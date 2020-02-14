Morning Update: CN and Via Rail scale back service; U.S. warns Canada of blowback if Huawei 5G approved

Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day,

CN shuts Eastern Canada train network, Via Rail halts passenger service amid Coastal GasLink protests

The country’s biggest cargo railway started shutting down operations in Eastern Canada and Via Rail cancelled all passenger service across the country Thursday while political leaders exchanged offers to hold talks to end the rail blockades.

At least 42,000 Via Rail passengers had their travel disrupted in the week after the blockade led to the cancellation of trains in the Montreal-Toronto-Ottawa triangle. Multiple other blockades have popped up across the country.

In the 24 hours prior to the shutdowns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Columbia Premier John Horgan each sent letters to Gitxsan hereditary Chief Norman Stephens agreeing to send cabinet ministers for meetings after he offered to take down the rail barricade set up by the Gitxsan to show support for Wet’suwet’en Nation.

Opinion (Ken Cotes) Don't confuse support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs with the spirit of Idle No More

Opinion (Andrew Coyne) Now is the winter of our disrespect

Opinion (Gina Starblanket and Joyce Green): What is happening on Wet'suwet'en territory shows us that reconciliation is dead

Supreme Court to hear appeal on constitutionality of solitary-confinement law

Canada’s top court has agreed to hear arguments on the constitutionality of prolonged solitary confinement, setting up a final showdown in a years-long legal push to ban isolation practices in federal prisons.

The Supreme Court will hear the cases in tandem that have been winding through lower courts in British Columbia and Ontario

The decision is the latest development in an effort to curtail solitary confinement that was prompted by the deaths of Ashley Smith, who spent more than 1,000 days in isolation, Edward Snowshoe, who killed himself after 162 days in segregation, and other prisoners.

U.S. senator says Congress will cut off intelligence sharing with Canada if it approves Huawei 5G

Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott told The Globe and Mail Thursday that Congress is serious about denying sensitive U.S. intelligence to allies.

He is issuing this as a warning to Canada that Washington could stop sharing valuable intelligence information if Ottawa allows China’s Huawei Technologies Co. to supply gear for next-generation 5G networks. Meanwhile, Telus Corp. has said that it will begin building out its 5G network with Huawei gear.

Also Thursday, U.S. prosecutors added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Huawei, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

Ontario inquest to examine suicide of First Nations teen Devon Freeman

The suicide of the 16-year-old boy whose body was found nearly seven months later, just steps from the back door of his Ontario group home, will be the subject of a long awaited inquest.

Devon Freeman’s case has reignited the push in Ontario for mandatory inquests for cases involving children who die in provincial care.

Freeman’s family and community, the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation on Lake Simcoe, have been seeking an inquest since last year.

Ottawa tells UN it’s on track to meet power-generation climate goal: A federal report filed last month says Canada is on track to meet one of its crucial climate-change commitments – generating at least 90 per cent of nonindustrial electricity from emissions-free sources by 2030.

International sanctions should be used to protect journalists, free speech, Amal Clooney says in report: Filipina journalist Maria Ressa, who faces a maximum of 83 years in jail for what she says are baseless, politically motivated charges, spoke at a news conference held by a panel to launch its first report, The Use of Sanctions to Protect Journalists.

Passengers on ship turned away by five countries over coronavirus fears disembarks in Cambodia: Hundreds of cruise-ship passengers, who had been stranded at sea by virus fears, cheered as they finally disembarked the cruise ship and were welcomed to Cambodia by the nation’s authoritarian leader, who handed them flowers.

B.C. Supreme Court judge will allow ‘gaming consciousness’ defence in murder trial: Prosecutors argued the gaming consciousness theory was composed by the clinical psychologist without a review of relevant science, but the judge is willing to hear testimony that Edward Shen may have been in an altered mental state when the crimes were committed.

European shares scale record even as coronavirus shows no signs of peaking: European shares touched record highs on Friday as investors digested whether China’s coronavirus outbreak would cause long-lasting damage to the global economy. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.22 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.19 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.59 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.31 per cent. New York futures were slightly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.53 US cents.

If Trudeau wants to make an impression on Africa, he’ll need more than empty words

Samuel Getachew: “As an immigrant and Canadian citizen, I am proud of my country. I am also reminded of the profound role Canada can play in the world and in Ethiopia.” Getachew is a Canadian journalist based in Addis Ababa.

From the plague to coronavirus: Why is the West so quick to blame China when pandemics strike?

Timothy Brook: “Blaming China for its epidemics may be an old Western prejudice, but many Chinese are more than ready to blame the Communist Party for suppressing public-health information and closing ranks against the people.” Brook is professor of Chinese history at the University of British Columbia.

Canada should not join other countries in instituting travel restrictions – or in breaking international law

Steven J. Hoffman and Roojin Habibi: “We failed our last test, with Ebola. Let’s not do so again. The Canadian government must withstand political pressure to be seen as “doing more” during this coronavirus outbreak.” Hoffman is the director of the Global Strategy Lab and a professor of global health, law and political science at York University. Habibi is a research fellow with the Global Strategy Lab and a PhD student at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Couples with history to back their insight share secrets of the long-haul marriage

This is the era that ushered in the grey divorce. While the nature of marriage has changed over generations, as has people’s skepticism around marital longevity, one thing that curiously hasn’t budged is people’s more private hope for themselves, said Dr. Karl Pillemer, a Cornell University gerontologist who spearheaded a large-scale series of studies intended to tap the practical wisdom of older people. The Globe and Mail spoke with couples across the country together for four decades or more as well as with researchers about the secrets of the long-haul marriage.

Open this photo in gallery ONE-TIME USE WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-CAPT-COOK-0213 -- Portrait of British navigator, Captain James Cook by Nathaniel Dance (painted 1775-6). Seated at a table with a distant view of the sea behind him, Cook is attired in the Royal Navy's splendid captain's uniform, his loosely buttoned waistcoat and the dynamic position of his legs show him to be an alert and practically-minded man. With one hand, Cook gestures to his chart of New Holland (the historic name for Australia) and the South Indian Ocean, reminding the viewer of his voyages to the South Pacific, where he navigated and documented uncharted areas. Cook was killed February 14, 1779 during his third visit to the Hawaiian Islands. Credit: Giancarlo Costa / Bridgeman Images © Giancarlo Costa/Bridgeman Images

Captain Cook slain in Hawaii

Feb. 14, 1779: In historical circles, the killing of Captain James Cook on the island of Hawaii continues to mystify. Known for his scientific expeditions, which included charting the coasts of Australia and New Zealand, Cook was among the first Europeans to set foot on the tropical island chain. But on his third landing in Hawaii, he encountered trouble. He was allegedly slain by a mob over the theft of a cutter ship, but the earliest reports of his death to reach England were vague, and almost no eyewitness accounts of the event remain. Some historians believe Cook allowed himself to be revered by the Hawaiians as a god; a relationship that soured once his crew’s mortality became obvious. Others hypothesize that Cook’s temper marred relations with the locals who, up to this point, were said to be friendly and helpful. Regardless, Cook’s death was shaped into a noble tale of martyrdom by newspapers and painters of the time, making the true nature of his death an elusive end to a life that so concretely shaped the world map. — Julianna Perkins

