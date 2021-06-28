Morning Update: Cost to find residential-school graves could surpass $1-billion

Good morning,
Ottawa is fielding more than 100 requests for financial assistance from Indigenous communities intent on launching searches for unmarked graves. The volume of demand surged recently after announcements by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.
Earlier this month, the federal government pledged $27-million toward locating unmarked graves, while Alberta committed $8-million. Alongside Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba, government funds total around $50-million. However, the final tab could realistically be 20 times higher, according to Indigenous leaders and academics experienced in such searches.
In Brantford, Ont., Six Nations of the Grand River Chief Mark Hill asked for $10-million from the federal government. The figure is meant to represent the full tab of a broad archeological search, followed by a forensic examination and all the psychological and spiritual supports needed to help the community grapple with the emotional fallout. If that $10-million estimate is applied to each of the nearly 140 former residential school sites identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the total national bill quickly reaches north of $1-billion.
Collapsed Florida condo draws attention to Canadian developer Nathan Reiber
The official death toll from the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, a high-rise condominium complex near Miami rose to nine on Sunday. More than 150 people are still missing as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without finding further signs of life.
As an investigation begins into what caused the collapse, focus is expected on Nathan Reiber, the now-deceased Canadian businessman who spearheaded the condo development.
At least four Canadians from three different families remain unaccounted for because of the collapse, Global Affairs Canada said on Sunday. A spokesperson said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities and the affected families, but offered no additional details, citing the privacy act.
Lytton, B.C. breaks national temperature record set in 1937 amid Western Canada heat wave
A heat wave across Western Canada, alongside northwestern U.S., has prompted Environment Canada to issue health warnings to residents while the BC Wildfire Service has banned open fires amid concerns about dry conditions in B.C. forests.
The temperature in Lytton, in the southern B.C. Interior, rose to 46.1 on Sunday, setting a Canadian record, according to Environment Canada. The agency’s data show that the previous Canadian record high of 45 was set in Saskatchewan in 1937.
B.C. will experience the hottest temperatures during this week’s unprecedented “heat dome” while neighbouring provinces and territories are forecast to see near-record highs.
“This is a very dangerous event for not only the vulnerable population, but pretty much everyone is at risk for heat-related illnesses,” Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said in an interview on Sunday. “We need to do what we can to keep cool and follow health guidelines such as drinking lots of water and wearing loose-fitting clothing.”
Tonight: Montreal Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final
For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens will be playing in the Stanley Cup final. They will be facing off against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Montreal is the first Canadian team to play in the final in 10 years.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna set to retire from politics
Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna is expected to announce today that she will not run for re-election. She says she wants to spend more time with her three children and devote her professional energies to the fight against climate change. McKenna previously served as the Trudeau government’s first environment minister, when she oversaw the introduction of Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan.
RCMP investigate as two more Catholic churches burned in B.C.’s southern Interior
The RCMP are investigating after they say that two Catholic churches in British Columbia’s southern Interior were destroyed in early morning fires on Saturday. They are treating both fires as suspicious, which follow two other Catholic churches on Indigenous lands that were burned and destroyed last Monday. Elsewhere, at a Catholic Church in Edmonton, a statue of the late Pope John Paul II was vandalized with red paint splatter and handprints.
James Makokis: “Racism and systemic bias disproportionately affect Indigenous Peoples in Canada, resulting in higher levels of negative health outcomes and unnecessary deaths. Racism is experienced by both Indigenous patients and Indigenous health care providers. This pattern of abuse is consistent with the long history of systemic oppression perpetuated by Canada and its institutions against First Nations Peoples.”
Omar Mouallem: “The antagonism only festers when there’s dissonance between what we as Canadians owe to refugees, against what they believe we owe – and what they owe Canada as a host country, against what Canadians believe they should owe. In other words, there’s a gratitude gap – and if it’s left unaddressed while refugee numbers grow, the gulf could only widen and further polarize the population.”
When achieving fitness goals, the voice in your head matters
Can self-talk make a difference when it comes to achieving fitness goals? Author Alex Hutchinson writes, “We all have an internal monologue chattering away in our heads, and that voice is often critical to a degree that seems absurd when you see the words written down. We brush it off but, as a pair of new books argue (and as sports psychologists have been trying to convince us for decades), the words in our heads matter. Learning how to change that internal monologue, it turns out, can boost your physical performance as surely and as tangibly as hitting the gym.”
MOMENT IN TIME: 1963
Plane spotting
For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re remembering the golden age of air travel.
For some, plane spotting is a highly orchestrated affair – parsing airline schedules, figuring out wind direction and what runways are in use, packing binoculars or telephoto lenses – not to mention finding a safe spot to let the roar of the jet engines envelop your senses as it flies overhead. Today, aviation nerds swear by apps such as Plane Finder, Flightradar24 or FlightAware to track jets in real time – no one wants to miss that Emirates Airbus A380 or a rare Air Austral 787 sighting. But none of that was available in 1963 when Boris Spremo packed his cameras and drove out to Toronto’s Malton Airport. On the rooftop observation deck, he found one family watching the big metal birds of the day – entertainment that’s still a fun way to spend an afternoon. Catherine Dawson March
