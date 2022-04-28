Good morning,

The Liberal government and the NDP have struck a deal to set up an ad hoc committee – without the approval of the Official Opposition – that will gain access to secret documents on the firings of two infectious-disease scientists at Canada’s high-security microbiology laboratory.

It will go ahead even if the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois refuse to join, Government House Leader Mark Holland told The Globe and Mail yesterday. The Conservatives are adamant that they will not participate, while the Bloc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Holland promised the ad hoc committee will have full access to all national security documents that explain why Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were fired from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg in January, 2021.

The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba on June 17, 2021.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Census sheds light on trans, non-binary people for the first time

One in 300 Canadians aged 15 and older identifies as transgender or non-binary, according to the country’s first-ever census to collect statistics on these populations, which begins to fill in significant data gaps and offers a more accurate portrait of the gender diversity of Canada’s population.

Canada is now the first country to provide national census data on trans and non-binary people.

The data, made public yesterday, was part of the second release from the 2021 census, the results of which will be published throughout the year. The census data also showed that the country’s population continues to get older, with more than one in five working-age Canadians nearing retirement and seniors seeing the second-largest increase in their population in 75 years. Meanwhile, data on housing showed an increase in the number of people who are living in multifamily homes.

A mother’s anguish sparks push to train judges on intimate partner violence

On the stand at her child custody trial, as Jennifer Kagan laid out the abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband, the judge cut her off. That wasn’t relevant to her ex’s parenting abilities, the judge told her – and he’d be ignoring it.

On Feb. 9, 2020, Keira Kagan and her father, Robin Brown, were found dead at the bottom of a snowy cliff in the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area. Keira was four years old. Dr. Kagan, a palliative care physician, believes the deaths were a murder-suicide by an ex-husband determined to hurt her – and, in part, a consequence of judicial ignorance.

Two years after her daughter’s death, Dr. Kagan is advocating for an amendment to the federal Judges Act that would require training on domestic violence and coercive control for all new judges, and expand the existing training for sitting judges, which she hopes could prevent future tragedies.

Polish Prime Minister seeks to reassure citizens after Russia cuts off gas supply: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sought to reassure his country that gas supplies will not be curtailed despite a move by Russia’s Gazprom to cut off deliveries because Poland has refused to make payments in rubles. But demand for other sources of fuel, including coal, has picked up and many analysts worry the country could face an energy crunch by fall.

Worry grows in downtown Ottawa over planned biker rally: Ottawa is preparing for the arrival of a massive motorcycle rally this weekend, stirring up fear among residents and city councillors that the downtown core could again be subjected to the harassment and noise that disrupted the capital during the trucker convoy protest earlier this year.

Macklem says Canadians should prepare for higher interest rates: The Bank of Canada is prepared to raise interest rates “forcefully if needed” to get inflation under control, Governor Tiff Macklem said yesterday, doubling down on the message that Canadian households and businesses should brace for higher borrowing costs over the coming year.

Inflation bites low-income workers: Canada’s high inflation rate is disproportionately affecting low-income workers, prompting some of them to demand higher wages from their employers, even if it means going on strike.

Calgary approves three office-to-residential conversion projects: Three developers in Calgary have been given the green light to transform lifeless downtown office buildings into rental housing, as the city attempts to lower its city’s country-leading office-vacancy rate and revitalize the often desolate core.

Corporate earnings lift stocks: The U.S. dollar was on the cusp of its highest level in two decades on Thursday while stocks gained on corporate earnings. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.95 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.78 per cent and 1.83 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.75 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.65 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.96 US cents.

Jeffrey Jones: “Canada aims to supply a world in dire need of new energy with its oil and gas. That makes the emissions targets all the more difficult to hit, especially the one Ottawa has called for in just eight years. Something’s got to give.”

Cathal Kelly: “So congratulations to Auston Matthews on reaching 60. It’s an amazing personal achievement. And if his current run of form doesn’t continue past this week and well into the month of May, our condolences. Like so many Leafs greats since the eighties and beyond, at least you can say you had an April for the ages.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Are you prepared for the pandemic wealth boom to blow up in our faces?

It’s already clear that the worst money mistake you can make right now is to assume that what worked in the past two years will keep going. Change is coming – the only question is how much it will hurt. With that in mind, here are five core personal finance principles for the rest of 2022.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 28, 2003

A display for Apple's new iTunes Music Store is seen May 8, 2003 at the Apple Store in Emeryville, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple launches iTunes Music Store

At a time when songs could only be heard on the radio or through buying a record or CD, the launch of Apple’s iTunes Music Store changed music distribution forever. Music lovers could now purchase individual songs for as little as 99 cents rather than the cost of a full album while doing so from the comfort of a home computer. The iTunes online store offered record labels a way to operate in a market that was quickly being consumed by piracy, but not without having to sacrifice a portion of their earnings to Apple. iTunes’s counterpart, the iPod, which came out in October, 2001, then changed the way listeners carried their music with them. Gone were the days of bulky Walkmans and binders of CDs. Handheld iPods could hold hundreds (and eventually thousands) of songs, which made them a must-have accessory. The devices went through numerous models before the first iPod Touch in 2007 introduced built-in access to the iTunes store, providing an even easier means of buying and managing digital music alongside movies, TV shows, apps and games. Since its launch, iTunes has acquired 78 million users worldwide and evolved into Apple Music, a streaming service. Nicholas Seles

