Knight of today’s culture. In his appearance within the pages of Detective Comics No. 27, the world’s greatest detective makes an immediate impression, from his iconic cowl to his jerky alter-ego Bruce Wayne to his give-and-take relationship with Gotham City Commissioner James Gordon. Still, absolutely no one – not even Ra’s al Ghul, Batman’s smartest foe – could have predicted the vigilante’s eventual cultural dominance, which now includes a handful of television series, eight films (not counting animated versions, or Lego-animated versions), billions of dollars in merchandise, and a pretty good Prince album. Barry Hertz

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.