Morning Update: Chinese takeover of Aecon blocked; Canadian cannabis firms look to Africa

Ottawa blocked a Chinese takeover of Aecon over national security concerns

The Trudeau cabinet blocked the proposed $1.5-billion takeover after a national security review determined the acquisition wasn’t in the country’s national security interest. China Communications Construction Co. Ltd., a Chinese state-owned firm, had hoped to acquire the Toronto construction giant. Intelligence agencies in both Canada and the U.S. have warned that companies with ties to the Chinese government are prone to passing on information or technology to Beijing. In a statement, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said: “Our government is open to international investment that creates jobs and increases prosperity, but not at the expense of national security.” The rejection is likely to cause a rift with Beijing: China’s embassy in Ottawa said the rejection “will seriously undermine the confidence of Chinese investors.”

Here’s John Ibbitson’s take: “With Wednesday’s cabinet decision to prohibit the [takeover], Canada has said enough. Whatever the opportunities presented by China, the challenges of intellectual-property theft and compromised security are too great. If the Chinese want to rule the world, they must get there on their own, not by buying or stealing Western knowledge or innovation. This will anger a great many people in China, and some in Canada. But it is the right move.” (for subscribers)

Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on imported vehicles

It’s a move that, if enacted, would all but destroy Canada’s auto sector. North American free-trade agreement talks are still at an impasse over automotive content rules, and one industry source said the tariff threat is meant as a pressure tactic to get a more favourable trade deal for the U.S. The mechanism Washington is threatening to use on auto tariffs is the same one Trump used earlier this year to place levies on steel and aluminum imports (tariffs Canada and Mexico have been exempted from pending the outcome of NAFTA talks).

Andrea Horwath has come under tougher scrutiny as Ontario’s NDP gains in the polls

Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford have started launching daily attacks on Horwath’s party as polls show the NDP neck-and-neck with the Progressive Conservatives. For her part, Horwath has sought to distance herself from the last NDP leader to be premier: “I’m not Bob Rae, there’s no doubt about that, and this isn’t 1990. This is a different time in Ontario,” she said. Horwath is promising to begin a buyback of Hydro One in an effort to keep hydro rates low, while also offering cheaper child care. If the NDP takes power after the June 7 election, Horwath says her government would run deficits for the first four years.

David Parkinson writes that Horwath and Ford are showing themselves to be no better than Wynne at reining in debt: “As they vie to become Ontario’s next premier, Andrea Horwath and Doug Ford are looking to mine the same vein of voter discontent – only from opposite ends of the political spectrum. Where the two meet is at a disappointing conclusion: fiscal discipline will get tossed aside in the interest of satisfying what disillusioned voters crave.” (for subscribers)

African countries are starting to legalize marijuana production – and Canadian companies are looking to capitalize

Lesotho and Zimbabwe recently legalized marijuana production for medicinal and scientific uses. Ontario-based Supreme Cannabis jumped at the opportunity, investing $10-million in a Lesotho company as part of a plan to export cannabis oils to Canada and other markets (for subscribers). And in Zimbabwe, Canadian investors are scouting land for marijuana farming. One reason for the Canadian investment is because southern African countries are considered ideal climates for cultivating cannabis, and some of these countries already have a history of growing the plant (one study estimates Africa accounts for 25 per cent of global pot production).

In other cannabis news, Western Canada’s premiers are urging the federal government for more help enforcing drug-impaired driving laws. They are also pressing Ottawa to expedite the approval of a saliva-screening device so police forces can be prepared come legalization. The feds have signalled that a device won’t be approved in time for legalization, leaving enforcement largely to officers with training in field sobriety testing.

The Washington Capitals will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 in Game 7 last night to advance to the final. The Capitals won the first two games of the Eastern Conference duel, but then dropped three straight before waking up with a pair of shutouts to win the series. Washington last made it to the Cup final in 1998, while Vegas is looking to make history by winning it all in their first season as an NHL franchise.

