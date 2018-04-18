Morning Update: Comey issues warning on Trump’s behaviour; National Gallery doesn’t want to share David

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

James Comey is issuing a warning about the dangers of normalizing Trump’s behaviour

After excerpts of the former FBI director’s new book appeared last week, Donald Trump called for Comey to be jailed for disclosing details of their meetings. Comey says it would be dangerous to brush off those kinds of comments: “My reaction is a shrug, which is ‘What are you going to do?’ And then I realize there’s a danger in that shrug, because if everyone shrugs like that ‘Oh, the President just called for the jailing of a private citizen,’ then we’ve normalized that behaviour,” Comey said in an interview. His book’s references to Trump’s overlong ties and haircut have sparked accusations of sensationalism. But Comey said doing nothing less than telling the full scope of his experiences “would be the coward’s way out.”

Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92

She had just celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with former president George H.W. Bush in January, which made them the longest-married couple in U.S. presidential history. During her time as first lady she generally avoided talking about contentious issues such as abortion, but was vocal in speaking out for causes including literacy and civil rights. And during the most recent Republican presidential campaign, in which her son Jeb Bush was a candidate, she openly criticized Trump for his comments about women and the military.

David Shribman offers this appreciation of Barbara Bush: “She had an indomitable spirit and, within the family, never was dominated. Once George W. Bush came into the couple’s bedroom and sat down to talk. Mrs. Bush told him that she didn’t care if he were President of the United States, he should take his feet off the coffee table. It was not an exaggeration that her family called her The Enforcer. George H.W. Bush sometimes referred to her as The Silver Fox. Mostly, he called her Bar.”

B.C. is vowing to block Alberta from restricting fuel shipments

British Columbia’s government says its legal experts have determined that Alberta’s proposed legislation is unconstitutional. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has put forward the bill as the two provinces feud over the fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. “Clearly the legislation is a bluff,” B.C.’s Attorney-General David Eby said. Despite concerns that the bill would send B.C. gas prices over $2 a litre, one industry expert said a 10-cent increase would be a more likely result. (for subscribers)

Playoffs: Jets beat Wild; Raptors top Wizards; Chivas bests TFC

The Winnipeg Jets are now one win away from advancing to the second round after shutting out the Minnesota Wild by a score of 2-0. They can finish things up with a win at home on Friday.

The Toronto Raptors scored a whopping 44 points in the first quarter before allowing the Washington Wizards to get within five points in the fourth. But they managed to kick things into high gear late, finishing with a 130-119 victory. The Raptors lead the first-round series 2-0.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, fell 2-1 at home to Chivas Guadalajara in the first game of the CONCACAF Champions League final. The second and final match takes place in Mexico next week.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

‘It’s not a child of a divorced couple’: The National Gallery doesn’t want to share ownership of the David painting

A pair of Quebec museums say the 1779 French painting by Jacques-Louis David should stay in the province because of its social and cultural significance to Quebec. But they’re willing to share ownership of the painting with the National Gallery, which is selling a Marc Chagall painting to fund its bid for the David. The director of the National Gallery, however, has no interest in a joint bid: “It’s a piece of canvas with some paint on it that’s 250 years old. It’s not a child of a divorced couple that shuttles back and forth,” Marc Mayer said. The Quebec museums have first dibs on the David if they’re able to string together a matching offer by mid-June.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise

Global stocks climbed to their highest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday as strong U.S. first-quarter earnings helped revive risk appetite, driving up equities and hauling the greenback out of its slump. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. Some European exchanges are down, among them Germany’s DAX, though London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 79.47 US cents. Oil prices rose, lifted by a reported decline in U.S. crude inventories and the risk of supply disruptions.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The Ontario NDP goes all in with its election platform

Now that’s an NDP election platform. The Ontario NDP, struggling to compete for voters with the poll-leading Progressive Conservatives, and threatened by the leftward drift of the Liberals, has made the risky decision to just go ahead and be itself. Its platform, released Monday, is not some centrist document aimed at easing the minds of undecided voters. And it is not the weak tea of Premier Kathleen Wynne, who has spent the last two years doing her best impression of an NDP leader in an effort to protect her party’s left flank. No, this is full-on, unapologetic NDP.” – Globe editorial

The problem with Facebook: So many alikes

“‘It genuinely looked like [Mark] Zuckerberg sent a robot version of himself,’ Trevor Noah said [following the Facebook CEO’s congressional testimony]. But that’s the point, isn’t it? He’s the robot king, the geek emperor, the very modern model of a social-media mogul. Everything we have been trained to believe about the proper appearance of a tech genius is contained in Mr. Zuckerberg’s aspect: He is white, male, expensively educated, awkward, ego-driven and he does not necessarily play well with others. And that’s the heart of the problem – a huge problem for Silicon Valley and for our collective futures, and one that was barely touched on during the hearings.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Quebec’s anti-pipeline talk belies its oil addiction

“Perhaps it was only a coincidence that Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard chose Tuesday to announce his goal of reducing oil consumption in the province’s transportation sector by 40 per cent below 2013 levels by 2030. But coming just after his Canadian Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Fournier lambasted Ottawa for pulling rank over British Columbia on the Trans Mountain pipeline, it looked like just another virtue-signalling assertion by Quebec on the environment file. There is basically no likelihood that the target set by Couillard on Tuesday could be met without slapping punitive taxes on the gas-guzzling SUVs and trucks Quebeckers have been buying in ever greater proportion in recent years. But the Liberal Premier has already rejected any such measure.” – Konrad Yakabuski



LIVING BETTER

How to reduce the risk of joint injuries in your fitness routine

Cutting back on how much you’re lifting is the no. 1 thing to do to reduce injury risk. Another factor could be your form: Spend some time learning about how the body works to ensure you’re not setting yourself up for disaster. You can even ditch the weights while keeping your muscles toned, since there are bodyweight alternatives for nearly every exercise.

MOMENT IN TIME

Balloon bomb lands on B.C. coast



April 18, 1945: By late 1944, Japan was like a cornered animal. After demoralizing losses to U.S. forces at Guam, Truk, the Marshall Islands and Leyte Island in the Philippines, the Japanese fleet was severely crippled. Starting in November, Japan launched a strange, desperate counterattack. The Fu-go campaign involved as many as 10,000 balloons riding high-altitude winds across the Pacific and carrying high-explosive and incendiary bombs. The idea was to set ablaze the forests of the U.S. Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and Alaska. As many as 900 may have made it across the ocean, with one getting as far as Minton, Sask. Its payload failed to detonate and was discovered by two children, who promptly reported it to the RCMP. One of the last of some 285 sightings occurred off Point Roberts, B.C., on this day in 1945, and again the bombs were found intact. The attacks eventually proved deadly on May 5, 1945, when a Sunday-school teacher and five students on a picnic in Oregon were killed after they came across a bomb delivered by a balloon – the only casualties of the war on the U.S. mainland. – Massimo Commanducci



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

