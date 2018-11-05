Morning Update: China’s campaign against Uyghurs; man spent 835 days in solitary at Ontario prison

Good morning,

‘You can believe. But you can’t tell anyone:’ Inside China’s campaign against the Uyghurs

Indoctrination centres. Mosques padlocked. “Homestay” surveillance. Beijing is pushing to erase centuries of religious tradition, Globe correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports from China’s Xinjiang region. Work is now under way to expand the centres that scholars estimate already hold hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other Muslims. China has played down the centres as an effort to defeat extremism while also providing skills training. But many see it as a larger effort to target Islam itself.

Mosques that still remain open are equipped with cameras and ID scanners with facial-recognition systems. Muslims in Xinjiang have set fire to religious books and thrown out prayer mats; authorities have launched an “anti-halal” food campaign; and a “homestay” policy has seen a million local Chinese people recruited to sleep inside the homes of Muslim ethnic minorities.

During his time reporting in the region, VanderKlippe was followed and tracked by people driving vehicles without licence plates, threatened with arrest multiple times, and had pictures deleted from his camera.

Time spent in solitary confinement at Ontario prisons has increased

One man with mental-health issues spent at least 835 days in isolation at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, far exceeding the 15-day limit recommended by the United Nations. Data show the average time spent in segregation at provincial prisons is now 18 days, up from 16 days in figures released two years ago. The Liberal government passed legislation that would enshrine 15-day caps into law, but Doug Ford’s government has yet to give it the all-clear. Ontario’s chief human-rights commissioner called the 835-day term “extremely troubling” and vowed to raise the case with the province. The prolonged stay harkens back to the 2016 case of Adam Capay, who spent 1,636 days in solitary in Thunder Bay.

Andrew Stronach joins family feud with suit against sister Belinda

The Stronach family feud is spreading. Andrew Stronach has sided with his parents by filing a lawsuit accusing his sister Belinda Stronach of “serious misconduct” at the family company she currently runs (for subscribers). Andrew Stronach, who holds a 23-per-cent stake in the family firm, is demanding that Ms. Stronach hand over control of his stake in the business. The family fortune, currently worth an estimated $1.6-billion, originates from the Magna auto-parts company founded by father Frank Stronach.

The suit by Andrew Stronach follows one filed last month by Frank and his wife, Elfriede, which alleges that Ms. Stronach and the firm’s CEO Alon Ossip mismanaged the company and misappropriated funds for their own personal benefits. Ms. Stronach denies the claims made by Mr. Stronach and their parents, as does Mr. Ossip.

U.S. midterms: Required reading as the big day approaches

Americans head to the polls in critical midterm elections tomorrow. Here’s a glimpse at some of our coverage:

David Shribman writes about a vote that’s about the Trump factor but also so much more: “There may never have been a set of midterm contests with so many vital themes, so many contradictory impulses, so many contrasting campaign memes and so many reasons to doubt any predictions – some for blue wave for the Democrats, others for a red-wave backlash for the Republicans – about how Tuesday’s 470 congressional races and 36 races for governors’ chairs will turn out.”

John Ibbitson says the Democratic demographic advantage is real, but that turnout will be the decider: “In 2016, for the first time, more whites died than were born in the United States. Whites are a minority in the early grades of school. Sometime in the 2040s, whites are expected to drop below 50 per cent of the population. By then, the Republicans might have learned to embrace diversity. But unless and until that happens, the Party of Trump will face a steeper demographic hill to climb with each election. Including Tuesday’s midterms.”

Democrats are on a mission to flip middle-class enclaves from red to blue – and women are the key, both as organizers and as voters. But some female millennials are helping the GOP fight back. Here’s a look at what’s happening in California and Michigan, two regions to watch.

Go here for a fact-check on what Trump has said during the midterm races; here for why jobs and stocks won’t help Republicans; and here for seven takeaways from the tumultuous campaign.

The controversy over Statscan’s plan to obtain personal banking records exposes problems with current data

The agency’s reports on key economic indicators like the GDP heavily influence stock-market fluctuations. But the fast pace of of digital trading that happens after those releases is at odds with the imprecise, old-school methods used to produce them. Former chief statistician Ivan Fellegi, who ran Statscan for 22 years until 2008, said long-trusted surveys – especially one on household spending – are no longer reliable. “Basically, we couldn’t trust the data any longer,” he said, because so many people are declining to participate. Current Statscan head Anil Arora said existing data is “still strong” and “very useful” but that the agency is seeing a steady decline in response rates.

Stocks mixed

World stocks slipped on Monday, halting a four-day recovery rally as anxiety surrounding global trade conditions and rising U.S. interest rates dampened risk appetite. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each up by about 0.1 per cent by around 6:10 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was below 76.5 US cents. Oil prices fell as the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran’s fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow some countries to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily.

I'm trying something a little new in this section. Instead of excerpts from a few columns, there will just be a longer chunk from one that's of topical interest.

John Doyle: Netflix’s House of Cards falls apart in its final, mundane season

It is stating the obvious to say that a good deal of venomous rage and everyday misogyny is aimed at women in positions of power. Turn on the news any day of the week and you can see the evidence. Go online and you can quickly find yourself horrified by the rage.

That is why the opening scene in the new season of House of Cards (streaming on Netflix) has much less emphatic power than everyone involved had presumed. Claire Underwood is now president and she calls upon her staff to read aloud all the threats against her. They hesitate, since some things put online are shockingly graphic. She insists on hearing it all. It’s like an episode of Mean Tweets concocted by Satan and his minions.

It’s meant to shock, but it doesn’t. House of Cards has now fallen apart, brought down by the reality of the absence of the disgraced Kevin Spacey and by the fact that fiction about U.S. politics is beggared by the daily unfolding of current events.

One can understand why the series was kept alive after the accusations against Spacey. One wished it well. It would have been ignoble on several counts simply to cancel the show. Besides, with the Frank Underwood character gone, the focus could be put on Claire and other female characters. The series might be both reinvigorated and cleansed.

That opening scene is meant to lay the foundation for a new storyline. Claire faces toxic hate, just for being a woman. The other main storyline is also established quickly. It, too, lacks shock value: People with vast amounts of money expect to be able to control her and manipulate her agenda. On those twin pillars, the final eight-episode season is built.

Cut back on plastic pollution by making these grocery store staples at home

If you have a bit of time, it’s easy to make everything from nut butters to vinaigrette at home. You probably already have all the ingredients you need for a vinaigrette; just mix the essentials into a jar or a reusable bottle and it can last for up to a month. Mayonnaise can be made with eggs, lemon juice, mustard, salt and oil. And for a nut butter, just toast some almonds or cashews in the oven before putting them into a food processor.

Canadians’ victory at Passchendaele comes at a cost

For more than 100 years, photographers, photo editors and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have amassed and preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In November, we’re commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Open this photo in gallery (Department of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada) Library and Archives Canada

Few foreign place names carry as much resonance in Canada’s history as one tiny town in Belgium. “Passchendaele village taken by Canadians" boasted a front-page headline in a November, 1917, issue of The Globe, announcing that soldiers had overcome a muddy, cratered battlefield, unsanitary conditions and fierce enemy resistance, albeit it at the cost of 16,000 casualties. The victory at Passchendaele (also called the Third Battle of Ypres) amplified similar success at Vimy Ridge earlier that year, building Canada’s status as more than just a former colony. But as one country grew, another suffered massive devastation, as evoked by this photo of the once glorious St. Martin’s Cathedral in Ypres. By the end of the war, the 700-year-old church had been damaged beyond repair. Its remains had to be pulled down entirely a few years later. – Ken Carriere