Markets mixed

World shares crept higher on Thursday as cars become the latest focus of U.S. protectionism worries, while Turkey’s lira slumped back after a huge emergency interest rate hike failed to stem its problems. Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 1.11 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.31 per cent and the Shanghai composite was down 0.45 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was flat while Germany’s DAX was up 0.17 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 0.5 per cent at 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were flat and the Canadian dollar was at 77.78 US cents.

The NFL kneels to Trump, but the courts don’t

“The National Football League announced Wednesday that it will fine teams whose players kneel during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before games, a move forced on it by President Donald Trump. Trump used his Twitter account and his platform as President to slam the kneeling protests, which were started in 2016 by one player, Colin Kaepernick, in response to police brutality against American blacks. … Under the new rules, players can remain in the locker room during the national anthem, but if they are on the field they have to stand or their team will be fined. It’s a sad, gutless and unnecessary concession to Trump, who prefers to see critics silenced. Fittingly, he suffered a blow the same day that the NFL policy came down, when a federal judge ruled that he can’t block followers on Twitter who mock or criticize him. His Twitter feed was deemed an official government account, which means that he violated the free speech rights of those he banned from reading and commenting on his tweets.” – Globe editorial

Stop blaming mortgage stress tests for killing the housing market

“When things go wrong in the housing market, people get angry. So expect to hear a lot of irate commentary on whose fault it is if house prices keep falling in Toronto and other places where people have been making lots of money off the housing boom. The narrative is already taking shape: The introduction of mortgage stress tests for home buyers by the federal government’s banking regulator has ruined the housing market and, in particular, hurt first-time buyers. Allow someone who doesn’t make a living off the sale or financing of real estate to set you straight on all of this. What’s happening in housing is actually healthy. Slowing the market down now lessens the risk of a plunge that would traumatize this country worse than any stock-market crash ever.” – Rob Carrick

Pleading guilty when innocent: A truth for too many Indigenous people

“Every day innocent people – a disproportionate number of them First Nations, Inuit and Métis people – plead guilty to crimes they did not commit (and sometimes crimes that did not happen). A lucky few receive a remedy, but typically only after hundreds of hours of pro bono work and court time are spent fixing the problem. This is compounded by the money spent incarcerating the innocent and the harm that may be caused by the truly guilty party who has gone free. … It is sadly common for defence lawyers to start their often-too-brief client conversations with the deal available on a plea, before asking the client for their side of the story.” – Amanda Carling, Métis lawyer and president of the board of directors at Aboriginal Legal Services in Toronto

Does icewine improve with age or does it have an estimated shelf life?

“That’s essentially a two-part question. My answers: no and sort of,” writes wine and spirits columnist Beppi Crosariol. “Icewine, Canada’s specialty dessert wine, generally does not improve with age. At least that’s my opinion. That said, there’s no need to fret much about a forgotten bottle in your cellar. Ten or 12 years won’t do much harm, if any.”

Brooklyn Bridge opens



May 24, 1883: After 13 years of construction, the Brooklyn Bridge opened to the public in late May, 1883. It cost US$15-million to build, and at least 20 workers lost their lives. It was also the largest bridge at the time, spanning 1,595 feet to connect Brooklyn to Manhattan. Emily Roebling, the wife of the project’s main engineer, Washington Roebling, was the first person to cross it. The design for the bridge had been in the family for a long time: Washington’s father, John A. Roebling, was a German immigrant who had drafted the architectural plans, but died shortly before construction began. Washington took over, but fell ill in 1872 with decompression disease, or “the bends.” The illness involves the development of gas bubbles in the bloodstream, and was caused by Washington’s work in underwater chambers. Bedridden, Washington relied on Emily to help him carry out the remainder of the construction. About a week after its opening, a stampede of pedestria ns, who were afraid the bridge was collapsing, killed 12 people. A year later, showman P.T. Barnum had 21 elephants walk across the structure to show off its strength. – Jennifer La Grassa



