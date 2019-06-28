Morning Update: Canadian lobbying firm hired to improve image of Sudan’s violent military regime; Americans are travelling to Canada seeking cheaper insulin treatments

Good morning,
The morning newsletter will be taking a holiday break and will not be running on Monday, July 1st for Canada Day.
These are the top stories:
Canadian lobbying firm hired for US$6-million to polish image of Sudan’s violent military regime
Dickens & Madson (Canada) Inc., a firm based in Montreal, is promising to improve the image of Sudan’s military council, which seized power in a coup in April, The Globe and Mail has learned. “We shall use our best efforts to ensure favourable international as well as Sudanese media coverage for you,” the lobbying contract says.
The firm signed a US$6-million deal to seek government funds and diplomatic recognition for a notorious Sudanese military leader whose forces have been accused of massacring protesters in Khartoum, U.S. documents show.
The Sudanese regime is also paying the company to find equipment for its security forces, search for oil investors, seek a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and improve relations with Russia and Saudi Arabia, the documents show. Armed members of the Rapid Support Forces were the leaders of a brutal attack on pro-democracy protesters on June 3, killing more than 100 people and destroying their main protest camp, according to human-rights groups and independent media in Khartoum.
Caravan of American parents, patients seeking cheaper insulin to arrive in Canada this weekend
Insulin prices, which can be as much as 10 times higher in the United States than Canada, have become a flashpoint in the battle over skyrocketing prescription-drug prices in the United States. Kristen Hoatson, whose 11-year-old son, Sam, has Type 1 diabetes, is part of a caravan of American parents and patients travelling to Canada this weekend to buy cheap insulin in London, Ont., the birthplace of a drug that keeps millions of people alive and well on both sides of border.
In January of this year, Ms. Hoatson paid US$357.70 for five pen cartridges of NovoLog, a bill that would have been US$824.79 if not for the private insurance her husband has through his job as a software developer. The same amount of the Canadian equivalent, NovoRapid, would have cost $61.23 in Canadian dollars before the pharmacy markup, according to the Ontario government’s online drug benefit list.
Naming and shaming: How climbers are wrestling with the sport’s tradition of naming routes
Jennifer Wigglesworth was climbing the Panty Wall the first time she started questioning the naming practices of her sport. At that famous cliff in Red Rock, Nev., almost every route name refers to women’s underwear. Now, women are challenging a hallowed practice: the right of the person who creates the route – known as the “first ascensionist” – to name it as they choose.
A popular climbing cliff on Crown land near Calabogie, west of Ottawa, has routes called She Got Drilled, the Reacharound and Pussy Whipped. A route in Squamish, B.C., is called Smell of Fat Chick. A cliff near Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., has a climb called Parade of Whores. For obvious reasons, names such as these make many members of Canada’s growing rock-climbing community cringe.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Kamala Harris attacks Joe Biden’s race record at the Democratic debate: On the second night of the presidential primary debate in Miami yesterday, the California Senator took aim at the former vice-president for not supporting desegregation busing.
Canada has ‘broad international coalition’ of support on China file, Chrystia Freeland says at G20: The Foreign Affairs Minister said Beijing has been hearing about the detention of two Canadians from several countries amid efforts to release them.
Ontario’s top court rules today on the federal government’s carbon-pricing law: Premier Doug Ford challenged the constitutionality of the law in April, arguing Ottawa overstepped its authority in imposing the charge.
Ford’s government hired Ontario PC MPP Kinga Surma’s father as policy adviser, after she was hired under cloudy circumstances: Last year, Doug Ford was accused of interfering in a local party nomination by signing up bogus members to help Ms. Surma, his candidate of choice. Ms. Surma’s father later got a job in the minister of economic development’s office weeks after the 2018 provincial election.
Toronto school board promises basketball nets will remain up all summer after outcry: Late-evening games had been the subject of noise complaints from neighbours, but the school board said that all schools with outdoor basketball nets would leave them up for six months and it would evaluate how they fare.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sets sights on space with investment in Elon Musk’s SpaceX: The deal is the first under the Teachers’ Innovation Platform, formed earlier this year to focus on late-stage venture-capital and “growth equity” investments in companies that use technology to disrupt incumbents and create new sectors.
After Toronto Raptors championship, WNBA secures wider TV coverage for some games in Canada: Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc.'s Bell Media have struck a deal to carry some WNBA games on their Sportsnet and TSN specialty channels in the coming season.
B.C. allows SNC-Lavalin to bid on new Vancouver SkyTrain extension: But the province hopes there will be a lot of scrutiny of the company’s bid to build the 5.7-kilometre, $2.83-billion extension of the SkyTrain line from the current terminus near Clark Drive in east Vancouver to Arbutus Street on the west side.
MORNING MARKETS
Stocks rise
Global shares were steady on Friday as uncertainty ahead of a meeting on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping deterred traders from making bold directional bets. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.2 per cent as was Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent while Germany’s DAX was 0.4 per cent higher and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.3 per cent at about 7 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 76.37 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
What’s stopping Canada from solving our waste problem?
Marcelo Lu: “Most of all, it takes the willingness of all of us to open our minds to new ways of thinking, and not wait for direction.” Lu is president of BASF Canada
A dictator raped me. I want justice
Fatou A. Jallow: “Today, it is Mr. Jammeh who is in exile, in Equatorial Guinea, and I am returning to Gambia to speak out.” Jallow was interviewed and named as part of the Human Rights Watch report on former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh’s sexual assault of young women.
Canada has taken an important step in the fight against right-wing extremism
Wesley Wark: “There is always the danger that banning such groups calls unwanted attention to them and furthers their noxious cause." Wark teaches professional courses on intelligence and security issues at the Centre on Public Management and Policy at the University of Ottawa.
LIVING BETTER
When you save automatically, you have the freedom to spend anything left over after covering your regular bills and expenses, writes Rob Carrick. Drink lattes. Eat avocado toast. Live it up, or dial it down. It’s your call because you’re covered on saving. All you have to do is set up an automatic savings/investing plan that kicks in every payday.
To save, you have to force the issue with an automatic plan. Try setting one up and using it for a few months. If it works out, you owe yourself a latte. To have financial success, you don’t need to deny yourself small luxuries.
MOMENT IN TIME
June 28, 1969
You can still buy a drink at the Stonewall Inn, on Christopher Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, where the gay-rights movement got its impetus 50 years ago today. However, you won’t be arrested for being gay or for wearing clothing that doesn’t conform to an assigned gender – unlike June 28, 1969, when the gay bar was raided by New York police for alleged liquor infractions. The Stonewall wasn’t a particularly posh watering hole – it was controlled by the Genovese crime family – but it was home for many disenfranchised members of New York’s queer community, including many people of colour. So when the police burst in, young gays, drag queens and transgender people angered by the harassment fought back as patrons were roughly hauled into police vehicles. Word spread quickly through the neighbourhood, and the gay community. Crowds turned up in support and threw shot glasses, bottles and cobblestones at the overwhelmed police, who were unable to quell the spontaneous uprising. Over the next several nights, violent skirmishes continued before calm prevailed. The end result? The protests served as a catalyst for LGBTQ political activism and numerous gay-liberation organizations. Fifty years on, it’s said, “the first Pride was a riot.” Philip King
