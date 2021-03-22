Morning Update: China puts Kovrig on trial for spying; RCMP destroyed records from the night Colten Boushie died

Good morning,

Canadian embassy workers stood outside a court building in China last week, demanding to be let in. The trial was for Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians imprisoned since shortly after the Vancouver airport arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Now, a similar trial is expected for Michael Kovrig’s court hearing, the former Canadian diplomat seized in parallel with Spavor.

The Canadian government could not enter the courtroom to watch Spavor’s proceedings, despite marshalling evidence that China was in violation of its international commitments by barring access. China’s refusal to let diplomats into the trials has provided a strikingly tangible image of Canadian impotence – one that underscores the need for a new approach toward Beijing, observers say.

Editorial: China is teaching Canada some hard truths about China

Colton Boushie investigation: RCMP destroyed police records

The RCMP destroyed records of police communications from the night Colten Boushie died and conducted a parallel internal probe into the handling of the case without notifying the civilian watchdog, according to a report from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission. The RCMP also acted in a racist, discriminatory manner when it notified a Cree mother her son had been killed, another report found.

Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old First Nations man, was shot to death by Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley after he and four companions drove on to the Stanley property in August, 2016. An all-white jury eventually found Mr. Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder. The verdict sparked protests around the country and prompted the federal government to change the way juries are selected.

The Globe and Mail has obtained copies of the reports, one of which will be released publicly Monday. They deal with a range of issues from the death notification to ill-considered press releases and errors in the collection of evidence and the treatment of witnesses.

Open this photo in gallery Debbie Baptiste holds up a photo of her son Colten Boushie, as the family spoke to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Feb. 13, 2018. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Mixed emotions as Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccine

While getting a vaccination for many is a monumental affair, the thrill of receiving a long-awaited, life-saving inoculation clashed with the reality of Canada’s vaccine rollout. Confusing schedules, limited supply and delayed second doses have left many feeling like normalcy, let alone celebration, is still many months away.

“What’s happening in your body is huge, but it’s invisible,” said Julie Downs, a professor of social psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Open this photo in gallery Chon Rugayan, 72, holds onto his cousin, Virginia Soriano, 79, who smiles after getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Mississauga on March 18, 2021. Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

To watch: Four elections could make 2021 a pivotal year in Middle East politics

A quartet of elections – starting Tuesday, when Israelis go to the polls in what’s widely viewed as a referendum on the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – have the potential to fundamentally reshape the parameters of any discussion about peace between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.

Open this photo in gallery Israeli children pause in front of Likud party campaign posters for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the city of Sderot, Israel, on March 19, 2021. Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press

A truck nearly killed him, but venture capitalist John Ruffolo has kept moving forward: Now, after fighting for his survival and adapting to life in a wheelchair, he’s about to launch a new private equity firm.

CRA locks 800,000 accounts as CERB-related identity theft surges: There are more than 10,000 taxpayers whose accounts have been illicitly accessed by hackers, using stolen log-in credentials to try to obtain CERB benefits.

Atlanta shooting of Asian women seems racially motivated, U.S. senator says: Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth expressed doubts about FBI director Chris Wray’s initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime.

U.S., Europe press Turkey to rethink ditching violence against women pact: Killings of women have surged in Turkey in recent years and thousands of women protested on Saturday against the government’s move in Istanbul and other cities.

World stocks slide: Stocks slid and the Turkish lira tumbled towards a record low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked investors by replacing Turkey’s hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.52 per cent. Germany’s DAX was up 0.06 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 0.36 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.01 US cents.

O’Toole survives Conservative policy convention, but challenges remain

John Ibbitson: “For the path to electoral victory to remain open, the Conservatives need to release a credible climate-change policy well before the next election, ignoring any objections from the base.”

The great Canadian real estate fallacy

Marcus Gee: “Somehow we have managed to convince ourselves that Canadian homes are different. Their prices have risen for so long that it seems they must keep on rising without end.”

Offside: What a secret hockey rink revealed about what I’ve internalized about ‘Canada’s game’

Jaime Sugiyama: “Despite the perfection of the day, despite a polite introduction and passing session, hockey couldn’t repair the loneliness of quarantine, or the racial mistrust of the world.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Sandra Banfield in Bedford Nova Scotia. photos of covered gardens. Sandra Banfield/Handout

2021 garden trends

This year’s garden trends have two very different looks: covered structures to protect plants from inclement weather and pests, and tiny gardens in glass or ceramic planters.

Leanne Johnson, president of GardenWorks in Burnaby, B.C., says miniature gardening has taken off because it’s a relatively easy and inexpensive way for homeowners to green-up their indoor space in more creative ways. People with more space, and larger budgets, can build a greenhouse or polytunnel, which extend the growing season even further and typically produce both higher-yielding and higher-quality crops.

Or, find your inspirations in books.

Open this photo in gallery Carver at work on canoe in Skidegate, Queen Charlotte Islands [Haida Gwaii], c. March 1986. Robert Semeniuk

Indigenous shipbuilding

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday The Globe features one of these images. This month marks the centenary of the launch of the Bluenose, so we’re exploring shipbuilding in Canada.

On Canada’s West Coast, lush forests provided plenty of pine, fir, walnut, butternut and cedar for dugout canoes used by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years. The styles depended on the vessel’s functionality, such as sea travel or fishing, and were an art form as much as a spiritual expression of cultural identity. They were known for their seaworthiness, capacity and beauty. The photo above shows a carver working on a 50-foot Haida canoe in Skidegate, Queen Charlotte Islands, in preparation for its display at Expo 86 in Vancouver. Carvers had worked on the canoe for three months before a steaming process gave it its final shape. Another tradition: In some First Nations, carvers vowed to be celibate until the completion of the canoe. Philip King

