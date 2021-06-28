 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Morning Update Newsletter

Morning Update: Cost to find residential-school graves could surpass $1-billion

Ibnul Chowdhury
Good morning,

Ottawa is fielding more than 100 requests for financial assistance from Indigenous communities intent on launching searches for unmarked graves. The volume of demand surged recently after announcements by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

Earlier this month, the federal government pledged $27-million toward locating unmarked graves, while Alberta committed $8-million. Alongside Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba, government funds total around $50-million. However, the final tab could realistically be 20 times higher, according to Indigenous leaders and academics experienced in such searches.

In Brantford, Ont., Six Nations of the Grand River Chief Mark Hill asked for $10-million from the federal government. The figure is meant to represent the full tab of a broad archeological search, followed by a forensic examination and all the psychological and spiritual supports needed to help the community grapple with the emotional fallout. If that $10-million estimate is applied to each of the nearly 140 former residential school sites identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the total national bill quickly reaches north of $1-billion.

Opinion: A call to Canadians: Help us find every burial site. Bring every lost Indigenous child home. Prove that you are who you claim to be

The Explainer: Marieval, Kamloops residential schools: What we know about the unmarked graves, and Canada’s reaction so far

A family walks through a field where flags and solar lights now mark the site where human remains were discovered in unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School site on Cowessess First Nation, Sask., on June 26, 2021.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Collapsed Florida condo draws attention to Canadian developer Nathan Reiber

The official death toll from the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, a high-rise condominium complex near Miami rose to nine on Sunday. More than 150 people are still missing as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without finding further signs of life.

As an investigation begins into what caused the collapse, focus is expected on Nathan Reiber, the now-deceased Canadian businessman who spearheaded the condo development.

At least four Canadians from three different families remain unaccounted for because of the collapse, Global Affairs Canada said on Sunday. A spokesperson said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities and the affected families, but offered no additional details, citing the privacy act.

Read more: Florida condo showed major structural damage in 2018 engineering report

Lytton, B.C. breaks national temperature record set in 1937 amid Western Canada heat wave

A heat wave across Western Canada, alongside northwestern U.S., has prompted Environment Canada to issue health warnings to residents while the BC Wildfire Service has banned open fires amid concerns about dry conditions in B.C. forests.

The temperature in Lytton, in the southern B.C. Interior, rose to 46.1 on Sunday, setting a Canadian record, according to Environment Canada. The agency’s data show that the previous Canadian record high of 45 was set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

B.C. will experience the hottest temperatures during this week’s unprecedented “heat dome” while neighbouring provinces and territories are forecast to see near-record highs.

“This is a very dangerous event for not only the vulnerable population, but pretty much everyone is at risk for heat-related illnesses,” Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said in an interview on Sunday. “We need to do what we can to keep cool and follow health guidelines such as drinking lots of water and wearing loose-fitting clothing.”

Read more: Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

On today’s Decibel podcast: economics reporter Matt Lundy talks about how supply chain issues are making certain in-demand items – like a bike – really hard to find this summer.

Subscribe to our Olympics newsletter: Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other. Tokyo Olympics Update is here to help you make sense of it all, with original stories from Globe reporters in Canada and Tokyo, tracking Team Canada’s medal wins, and past Olympic moments from iconic performances.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Tonight: Montreal Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens will be playing in the Stanley Cup final. They will be facing off against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Montreal is the first Canadian team to play in the final in 10 years.

Opinion: The hockey world is in a frenzy over the Canadiens – yet off the ice, the Habs are unmoved

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna set to retire from politics

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna is expected to announce today that she will not run for re-election. She says she wants to spend more time with her three children and devote her professional energies to the fight against climate change. McKenna previously served as the Trudeau government’s first environment minister, when she oversaw the introduction of Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan.

RCMP investigate as two more Catholic churches burned in B.C.’s southern Interior

The RCMP are investigating after they say that two Catholic churches in British Columbia’s southern Interior were destroyed in early morning fires on Saturday. They are treating both fires as suspicious, which follow two other Catholic churches on Indigenous lands that were burned and destroyed last Monday. Elsewhere, at a Catholic Church in Edmonton, a statue of the late Pope John Paul II was vandalized with red paint splatter and handprints.

Canada Day puzzle

Ready for The Globe and Mail’s giant Canada Day crossword puzzle? Test your mental mettle with this brain-twisting assortment of word, logic and number puzzles by Fraser Simpson.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares began the week with a cautious start on Monday as Asian and European markets fell after a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around two-and-a-half year highs. MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was down 0.1 per cent after the open in Europe. Just before 7 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.0.62 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.37 per cent and 0.60 per cent respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off down 0.06 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.07 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 81.24 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

James Makokis: “Racism and systemic bias disproportionately affect Indigenous Peoples in Canada, resulting in higher levels of negative health outcomes and unnecessary deaths. Racism is experienced by both Indigenous patients and Indigenous health care providers. This pattern of abuse is consistent with the long history of systemic oppression perpetuated by Canada and its institutions against First Nations Peoples.”

Omar Mouallem: “The antagonism only festers when there’s dissonance between what we as Canadians owe to refugees, against what they believe we owe – and what they owe Canada as a host country, against what Canadians believe they should owe. In other words, there’s a gratitude gap – and if it’s left unaddressed while refugee numbers grow, the gulf could only widen and further polarize the population.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

When achieving fitness goals, the voice in your head matters

Can self-talk make a difference when it comes to achieving fitness goals? Author Alex Hutchinson writes, “We all have an internal monologue chattering away in our heads, and that voice is often critical to a degree that seems absurd when you see the words written down. We brush it off but, as a pair of new books argue (and as sports psychologists have been trying to convince us for decades), the words in our heads matter. Learning how to change that internal monologue, it turns out, can boost your physical performance as surely and as tangibly as hitting the gym.”

MOMENT IN TIME: 1963

Plane spotting

Toronto's Malton Airport, now Pearson International, on July 10, 1963. Various views of people getting off planes and spectators watching from the observation deck.

Boris Spremo/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re remembering the golden age of air travel.

For some, plane spotting is a highly orchestrated affair – parsing airline schedules, figuring out wind direction and what runways are in use, packing binoculars or telephoto lenses – not to mention finding a safe spot to let the roar of the jet engines envelop your senses as it flies overhead. Today, aviation nerds swear by apps such as Plane Finder, Flightradar24 or FlightAware to track jets in real time – no one wants to miss that Emirates Airbus A380 or a rare Air Austral 787 sighting. But none of that was available in 1963 when Boris Spremo packed his cameras and drove out to Toronto’s Malton Airport. On the rooftop observation deck, he found one family watching the big metal birds of the day – entertainment that’s still a fun way to spend an afternoon. Catherine Dawson March

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

