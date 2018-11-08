Morning Update: Canadian aid to Afghanistan wasted; Mexico pushes forward with pot bill

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Canadian aid money to Afghanistan has been lost to waste, lack of oversight and corruption

Foreign aid from Western countries including Canada went toward building medical clinics without electricity or water, schools without children and buildings that literally melted away in the rain, a U.S. watchdog agency says. Local Afghan officials in charge of paying workers with the funds also created “ghost workers” to keep the money themselves, the agency’s report found.

Special Inspector John Sopko said there was a lack of oversight in the money countries handed over to trust funds managed by the World Bank and the United Nations. “Our findings are that basically the World Bank did not know how the money was being spent and … even the Afghans were saying some of the programs were really stupid, but there was no way to stop them,” Sopko said.

After the midterms: Sessions out, new supervision of Mueller’s probe, reporter credentials revoked

Prime Minister Donald Trump ousted attorney-general Jeff Sessions, and used the opportunity to transfer supervision of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into the hands of Matthew Whitaker. He has been appointed acting attorney-general while deputy Rod Rosenstein stays in his position but loses oversight of the Russia probe. In a 2017 op-ed, Whitaker called on Mueller not to investigate Trump’s business expenses. The President’s move prompted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi to call on Congress to protect Mueller. She called Sessions’s firing and Whitaker’s appointment an attempt to “undermine and end” Mueller’s investigation.

Separately, the President escalated his tensions with the media by revoking the credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta. He’s now barred from the White House after an exchange at a press briefing where Acosta asked Trump about the Russia probe and his immigration policy.

Gunman kills 12, including sheriff’s deputy, at Los Angeles-area bar

A gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, when he walked into a Southern California bar and grill and started shooting on Wednesday night, police said.

The gunman was also killed, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told a news conference on Thursday, though it was not immediately clear by whom.

An unknown number of people were also wounded during the attack at the Borderline Bar and Grill, a Country & Western venue in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks where a crowd had gathered for a night of dancing, drinking and eating.

Mexico is moving to join Canada and Uruguay in ending marijuana prohibition

Legislation set to be tabled as soon as tomorrow will lay out regulations for the production and use of cannabis for medical and recreational use – and a major export target will be Canada (for subscribers). The legislation also draws heavily on what’s been drafted in Canada, with Mexican ministers recently travelling north to meet with their counterparts. It will likely take at least a year before a new law kicks in. Legalization in Mexico isn’t expected to have a notable impact in curbing violence linked to drug cartels, since most have moved onto other narcotics amid a drop in U.S. and Canadian demand.

The U.S. midterm results are also being viewed as a success for the marijuana sector (for subscribers). Michigan voted to legalize recreational use, while voters in Utah and Missouri gave medical consumption the go-ahead. More importantly, two influential anti-cannabis politicians are out of Washington. The exits of Pete Sessions (House loss) and Jeff Sessions (forced resignation) could help pave the way for federal recognition of cannabis businesses that are legal at the state level. And no, the two men aren’t related.

Tony Clement has been forced out of Conservative caucus after reports of his online interactions with women

A number of women took to social media to detail Clement’s persistent interactions with them on Instagram. A former Tory aide, Rachel Curran, said Clement was known for sending “multiple unsolicited” messages to young women. She characterized the behaviour as “harassment,” a charge Clement denied. Journalists Kim Fox and Andrea Gunn both said Clement’s Instagram behaviour made them feel uncomfortable, but said Clement didn’t send them unsolicited pictures of himself. Clement first resigned from his critic duties on Tuesday evening after saying a person to whom he had sent explicit images threatened to blackmail him. The RCMP is investigating the alleged extortion.

