The City of Ottawa was warned three days before the trucker convoy arrived that protesters were planning to stay for more than 30 days and intended to block access to the city, the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act has heard.

But the inquiry also heard that police were planning for a protest that would last only one weekend or a few days more, despite being given the same warning as the city.

The new information raises more questions about the city and police service’s preparation ahead of the convoy’s arrival – and how they used the intelligence available to them. The Public Order Emergency Commission, which is being led by Justice Paul Rouleau, expects to hear from 65 witnesses over six weeks of public hearings, as it seeks to determine whether the federal government contravened the law in invoking the Emergencies Act.

An Ottawa Police vehicle blocks off Kent Street in front of parked trucks during the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Recession expectations widespread, outlook for inflation remains high, Bank of Canada surveys show

The majority of businesses and consumers expect that Canada will enter a recession in the next year, while most continue to believe inflation will remain elevated for several years – a challenging mix for the Bank of Canada that sets the stage for another large interest rate hike next week.

The Bank of Canada published a pair of quarterly surveys yesterday showing a sharp drop in business and consumer confidence about the economy as interest rates rise, hitting the housing market and reducing consumer spending power.

Both businesses and consumers said they expect inflation to remain high in the coming years. There were, however, some positive signs that conditions that are forcing price increases are easing for businesses, which suggest Canada is so far avoiding the worst-case scenario of a wage-price spiral.

Rob Carrick: Do you have a safety net? The coming recession could be the most unfair ever

ArriveCan app started as $80,000 expense before growing to $54-million, breakdown reveals

A new cost breakdown reveals the ArriveCan app began as an $80,000 expense at the onset of the pandemic before growing to $54-million this year over the course of more than 70 updates.

The figures were provided to The Globe and Mail yesterday shortly after a parliamentary committee ordered federal departments to hand over key contracting documents related to the ArriveCan app by the end of the month as part of a study into its $54-million cost.

The breakdown of expenses to build and maintain the app shows that after initially spending $80,000 to develop the app, Ottawa incurred an additional $8.8-million in connection to more than 70 updates. Other major costs listed in the breakdown provided by the Canada Border Services Agency include $7.5-million for Service Canada call-centre time, $5.2-million for data management, $4.9-million in “indirect costs” such as employee benefits and accommodations and $4.6-million for cloud hosting services.

Russian drone attack strikes fear in Kyiv: Russian missiles crashed into infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Tuesday morning as Moscow stepped up what looked like a deliberate campaign to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter. The United States will hold Russia accountable for “war crimes,” the White House said yesterday, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during morning rush hour, killing at least four people in an apartment building in Kyiv.

West embracing ‘friend-shoring,’ Freeland says: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says leading Western countries are setting an example by embracing “friend-shoring,” or shifting trade to friendly partners and liked-minded democracies: an approach that would curb some commercial relations with countries such as Russia and China.

Prince Edward Island, shaken by Fiona, keeps rebuilding: All across PEI, property owners, national park staff and businesses are trying to carry on and rebuild from the worst storm in the province’s history. A pronounced labour shortage and continuing power outages have delayed that effort, and islanders are bracing for a long off-season of work before tourists return next summer.

Idaho potatoes give researchers clues to crops’ future: As increasing heat makes fire seasons longer and more intense, a team of scientists is looking to Idaho to see what might happen to potato yields – and their findings could have huge implications for North America’s food supply.

PMO knew of derogatory tweets: The Prime Minister’s Office knew about an anti-racism consultant’s derogatory tweets about “Jewish white supremacists” a month before the government cancelled a $133,000 contract in which he played a key role.

Europe holds gains: European stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, in a revival of risk appetite which analysts attributed to the turnaround in U.K. fiscal policy. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.57 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.12 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.82 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.69 US cents.

Marsha Lederman: “But the protesters managed to get people talking, you might argue. True – but what are people talking about? Has this led to meaningful conversation about the climate catastrophe? Or just a bunch of finger-pointing at these Gen-Z activists who are being painted as having no respect for fine art and the institutions that preserve it?”

The Globe and Mail

Want to run faster or maintain your speed? Focus on this body part

Aging runners worry most about their knees – which makes sense, given that knees are the most common site for running-related aches and pains. But if you’re hoping to keep your speed up, it turns out that there’s another key joint you should be focusing on – your ankles.

Moment in time: Oct. 18, 1867

'Our Russian Possessions -- Map' from Harper's Weekly, May 4, 1867.Harper's Weekly (May 4, 1867)

Alaska purchased from Russia

Unthinkable during the Cold War, preposterous under Putin, but for just 2 U.S. cents an acre (or US$7.2-million) Russia sold Alaska to the United States. The resource-rich land had been inhabited by Indigenous peoples for centuries, but Imperial Russia had colonized it in the 1700s and profited from trading in the most lucrative of furs – sea otter. By 1867, however, the country needed to bolster its coffers after its defeat in the Crimean War. No longer able to pay for the cost of defending Alaska, Czar Alexander II decided to sell it. Dubbed Seward’s Folly, after then-U.S. Secretary of State William Seward, who negotiated the purchase, it was ridiculed in the press. But it was popular with the American public and politicians, with some even believing it could help with plans to annex British Columbia. The enormous land mass (one-fifth the size of the lower 48 states) was sparsely populated until the discovery of gold in the 1890s. Today is still celebrated as Alaska Day, an official holiday to mark the day the Russian flag was lowered and the Stars and Stripes raised in Sitka, then the capital of what would become the largest state in the U.S. Alison Gzowski

