Morning Update: China halts exports of Canadian meat products; Gazans tell The Globe that Trump’s aid plan is not the recipe for peace they want

China halts meat exports from Canada

China is temporarily suspending all meat exports from Canada, further escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves on Wednesday for the G20 leaders’ summit in Japan.

Chinese customs inspectors detected the residue of ractopamine, a restricted feed additive, in a batch of Canadian pork products, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on Tuesday. Canada’s Minister of Agriculture acknowledged issues with the export certificates but called it a “technical issue” and maintained food exports are safe.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and China have been deteriorating since Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last year on an extradition request from the United States.

The Palestinian economy is in tatters, but Gazans aren’t embracing Trump’s aid plan

Years of armed conflict, internal upheaval and Israeli restrictions on trade and labour have made Gaza a hard place to earn a living. The Trump administration hopes to change that with a US$50-billion relief package in the Middle East.

The Globe spoke to more than two dozen residents of the Gaza Strip and all agreed there was a desperate need for economic development in the strip. But none saw peace emerging if the promised aid was connected to Palestinians having to compromise on their dream of a having an independent state.

The promise of better lives if the Palestinians agree to a peace deal is expected to be largely on Israel’s terms and will be the heart of a Middle East peace plan the Trump administration is rolling out this week. A meeting of regional business leaders will be convened by Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, in the Persian Gulf kingdom of Bahrain.

Premier Ford to review government appointments after new Dean French ties revealed

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s review of government appointments will include the chair of a committee that helps choose justices of the peace because of his connections to Mr. Ford’s former top adviser.

The Premier’s Office said Andrew Suboch’s role on the Justices of the Peace Appointments Advisory Committee would be examined by staff after The Globe and Mail determined he is a friend of Dean French, Mr. Ford’s former chief of staff who resigned Friday in the midst of a patronage scandal.

The Premier’s Office announced a review of pending appointments on Tuesday, the same day Kate Pal, a niece of Mr. French, resigned from the Public Accountants Council. Spokeswoman Kayla Iafelice suggested past appointments could also be reviewed.

Canada lacks adequate funding model for climate science, report says: Based on a detailed survey of 87 climate scientists, and in-depth interviews with a smaller number of research leaders, the report does not suggest that the Trudeau government is antagonistic toward climate research, but rather that its approach has made funding for fundamental climate science difficult to access.

‘Kawhi is his own man’: Masai Ujiri says Raptors confident Leonard will re-sign: The Raps president said he has had “good meetings” with Leonard, and the player communicated the factors that are important to him.

Ottawa pressed to bring home Canadian children of former Islamic State fighters in Syria: There are at least 33 Canadians in two camps in northeastern Syria, but Global Affairs Canada says the region is too dangerous to send officials to offer consular assistance.

China denies holding Uyghur writer in a detention camp, saying he was under surveillance for ‘illegal religious activities’: The statement from the Chinese embassy said Nurmuhemmet Tohti “was asked to live at a designated place under surveillance by local public security,” and denied details of a Globe story about the writer whose family says he died after his release from a camp.

Stocks mixed

Global stocks fell while the U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve dampened excitement about an aggressive rate cut as early as July from the world’s most important central bank. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up slightly and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX up 0.5 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 up 0.2 per cent at 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 76.01 US cents.

Elizabeth Warren, the 'Big Mo’ Democrat, is not another Hillary

Lawrence Martin: “She and her team of brainiacs have put out thick policy books on every subject imaginable. Her rallying cry is ‘I have a plan for that.’ ”

To bolster health, would basic income — not pharmacare — make more sense?

André Picard: “For example, if a person with asthma and diabetes is living in substandard housing infested with mould and depending on a food bank for nutrition, no amount of asthma and diabetes medication is going to make them well – only having the means to afford better accommodations and better food will.”

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Visiting Canada’s National Parks is a staple event for a family’s Canadian summer, but are you making the most out of your trip? Here are some tips for making sure you’re doing the most in planning your next excursion:

Plan early and research carefully. Be prepared to learn about the registration system before you get too deep into planning dates. Think about traffic and don’t be afraid to ask questions beforehand.

Learn new skills that make the trip more enjoyable. Many parks have opportunities to learn about conservation, acting as the ultimate classroom with their experts and guides.

Tailor your trip to your comfort levels. You don’t need to be a survivalist to enjoy the parks, you can find hikes of varying difficulties and family friendly activities. You can also opt for more challenging adventures if you chose.

Open this photo in gallery Elvis Presley is shown performing in Providence, R.I. on May 23, 1977, three months before his death. (AP Photo) The Associated Press

June 26, 1977

He was pale, looked tired and sweated profusely as he squeezed into his white-and-gold-embroidered bell-bottom jumpsuit. His jacket was open to the navel, a guitar slung around his shoulders and gold chains dangled around his neck. But he still belted out the tunes, even as he breathily tossed sweat-soaked scarves into the crowd, and he always, always sounded like the King. No one among the 18,000 fans at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis on this date in 1977 could possibly have known it was the last concert of Elvis Aron Presley. (The 42-year-old died from what was officially listed as a heart attack less than two months later.) From his opening number of See See Rider to the last of his 20-plus-song list, Can’t Help Falling in Love, he was still Elvis the Pelvis, Big E, Sir Swivel Hips, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He was surprisingly introspective during that show, the last of a tour, with extra long introductions to the band and almost everyone who touched his life from family to friends. By all accounts, the crowd on that Sunday night lapped it up. His last words were "We’ll meet you again, God bless, adios.” And with that, Elvis left the building. Philip King