Justin Trudeau apologized for Canada’s decision to turn away Jews fleeing Nazi persecution

“[Hitler] watched ... as we refused their visas, ignored their letters and denied them entry,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the MS St. Louis ship carrying more than 900 German Jews seeking sanctuary in 1939. “There is little doubt that our silence permitted the Nazis to come up with their own final solution.” The passengers returned to Europe, where 254 would die in the Holocaust. Trudeau also addressed the “alarming rate” of anti-Semitism still taking place today. He said recent figures show 17 per cent of all hate crimes in Canada target Jewish people.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

World stocks basked in an eighth straight session of gains in their longest winning streak of the year on Thursday, as reassuring trade data from China kept the previous day’s post-U.S. midterms risk rally rolling. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, though the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was still stuck below 76.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Canada’s Siberian dead: How we’ve failed to bury the past

“I wasn’t expecting to learn anything about Canadian history during my visit to the Russian Far East. But then I met Yuri. One of the guides at the museum, Yuri was a former Soviet and Russian naval officer and a warm, soft-spoken older man, having served in the armed forces for a quarter-century. He approached me to ask where I was from, and when I told him I was born in Canada, he immediately rushed to the museum archives. He emerged with a series of photographs taken a century ago. They depicted Canadian soldiers in the streets of Vladivostok. I was astonished. Of course, I was familiar with the Allied intervention in the Russian Civil War against the Bolsheviks. But it had never specifically occurred to me that Canada had sent troops – and to northeast Asia no less. Vimy Ridge, Passchendaele and Juno Beach are all seared into the Canadian collective consciousness. But this was a forgotten battlefield.” – Zachary Paikin, senior editor at Global Brief magazine

As Trump and a Democratic House face off, the USMCA may be caught in the middle

“Trade was not a wedge issue in the U.S. midterm elections, but it’s about to become a flashpoint in the new Congress as President Donald Trump squares off against the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. And that is likely to make ratification of the recently negotiated United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) an early test of the willingness of Democrats to play ball with the Trump White House. … The three countries are expected to sign a final version of the USMCA at the end of this month. Ratification in the United States is unlikely before the incoming Congress takes over in January. The big question now is what House Democrats, who have traditionally been less supportive of free trade, might try to “extract” from the White House and Republicans in return for supporting the new trade deal.” – Barrie McKenna

The real wave in the U.S. midterms? The future is female

“When Rashida Tlaib went to hear then presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at the Detroit Economic Club in 2016, she intended to make herself heard. Tlaib, a member of the Michigan state legislature, shouted, ‘You need to read the U.S. Constitution!’ before being dragged away by security. Her mother, a Palestinian immigrant, was horrified that her daughter had been arrested on live TV. Tlaib reassured her mother, she later told CNN. ‘I said, Mom, I got detained, it’s fine. It’s the most American thing I could ever do.’ It is the most American thing, apart from shopping on Black Friday, or running for office. Now, Tlaib is going to Washington, because she has won Michigan’s 13th Congressional district – part of a historic wave of female candidates elected during the midterms.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

LIVING BETTER

Travel ideas: Oahu, Hawaii and South Pigalle in Paris

Oahu, home to the urban metropolis of Honolulu, has a little something for everyone. Honolulu’s Waikiki neighbourhood is a PG-13 version of the Las Vegas strip, and history buffs can get their fill by visiting the Iolani Palace. There’s also the Diamond Head State Monument, which offers dramatic views if you’re up for the two-hour trek.

Over in France, South Pigalle has become the cool spot in Paris. Filled with concept stores and boutique hotels, it draws comparisons to New York’s Williamsburg – but with a French twist. There’s also scores of bars worth a stop, and food ranging from killer bakeries to a delicious Japanese tapas joint.

MOMENT IN TIME

Norman Rockwell dies

Open this photo in gallery (George Rinhart/Getty Images) George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Nov. 8, 1978: When the beloved American artist died of emphysema at the age of 84 in 1978, the genre paintings of Norman Rockwell felt out of touch with a country emerging from the Vietnam War and struggling with stagflation. In his whimsical covers executed for the Saturday Evening Post from 1916 to 1963, Rockwell painted a kid discovering the truth about Santa, a friendly cop at a soda counter and many a happy family, gathering for Thanksgiving, arguing over politics or heading to the beach. After he left the Post, Rockwell did make his liberal politics more explicit – in The Problem We All Live With, he depicted an African-American girl walking to school accompanied by U.S. marshals amid racial slurs – but the illustrator will always be remembered as a sentimentalist. His often unhappy personal life did not reflect the simplicity of the idealized United States he depicted. His wife Mary waged a long battle with depression, while he was a workaholic who fussed over every aspect of compositions created using live models and detailed props – as well as obsessing over his reputation. That has achieved a great reassessment in recent years: Critics and curators now praise his lifelong social engagement, keen observation of human relations and masterful technique. – Kate Taylor

