Morning Update: Canada’s envoy to Beijing summoned home for high-level talks as Western sanctions hit China

Good morning,
Canada’s ambassador to China has returned home for strategic consultations on how the federal government should deal with Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy including trials of two imprisoned Canadians.
Dominic Barton has been recalled for high-level talks as Canada joined the United States, Britain and the European Union yesterday in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials overseeing Beijing’s brutal treatment of Muslim minorities, including the Uyghurs.
The co-ordinated measures are a show of international unity to condemn what the U.S. government and Canada’s Parliament have labelled state-sanctioned genocide in China’s northwest Xinjiang region.
Read more:
China angrily rejects Canada’s sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang
Breaking down the features of Canadian justice not available to Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig
Opinion: Canada must sanction Chinese officials for their gross human-rights abuse of the Michaels
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Indigenous, Black youth spend more time in court system, report says
Young people charged with crimes in Ontario are waiting longer for their cases to be resolved, prolonging their time behind bars or extending onerous bail conditions – a situation that disproportionately affects Black and Indigenous youth.
A report, titled Unequal Justice, that is set for release today, portrays a system that made huge advances after the passage of the Youth Criminal Justice Act in 2003, but has slipped of late in its treatment of a vulnerable subsection of the population.
The proportion of whites among youth in secure detention, the most restrictive form of youth custody, fell to 28 per cent from 39 per cent between 2006 and 2016. Over the same period, the rate remained flat for Indigenous prisoners, at about 10 per cent, and increased to 21 per cent from 19 per cent for Black inmates.
Opinion: Bill C-22 is inadequate for the task of addressing injustice in Canada’s justice system
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Trust in AstraZeneca vaccine wavers despite assurance from regulators: When researchers at the University of Oxford unveiled their COVID-19 vaccine last year, it was hailed as a breakthrough and soon seen as the cornerstone of vaccination campaigns around the world. But it quickly ran into trouble.
Also: EU-Britain COVID-19 vaccine war heats up as Brussels renews threat to ban exports
Editorial: The COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll in. Should the oldest get them first?
André Picard: The third wave of the pandemic is here. Now what?
Routine COVID-19 testing for LTC staff a waste of time, Ontario science table argues: There’s no evidence that routine asymptomatic COVID-19 testing prevents outbreaks in long-term care homes, a new brief from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says, noting the potential harms of using these tests to screen staff likely outweigh the benefits.
Colten Boushie’s mother speaks out against discriminatory treatment by RCMP: A Cree woman who suffered racial discrimination at the hands of the RCMP, according to an independent report released yesterday, says she did not deserve the treatment she received and that it’s time for change in the national police force.
Also: Pikangikum First Nation expels OPP from community over sexual assault allegations, SIU investigating
MORNING MARKETS
Markets await Powell, Yellen comments: World shares edged down, bond yields eased and the U.S. dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.39 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.49 per cent and 0.62 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.34 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.51 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Ian McGugan: “Should the Bank of Canada target home prices as part of its official mandate? It sounds like a tempting notion, especially at a time like the present, when runaway home prices are creating a frenzy of speculation. But the idea is fundamentally misguided.”
Campbell Clark: “... Mr. Sajjan had nearly three years to fix the system before he heard an allegation about the top general. He and Prime Minister Trudeau had nearly three more years before LCdr. Trotter struggled to file a complaint about Mr. Vance’s successor. The only thing they did was approve a pay raise.”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Have prediabetes? Dietary changes can prevent Type 2 diabetes
An estimated 22 per cent of Canadians have prediabetes and some Canadians may not even know they have it. If left unmanaged, prediabetes can cause damage to your blood vessels, nerves and kidneys and, eventually, it may progress to Type 2 diabetes. The good news: Type 2 diabetes is largely preventable. By making diet and lifestyle changes now, you can prevent or delay prediabetes from progressing to diabetes.
MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 23, 1752
The Halifax Gazette, Canada’s first newspaper, is established
Halifax was still a young colonial town of around 4,000 people when the Gazette, Canada’s first newspaper, hit the streets in 1752. Published by hand out of a print shop on Grafton Street, the two-page tabloid mostly featured dispatches from Britain, Europe, New England and the other British colonies to the south. Local news was limited to death of John Goreham, a military officer and businessman who died of smallpox, while advertisers promoted legal services, a private school and “choice butter” sold by the firkin. The Gazette’s publisher, a Boston printer named John Bushell, became Canada’s first newspaperman by accident. His former partner Bartholomew Green had brought the printing press to Halifax months earlier, but died before the first edition of the Gazette could be published. Mr. Bushell’s daughter Elizabeth was the paper’s compositor and presswoman, and the pair worked together in the time-consuming process of applying the ink, pressing the damp pages and letting them dry. The tabloid was not an immediate success; Mr. Bushell was heavily indebted and the newspaper struggled financially until it began publishing regularly in 1760. Today, the Gazette survives as the Royal Gazette, Nova Scotia’s official government publication for legal notices and proclamations. Greg Mercer
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.