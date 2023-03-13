Good morning,

Beijing is using a “workaround strategy” for postgraduate researchers to study cutting-edge technology at Canadian and U.S. universities after Washington began denying visas for some Chinese students on the grounds that they might steal intellectual property with military uses, according to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service report.

The Dec. 21, 2021, report, labelled secret and viewed by The Globe and Mail, said the strategy sends some scholarship students to Canada from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) with the aim of gaining access to critical high tech.

The Chinese government’s game plan includes training these Chinese citizens on how to avoid drawing too much attention when studying abroad.

CSIS says China has crafted the strategy that sends some scholarship students to Canada with the aim of gaining access to critical technologies.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canadian Jesuit group reveals list of clerics credibly accused of sex abuse

The Jesuits of Canada, a religious order of the Catholic Church, has published the names of 27 priests and brothers who it says have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, one of the few Catholic entities in the country to release such a list.

The release, based on a review of thousands of documents dating back to the early 1950s, includes the names of Jesuits and where they were assigned, reports Tavia Grant. Of those named, 24 have died, while the three who are still alive are in their 80s and 90s, reside in a Jesuit infirmary and are no longer actively working in public, says Father Erik Oland, leader of the order in Canada. Oland said they have no access to children and are monitored by a designated supervisor.

The Globe is not naming the three men because it has not independently verified the allegations against them.

Moldova protests fan fears Russia is trying to stir unrest in republic

International intrigue swirled around Moldova on Sunday as thousands of anti-government demonstrators marched through the country’s capital and police said they had foiled a Russian-backed plot to turn the protest violent.

The protest came on the heels of a warning from the White House that the Kremlin was seeking to stage a pro-Russian “insurrection” in Moldova, which has publicly sided with Ukraine since the Russian invasion of that country.

Concerns about violence spiked ahead of the Sunday afternoon protest when Moldovan police reported that they had detained a suspected member of Russia’s infamous Wagner mercenary group upon his arrival at Chisinau International Airport. Wagner fighters have played a front-line role in the year-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, a war that many here fear Moldova will be dragged into.

OSFI takes control of Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian unit: Canada’s banking regulator took control of the financier’s domestic operations Sunday, as governments and CEOs in the tech sector scrambled over the weekend to limit the impact of SVB’s sudden collapse.

BBC to reinstate Gary Lineker: The British public broadcaster said sports presenter Gary Lineker would return on air after the corporation agreed to review its social media guidelines. The BBC is facing allegations that it bowed to political pressure and stifled free speech after its top sportscaster was suspended over his criticism of the government’s new migration policy, which he called “cruel.”

Conservatives call for lower payroll taxes, end to deficit spending: Leader Pierre Poilievre also said the budget should include financial incentives to spur housing construction and repeated his past suggestion that any new spending should be paid for by cuts elsewhere, rather than by adding more debt.

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominates Oscars: The multiverse comedy took home Hollywood’s top prize, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Investors wary: Global shares were trading mixed Monday, shaken by a Wall Street tumble that set off worries the biggest United States bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.83 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 2.38 per cent and 2.15 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.11 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.95 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was higher at 72.68 US cents.

The violence consuming eastern Congo shows the bloody cost of energy transition

“In the 21st century, multinational corporations are exploiting the same region, driven by the imperatives of the transition to ‘clean energy.’ Eastern Congo teems with the minerals needed for this crucial shift: the cobalt, coltan, lithium, tin, tantalite and others found in our smartphones and laptops – as well as wind-turbine generators and electric-vehicle batteries.” - Blaise Ndala

Bird banding gives us incredible insights into avian life – and our planet

“Banding works because of the international machine in which each bander is a minuscule cog. If anyone recaptures a banded bird, or finds a band on a dead bird’s leg, that band tells how to report date and place – information to help ornithology better understand migration patterns and changes in behaviour over well-defined periods.” - Peter McKenzie-Brown

Editorial cartoon by David Parkins published March 13, 2023. AND THE WINNER OF SUPREME LEADER IS... WAIT WHILE I OPEN THE ENVELOPE...Illustration by David Parkins

Sleep tips if the spring forward wrecks your rest

Your body is in for a bit of adjustment for the next few days, after clocks sprung forward this weekend. Sleep is key to healthy, happy days, but far too few Canadians are waking up well rested. Consider these tips to improve your bedtime routine.

Moment in time: Maple memories

In the 1955 photo above, from a National Film Board documentary, Province of Quebec: It’s Maple Sugar Time, a farmer shows school kids how a steel evaporator – which itself replaced giant cast-iron kettles – boils off the sap’s water content.Malak/The National Film Board

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at maple syrup.

Canada’s maple syrup business has never been stagnant. In the 1920s, the industry introduced a formal colour-grading system as maple syrup began to replace maple sugar as the consumers’ favourite sweetener. In the 1930s, Canada surpassed the United States as the world’s largest producer. In the early 1950s, Quebec syrup began to be packaged in sterile consumer-friendly small aluminum cans, for which a design competition produced the iconic sugar-bush scene with the words Pure Maple Syrup/Sirop d’érable pur. In the 1955 photo above, from a National Film Board documentary, Province of Quebec: It’s Maple Sugar Time, a farmer shows school kids how a steel evaporator – which itself replaced giant cast-iron kettles – boils off the sap’s water content. But a bigger change was just around the corner. In the 1960s, sugar-bush operators began to use plastic tubing to collect the sap and deliver it to the sugar shack, mostly relegating quaint sap buckets to history. Philip King

