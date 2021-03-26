Morning Update: Carbon pricing is constitutional, Supreme Court rules

Good morning: The Supreme Court has ruled that Ottawa has the authority to impose a minimum price on greenhouse-gas emissions across the country.

The 6-3 ruling on the Liberals’ climate-change law means that Ottawa can make car drivers, homeowners and businesses in every province pay a steadily increasing charge for their use of fuels, and industry for their emissions. Provinces are free to develop their own pricing systems, as long as they meet the minimum federal standard under the 2018 Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act.

The court case tested Canada’s ability as a federal state to address an existential threat on a national and global scale. But even with the legal fight finally settled, the political battles will likely still continue, despite a weakening opposition.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Traffic on Toronto's Don Valley Parkway is photographed on Nov 12 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Auditor-General’s report into Ottawa’s response to COVID-19

Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s report found that even though the federal government was not prepared for a major pandemic it did act quickly to approve billions of dollars in support payments for workers and businesses. The report includes a close look at how Ottawa awarded $97.6-billion under CEWS and $83-billion to workers through CERB.

Among other findings, the report said Canada did not use its pandemic early warning system appropriately during the early months of the pandemic and that the Public Health Agency of Canada underestimated the threat of COVID-19, because it was acting on incomplete information and faulty risk assessments.

In other COVID-related news:

Pandemic’s toll on mental health of mothers exceeds fears of researchers, Lancet study finds

Canada to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution as more than 11 per cent of adult residents receive first shots

H&M faces backlash in China

A tidal wave of social-media posts condemned H&M for its year-old stand against forced labour and its commitment to avoid the use of products from China’s Xinjiang region. The brand vanished from China’s biggest e-commerce site.

Xinjiang produces a fifth of the world’s cotton and has been accused of forcing ethnic minorities to pick it by hand. China denies any abuses, and an H&M statement provoked a vociferous public outcry.

The online mob turned on other brands that have publicly denounced forced labour in statements about Xinjiang: Nike, Adidas, Fila, Gap, New Balance, Under Armour and others.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Quebec’s ‘pandemic budget’ projects $12.3-billion deficit: The budget is being described as conservative and cautious despite the projected deficit on top of the $15-billion deficit for the fiscal year almost complete. Overall spending is projected to increase 5.9 per cent.

New Zealand approves paid leave after miscarriage: Ginny Andersen, the Labour member of Parliament who drafted the bill, said she had not been able to find comparable legislation anywhere in the world. The new law does not apply to abortions.

UN, Ethiopian rights agency to conduct joint investigation into abuses in Tigray region: The announcement came a day after the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, reported that its staff saw Ethiopian government troops kill at least four civilians in Tigray.

Federal budget: Ottawa plans to double to $4.4-billion in next month’s budget a fund cities and towns use to build infrastructure as part of a package of COVID-19 spending dedicated mostly to health care costs and vaccination efforts.

Nunavut MP’s report on housing decries living conditions: In Gjoa Haven, a community of about 1,200 in western Nunavut, Mumilaaq Qaqqaq said a typical home she saw had a minimum of six people living in it, with three usable bedrooms. And, she said, over half of public housing units in the community are in need of repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

MORNING MARKETS

World shares gain: Shares opened higher in Europe after gains in Asia on Friday driven by hopes for a strong recovery from the pandemic. Investors appeared to be shrugging off a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many areas and focusing on signs economies are on the mend. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.79 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.56 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.57 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.52 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki must go

Tanya Talaga: “I am a mother, and I cannot comprehend how Debbie Baptiste and her family were able to handle their home being surrounded by weaponized RCMP officers, who then burst in the door and told her the most agonizing, horrific, fall-to-the-floor news: your son is dead.”

The fetishization of Asian women does more damage than most of us know

Gary Mason: “Much of the problem is rooted in the way Asian women have often been portrayed in popular culture. Films from the Vietnam War have been particularly damaging in perpetuating the image of the Asian woman as sexual object.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Use this checklist when filing your tax return this year

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Cestnick has put together a list of things to be aware of when you file your return.

Some items of the list you might recognize, such as making sure to report your full income, claiming the digital subscription credit, and reviewing last year’s tax return.

But this year, there are a few new points to check out. If you received COVID-19 benefits, they may be taxable. If you worked from home last year at least half the time for four consecutive weeks or more, you can claim a deduction for home office expenses.

MOMENT IN TIME: March 26, 1911

Open this photo in gallery US playwright Tennessee Williams reclining with a glass, June 26, 1970. Evening Standard / Getty Images

Playwright Tennessee Williams is born in Mississippi

Thomas Lanier Williams would be 110 today, but when “Tennessee” first arrived on this Earth is a bit of a mystery. We know The Glass Menagerie playwright was born in Mississippi and grew up in Missouri, but only that, some time in his late 20s around when he moved to Louisiana, he rebaptized himself and vowed to write plays that were “a picture of my own heart.”

With geography, as with everything else, Williams – who won his first Pulitzer Prize for A Streetcar Named Desire in 1948 – prized poetic and emotional truth over banal realism. “America has only three cities,” he famously declared. “New York, San Francisco and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.”

Story continues below advertisement

Everywhere is Cleveland today when it comes to Williams’s art form – temporarily placeless, moved online. Perhaps a fitting way to toast Tennessee now would be to watch the Australian director Benedict Andrews’s 2017 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring the British-American Sienna Miller, the English Jack O’Connell and the Irish Colm Meaney on the British streaming service National Theatre at Home. J. Kelly Nestruck

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.