Good morning,

The RCMP allege a retired Mountie charged this summer with conducting foreign interference on behalf of China was targeting a wealthy Vancouver real estate entrepreneur named Kevin Sun.

Confidential law-enforcement information from the RCMP and FBI provided to The Globe and Mail outlines the RCMP’s belief that William Majcher collaborated with another former RCMP officer, Kenneth Marsh, to compel Sun to co-operate with China’s Ministry of Public Security and Public Security Bureau, according to the investigation dubbed Project Severo. The Globe is not identifying the source who provided details of Project Severo because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Majcher’s lawyer has denied that his client has done anything illegal, calling the RCMP evidence an “entirely circumstantial case.”

The RCMP also believes that China asked Majcher to build a dossier on then-U.S.-based Uyghur activist Rebiya Kadeer, and to use his Canadian law-enforcement contacts to help win the release of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

B.C. wildfires beaten back, offering province road to recovery

Co-operative weather and relentless firefighting efforts have offered cautious hope that the wildfires threatening Yellowknife and communities in B.C. have been beaten back.

The blaze near Kelowna has consumed neighbourhoods and forced tens of thousands of people out of their homes. Officials have yet to give a tally of the losses, but say the destruction has been “significant.” Still, residents of Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation can see the damage around them. The historic Lake Okanagan Resort is gone as well as family homes. The fires threatening Yellowknife remained 15 kilometres away from the municipal boundary over the weekend.

The military has been deployed to both regions, with around 400 members deployed in the Northwest Territories alone. Officials have not lifted most evacuation orders, warning that the situation could still take a turn for the worse.

First Nations have found themselves on the front lines of both blazes but, for many, this isn’t their first time evacuating. Natural disasters often disproportionately affect First Nations communities as many have been relocated from traditional lands to remote flood- and wildfire-prone areas. Over the preceding 13 years, First Nations communities experienced more than 580 evacuations – and that number is expected to increase.

The fires are also sparking concerns for ranchers, who are facing tough calls on whether to evacuate large animals off their property.

Opinion: Wildfires reveal social media as the new problem child for government communications

Open this photo in gallery: David and Natalie Walden and their neighbour Stefania Wiik, her son Kenneth and a couple watch as a helicopter gathers water at Shannon Lake to battle wildfires in West Kelowna, B.C. on August 19, 2023.PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/AFP/Getty Images

Canada yet to withdraw military trainers in Niger despite coup: More than 2,600 Western troops – mostly U.S. and French – remain in Niger despite the military coup launched four weeks ago. The decision to retain a military presence, while suspending some forms of financial aid, is a sign that Canada and others are keenly aware a withdrawal would leave a security vacuum that Russia could swiftly fill.

Long-time Rogers Communications director Phil Lind dies: Lind died in hospital yesterday on his 80th birthday. He served as a close adviser to the company’s late founder, Ted Rogers, and recently supported Rogers’ son Edward during a fractious boardroom battle that unseated the company’s then-CEO, Joe Natale in the fall of 2021. Natale is now suing for wrongful dismissal.

Russia’s lunar mission smashes into the moon: Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon. Russia had been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon’s south pole this week.

First Nations child-welfare settlement could start being paid next year: A court is reviewing a $23.3-billion compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare that could see money flowing to communities as soon as next year after a more than 15-year legal battle. If approved by the court, the compensation settlement would be the largest of its kind in Canadian history.

European stocks edged higher after a rout last week while government bond yields renewed their rise as oil prices firmed even as China delivered smaller rate cuts than investors expected.

Disappointment sent Asian shares lower, with Chinese blue chips falling 0.4 per cent to the lowest in almost nine months. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.8 per cent to 17,623.29 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.4 per cent to 31,565.64.

In early trading, London’s FTSE index was up 0.7 per cent, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.8 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.2 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.95 U.S. cents.

Wildfires’ mounting damage will cloud the economic view for months

“The damage from this summer’s fires across the country has already shown in big-picture economic data, indicative of the broader disruptions to normal activity from coast to coast to coast. With the country’s forests still ablaze – and important regional economic hubs such as Yellowknife and Kelowna forced into mass evacuations – our economic picture could be enshrouded in the haze for months.” – David Parkinson

At the World Cup, Spain and coach Jorge Vilda prove great teammates don’t need to like each other

“After beating England to win their first World Cup on Sunday, Vilda still hadn’t learned. He joined a throng of Spanish players bopping up and down on the field. Despite wedging himself into the middle of the scrum, no one would hug Vilda or high five him or even look at him. After a few seconds of sad pogoing, Vilda stopped and walked off by himself. Why does the team hate Vilda so much? There are a few reasons.” - Cathal Kelly

Canada needs a RICO law. Can we do it better than the U.S.?

“Why doesn’t Canada have such a law to tackle the international drug cartels and vast money-laundering operations that are also helping fuel the opioid crisis? Criminal RICO laws are powerful vehicles for bringing these charges against such organizations.” – Alexandra Wrage

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Five winter escapes for snowbirds seeking sunshine and adventure

Winter escapees are seeking more meaningful stays in new destinations that won’t break the bank. Vivian Vassos reports on five destinations, from nearby Sarasota, Fla. to far-flung Greece, that snowbirds should consider this season.

Moment in time

Open this photo in gallery: Christine Sinclair of Canada scores on Hope Solo of U.S.A. during the Women's Football semi-final match on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Old Trafford on August 6, 2012, in Manchester, England.Jamie McDonald/Getty Images/Getty Images

Christine Sinclair, Canada’s greatest soccer player

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at women’s soccer.

She was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017, was this country’s top soccer player 14 times, and is considered among the world’s top women players in history. But it wasn’t until 2022 that Christine Sinclair, of Burnaby, B.C., was admitted to the Order of British Columbia. “Sinclair is an inspiration for soccer players of every age … a model for women and girls in all sports, and a steadfast worker for equality and equity at all times,” the B.C. government said when it announced the appointment. The Order of British Columbia “recognizes those persons who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of British Columbia and beyond.” Ms. Sinclair, 40, who has appeared in six Women’s World Cups, scored 190 international goals and ranks among the top Canadian athletes in history, has more than fulfilled those criteria. Philip King

