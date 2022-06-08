Good morning,

Six hundred and nineteen British Columbians, mostly older adults with compromised health who lived alone and without air conditioning, died as a result of the unprecedented heat wave last summer, a coroner’s review has found, highlighting the need for the province to prepare for the inevitable next extreme-weather crisis.

The heat dome that enveloped the province starting on June 24, 2021, revealed gaps in warning systems and emergency preparedness, and underscored the growing risk of severe weather because of climate change.

Among the key findings in the review: More than 80 per cent of those who died were on three or more chronic-disease registries; 67 per cent were aged 70 or older; and those with mental-health or substance-use disorders were at higher risk for death. Almost all deaths (98 per cent) occurred indoors, and 56 per cent of those who died lived alone.

An ambulance is seen during the extreme hot weather in Vancouver, June 30, 2021.DON MACKINNON/AFP/Getty Images

RCMP didn’t know how to use alert system during Nova Scotia shooting

Nova Scotia Mounties say they were unaware of how to use Canada’s Alert Ready cellphone warning system before a gunman killed 22 people in a 13-hour shooting rampage.

Testifying on Tuesday at an inquiry into the country’s deadliest mass shooting, two RCMP officers and a civilian employee described the communications chaos that played out as police struggled to warn the public about a man who was dressed as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP squad car.

Since the 2020 shootings, police have faced intense criticism for not sending an alert to people’s cellphones and for relying mainly on Twitter to distribute advisories about the active shooter.

Conservatives, NDP push Liberal government to take more action against inflation

Federal opposition parties are pressing the government to do more to curb inflation before Parliament rises for the summer, although there is considerable disagreement on whether to tackle cost-of-living challenges by cutting taxes or by raising them and redistributing the revenue.

The Conservatives used their final opposition day before the summer recess yesterday to introduce a motion calling on the government to freeze the goods and services tax on gasoline and diesel, suspend the carbon tax and lift tariffs on fertilizer imports, among other requests.

“People don’t need a cheque from the government. They need taxes cut,” Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said before debate on the motion.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Figure skating minimum age rises to 17: An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Jane Moran may have played a part in the International Skating Union’s decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition to 17. The move comes following the controversy surrounding 15-year-old Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games.

National Gallery director quits to take U.S. job: After three years as the director and chief executive of the National Gallery of Canada, which included enacting the institution’s first strategic plan, Sasha Suda is leaving to take on a leadership role at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The office is dead for five more years, commercial real estate chief says: Forget the full return to the office: Remote work is here for another five years, the head of a global commercial real estate services company predicts. As employees increasingly demand flexible, remote work, Mark Rose, chief executive of Avison Young, says that the full return to the office will take longer than real estate landlords anticipate.

Oilers look to next year after impressive run: On the day after the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated from the NHL playoffs, captain Connor McDavid sat before a room packed with journalists with a ball cap pulled tightly on his head. “I haven’t gotten much sleep,” he said quietly. “It is still fresh. It was a step in the right direction. I firmly believe that.”

MORNING MARKETS

Markets struggle for direction: European stocks slipped on Wednesday and Wall Street futures were in the red as worries that central bank tightening will stifle global growth weighed on markets. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.22 per cent and 0.49 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.24 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.70 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “It was always pretty widely accepted that Mr. Poilievre was the favourite of the existing party membership. He is considered far more likely to pick up second-choice support of social-conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, who came third in 2020. And now, Mr. Poilievre has apparently recruited more new members than Mr. Charest and Mr. Brown combined. The paths to victory look exceedingly narrow for anyone whose name is not Poilievre.”

Editorial: “Vancouver needs more housing. So do all Canadian cities. The country’s population is growing, and that growth is almost entirely in the biggest urban areas. Unless zoning allows cities to grow up, they will have to grow out, forever. A lot of people want to live near transit, in a walkable neighbourhood. What’s standing in their way? Zoning.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Summer 2022 to-do list: Everything you need to make the most of the next three months

After two years of false starts and ongoing restrictions, the summer of 2022 is looking promising. But two years of limited fun in the sun might have you feeling a little rusty when it comes to making the most of Canada’s warmest months. With that in mind, the Globe has put together a to-do list of the music, movies, picnic recipes, board games, cottage gear and road trips that will make summer 2022 the best one in ... a while!

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 8, 1504

A replica of the marble sculpture "David" by Italian artist Michelangelo is pictured on Piazza della Signoria in Florence on June 24, 2018.TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Michelangelo’s David is installed in Florence

Michelangelo’s famous statue David, which now sits inside Florence’s Galleria dell’Accademia, wasn’t originally intended for the interior of the art museum. In 1501, when the Renaissance master was commissioned to complete the statue (which was started in the late 1460s by Florentine sculptor Agostino di Duccio), the finished piece was destined for the roof of the Florence Cathedral. However, three years later, when the sculpture was completed, it was clear that the 5.17-metre, six-tonne work would be impossible to hoist up to the cathedral’s roof. Even transporting the statue to the alternate site, the Palazzo Vecchio, proved difficult: It took four days to move David from Michelangelo’s workshop, which was less than a kilometre away. In 1872, David was moved to the interior of the Galleria dell’Accademia to protect it from weather damage. Today, a replica of Michelangelo’s masterpiece sits outside the Palazzo, in its original location. And in 2010, Florentines and visitors got a glimpse of what it might have looked like if David had ended up on the cathedral roof when, on Nov. 12, a replica was installed there for one day. It was made of fibreglass – much lighter than marble. Rebecca Tucker

