Morning Update: Condo flipping fuelling Vancouver market; police raided Bombardier’s Moscow office

How the flipping of condo units by insiders is fuelling Vancouver’s hot market

Select realtors are working with developers to obtain preferential access to condos in the Vancouver area, a Globe and Mail investigation has found (for subscribers). Many realtors also purchased one or more presale units for themselves and then resold them for six-figure profits. In three completed developments, speculators with industry connections or apparent foreign capital accounted for at least 32 per cent of 173 flips by buyers who bought during construction. A look at six buildings found flips for insiders and foreign investors brought a windfall of $10.6-million.

Russian police have raided a Bombardier office as part of a corruption probe

In videos, Russian police can be seen entering the Moscow offices of Bombardier’s joint venture with the state-owned Russian Railways as they probe allegations of “corruption during procurement of railway equipment.” (for subscribers) The general-director of the Bombardier-controlled firm has received at least five police summons since the criminal probe began in the fall. Bombardier acknowledged the legal action, but declined to comment further. The focus of the investigation appears to be a Britain-based shell company whose relationship to Bombardier was initially revealed in a Globe investigation published in December of 2016.

Thousands came together for a vigil to honour the victims of the Toronto van attack

Before the vigil began, scores of people walked from two parks near opposite ends of the 2.2-kilometre crime scene, reclaiming the part of Yonge Street where 10 were killed and 16 more injured in last week’s attack. It’s important to show that “we’re not scared to be out, even after something like that,” said one area resident who came to support their community. The vigil was filled with prayers and music, finishing with the singing of the national anthem by choirs from two nearby high schools. One of those schools is where one victim, Renuka Amarasingha, spent her last morning, working in the cafeteria.

On the weekend, The Globe published a detailed look at the minutes that forever link the victims and bystanders. Read about what brought them to the sidewalk on the day of the attack.

Playoffs: Jets lose in double OT; Raptors get ready for Cavaliers

Kevin Fiala scored in the second overtime period to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets last night. The second round series, which kicked off Friday with a 4-1 Jets win, is now tied up at one game apiece as play shifts to Winnipeg.

After beating the Washington Wizards on Friday, the Raptors are now getting ready to host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (tomorrow, 8 p.m. ET). The Cavs eked out a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers yesterday to advance. And as he helps lead the Raps on their playoff drive, here’s how a tweet from DeMar DeRozan a few months ago sparked a dialogue about mental health in sports.

North Korea is pledging to give up its nuclear arsenal if the U.S. promises not to attack

But the Trump administration cautioned that North Korea has made similar pledges in the past. The U.S. wants to verify that the North is taking concrete steps before it eases any sanctions, National Security Adviser John Bolton said. Canada, meanwhile, announced it has sent a reconnaissance aircraft and 40 Canadian Forces personnel to help enforce sanctions against North Korea. In a statement, two federal cabinet ministers said North Korea must “completely, verifiably and irreversibly” abandon is nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Stocks rise

Global stocks are set to notch a positive month for the first time since January, as a slew of positive earnings from U.S. technology firms and marquee M&A deals help soothe memories of February tremors. Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai composite are closed today, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.7 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar is still sitting below 78 US cents. Oil prices dipped after a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher production there, but markets held near their highest in over three years and remained set for a second straight month of gains.

Toronto may be strong, but so is the drive to ignore painful truths

“I’ve heard variations of this conversation constantly this week, among women: ‘I feel so sad, and so exhausted. Why aren’t we talking about it?’ What they mean is, why aren’t we enraged by the possibility that [the Toronto van] attack was inspired by misogyny? If that turns out to be the case, it will mean that two of the largest mass killings in our country’s recent history were inspired by hatred of women. If that’s not a terrorist ideology, I’m not sure what is. … [28 years after the École Polytechnique massacre] there is still so much silence surrounding violence perpetrated against women: the silence of women too ashamed to talk about domestic abuse, the silence of police who often reveal only scant details about cases in which women are murdered by their partners, the silence of women who are the victims of sexual violence but are unwilling or unable to speak up, faced with a system that punishes them instead of delivering justice.” – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Is Canada a nation or a notion?

“You go to bed one night thinking that the existence of Canada is a more or less a settled issue, or at least one of those things, like Donald Trump’s hair, that are no longer open questions. And then you wake the next morning to headlines about cross-border beer disputes reaching the Supreme Court, and fuel-pipeline arguments that threaten to overturn the confederation. Hands are suddenly wringing. Canada: nation or notion? Provinces: evil or just standing up for themselves? How many best-selling Québécois authors can you name? How far north have you ventured? We have been on this cultural merry-go-round so many times before that this semi-hysterical discourse about Canadian identity might in fact be what constitutes Canadian identity.” – Mark Kingwell, professor of philosophy at the University of Toronto.

Ontario is not immune to political populism

“Ontario’s coming election, as most residents of Canada’s most populous province likely now know, will be the country’s first acid test of whether conservative populism can find political success. The focus, however, is largely in the wrong place. There is the same overestimate of the significance of character – in this contest, with Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford; two years ago across the border, the same scenario with now-President Donald Trump – and the same underestimate of the meaning of a frustrated political constituency in search of a leader.” – Frank Graves (president of EKOS Research Associates) and Michael Valpy (fellow of the School of Public Policy and Governance at the University of Toronto)

Not losing weight on a vegan diet? Here’s why



A properly planned vegan diet is good for your health and appears to benefit weight control. But if you’re eating processed vegan foods like frozen pizza, Doritos and cookies, you’ll still be packing in plenty of calories. And even healthy foods like almonds or avocado have a lot of calories; make sure to limit your portion sizes. Go here for more tips.

Celine Dion wins Eurovision song contest



April 30, 1988: Switzerland had a secret weapon going into the 33rd annual Eurovision song contest in 1988: Canadian singer Celine Dion. Just 20 at the time, Dion was already a household name in France and her native Quebec – courtesy of winning the 1982 World Popular Song Festival and eight French-language albums – but her driven manager (and future husband) René Angélil had set his sights on global success. Countries can choose a performer of any nationality to represent them at the Eurovision competition and Switzerland selected Dion, who delivered a soaring rendition of the love song Ne partez pas sans moi (Don’t Leave Without Me) before a TV audience of an estimated 600 million viewers. In the final scoring, Dion edged out British singer Scott Fitzgerald in the final round – winning the contest by a single point. Two years later, Dion released her first English-language album, Unison , which eventually sold more than three million copies worldwide. Never looking back, Dion went on to become one of the best-selling Canadian artists in music history and has been the recipient of countless awards, including five Grammys and 20 Junos. She was appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2008 and received a lifetime achievement honour at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Three decades removed from her Eurovision win, her heart still goes on. – Samantha Cumerlato



