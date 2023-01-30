Good morning,

Canadian universities have for years collaborated with a top Chinese army scientific institution on hundreds of advanced-technology research projects, generating knowledge that can help drive China’s defence sector in cutting-edge, high-tech industries.

In the past five years, academics at 10 of Canada’s leading universities published more than 240 joint papers on topics included quantum cryptography, photonics and space science with Chinese military scientists at the National University of Defence Technology, according to research provided to The Globe and Mail by U.S. strategic intelligence company Strider Technologies Inc. Some of these NUDT researchers are experts in missile performance and guidance systems, mobile robotics, and automated surveillance.

Why the U.S. media made near-universal decision to show Tyre Nichols video

Protesters march in front of police headquarters on Jan. 28, in Memphis, Tenn., over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police.Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

Before showing video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols to death, MSNBC host Joy Reid acknowledged there was a risk of desensitizing her audience. But it was necessary to show the footage, she contended, because it’s rare to get such a clear look at police violence on camera.

Reid’s introduction was one of the more thorough attempts by U.S. media to explain the near-universal decision to broadcast the video and post it online.

Unlike other police departments, which have often stonewalled efforts to get information on such incidents, Memphis chose to make public more than an hour’s worth of body-cam and CCTV footage. Its voluntary release on Friday gave police the ability to control its timing. The controlled release also gave media outlets more time to decide whether and how much of the video to disseminate.

They waterproofed their homes. Quebec’s outdated building codes left them vulnerable

When the Chaudière River receded from the downtown area of Sainte-Marie, Que., in 2019, the devastation it left behind was beyond the usual: buildings had slumped backward or slipped sideways from their foundations by a few inches.

While these houses had been waterproofed, those measures ended up backfiring. The houses were watertight but unable to resist the hydraulic pressure that lifted them from the ground.

There are building strategies that could have prevented Sainte-Marie’s houses from being dislodged by the 2019 flood – but none of those are found in any building codes or bylaws, report Tu Thanh Ha and Kathryn Blaze Baum.

Blast at mosque in Pakistan kills scores of worshippers: A suicide bomber struck inside a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar, Pakistan, where some 150 people were praying this morning, according to police officials and witnesses. At least 20 people were killed and there are fears the death toll will rise as many of the nearly 100 wounded were listed in critical condition.

WHO maintains COVID-19′s highest emergency status: It has been three years since the WHO first declared that COVID represented a global health emergency, and the agency has maintained its highest emergency status. More than 6.8 million people have died during the outbreak, which has touched every country on Earth, ravaging communities and economies.

Encampments can stay if there’s a shortage of shelter beds, court rules: The Ontario Superior Court of Justice denied the Region of Waterloo’s request to remove a homeless encampment from government property on the grounds that it violated the Charter rights of residents – a precedent-setting decision that will have implications for other municipalities across the province.

Hazel McCallion, Mississauga’s “Hurricane,” rode the winds of public opinion: Behind McCallion’s larger-than-life persona was a pragmatic political tactician, writes Adrian Morrow. Mississauga’s long-time mayor, who died at 101, changed direction in major policy areas – particularly on suburban sprawl, a key preoccupation during her tenure.

Doctors spending millions of hours a year on needless administrative tasks, report says: Cutting the red tape would help doctors see more patients, reduce burnout and fatigue, and improve patient care, a new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says.

ChatGPT is a bright spot amid the tech slump. Whether AI’s new era can turn a profit is anyone’s guess: Some experts are warning we’re in the midst of an AI hype cycle, with expectations outrunning reality. The challenge is to turn what seem like high-tech parlour tricks into profitable commercial applications.

Pet drugs pricier, less accessible because of market collusion, pharmacist alleges: In a complaint filed with the Competition Bureau, Ontario pharmacist Wendy Chui is alleging veterinary drugmakers and distributors are restricting the supply of pet medicine and causing higher prices for consumers.

Markets await rate decisions: Shares slipped on Monday at the start of an agenda-setting week for markets in which likely interest rate hikes in Europe and the United States, as well as U.S. jobs and wage data will give markets a fresh update on the battle against inflation. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.69 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.73 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was higher at 75.09 US cents.

My nightmare trip to the emergency room showed me that British health care is in a shambles

“I had to limp my way, sidestepping patients lying on the floor, or squeeze my way through corridors lined up with groaning patients lucky enough to get a gurney. Projectile vomiting, open wounds, spurting blood, chest clutching and fainting were rife. I am almost certain I saw someone die on the floor. It was after I had been waiting for 20 hours, and it was the first time I saw a doctor: a baby-faced medic giving CPR to a motionless body. After what seemed like hours, the poor doctor sat back on his heels in despair. No dignity, even in death.” – Afsun Qureshi

The year ahead for 2023: Good for workers, bad and ugly for investors

“Closer to home, the strong labour market will keep demand from tanking. While good for the economy, it will also provide a floor under inflation. As the months roll on, watch for the decline in the inflation rate to slow. That’ll probably put an end to the pivot. Interest rates won’t rise as sharply as last year, but they will still rise. So for asset owners, that could make things get ugly.” – John Rapley

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Moment in time: Celebrating a mythical mountain man in Fernie, B.C.

Lumberjack show at Griz Days Winter Festival, Fernie, B.C., in 2015.Courtesy of Tourism Fernie

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at Canada’s winter festivals.

Fernie, B.C., gets an average annual snowfall of almost nine metres. A meteorological anomaly? Perhaps the snow is because of the Griz, a mythical mountain man who lives in the Lizard Range, a man with shoulders two metres wide and weighing 140 kilograms, who has a thick snow-white beard and wears a bearskin coat and hat. And, he carries an eight-foot musket, which, when when fired, expels great blankets of powdery snow. Every year, the town of Fernie (population about 6,000) and Fernie Alpine Resort hold the Griz Days Festival. It celebrates the community’s winter heritage and pays homage to the Griz legend, with a mix of indoor and outdoor entertainment, a lumberjack show and winter sports. This year’s 46th annual event runs from March 3 to 5. Griz or not, Fernie, about 940 kilometres by car east of Vancouver or 300 km by car southwest of Calgary, offers some of the best powder skiing in Canada. Philip King

