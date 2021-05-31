Morning Update: Could Canada face a fourth wave? New models suggest four scenarios hinging on vaccine rates

Good morning,

Montrealers gave a preview of what post-pandemic life might look like, as 2,500 spectators converged under one roof Saturday night to watch the Canadiens even the NHL playoff series against the Maple Leafs. But victory laps marking the end of COVID-19 may be premature. Whether Canada slips into a fourth resurgence of the pandemic could depend on whether Canada can score a B or an A+ with its vaccination effort. That’s the upshot of an analysis conducted for The Globe and Mail.

Open this photo in gallery A server takes an order from customers on an outdoor terrace in Montreal on May 30, 2021. Quebec said goodbye to its curfew on Friday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Friday set the vaccination-rate goal at 75 per cent, saying that threshold should be reached before relaxing restrictive measures. Some experts, however, say Canada should aim higher. The modelling suggests if Canada’s vaccination rate can reach 90 per cent, that could set it on an much different path, one in which the risk of a fourth wave could be substantially mitigated. The model used was based on one developed by Dr. Caroline Colijn, a mathematician who specializes in infectious disease at Simon Fraser University, and her colleagues that was published in the journal Science earlier this year.

Opinion: Canada’s economic picture brighter as COVID-19 vaccinations speed up, OECD says

Catch up on the latest episode of The Decibel: Host Tamara Khandaker checks in with Globe and Mail health reporter Kelly Grant to dig into why COVID-19 is hitting pregnant people harder and why doctors are advising expectant mothers to get vaccinated.

‘An open secret that Canadians can no longer look away from’: Discovery of children’s remains prompts calls for action

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde and Ontario NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa joined residential school survivors and their families in calling for a “thorough” examination of all residential school sites in the wake of the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

Estimates of children who went missing while attending residential schools between the 1870s and 1996 run as high as 6,000, and the fate of many remains unknown. As many as 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were sent to such schools often against their parents’ wishes.

Opinion: The discovery of a mass grave at a former residential school is just the tip of the iceberg

Netanyahu’s rivals close in on him, as Israel and Egypt meet to discuss truce with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s days in office may be numbered. Far-right leader Naftali Bennett, in a televised address, announced his party’s crucial support for a “unity government” to unseat the 71-year-old head of the Likud party.

Talk of a coalition among eight parties of varying ideologies comes as Israel and Egypt held high-level talks to discuss a truce between Israel and Hamas and the effort to rebuild the Gaza Strip following the 11-day resurgence of violence that left hundreds of people dead. At least 230 Palestinians died, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while at least 12 people in Israel lost their lives.

Read more: Canadian residents with families in Gaza are urging Ottawa to help their loved ones evacuate over fears that the ceasefire may not hold.

Correction: The May 28 Morning Update newsletter misidentified British Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. commemorates 100th anniversary of Tulsa Race Massacre

The two-day assault unleashed by a deadly mob of armed white men on Tulsa’s prosperous Black community of Greenwood – also known as Black Wall Street – has revived calls for reparations for survivors and their descendants.

Parks Canada reports two dead following avalanche in Jasper, Alta.

An agency spokesperson said it was unclear what brought the two victims to Mount Andromeda, but it’s a popular destination for avid climbers.

Meet Ontario’s incoming top doc

Dr. Kieran Moore, the head of the public health unit in Kingston, Ont., has earned plaudits from his colleagues for his mastery of disease surveillance and pandemic statistics. He’s set to replace the beleaguered Dr. David Williams, who will be retiring in June, as the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer.

Maple Leafs look to end 17-year series drought in face-off with forever rivals

Leafs fans left Game 6 bitterly disappointed after the Habs’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the winning goal, with 4 minutes 45 seconds left in overtime. But redemption may be around the corner for Toronto’s favourite sons, as they lace up tonight at 7 p.m. for another tussle with the Canadiens.

Opinion: The Leafs are choking their way out of this series, one weak link at a time

MORNING MARKETS

European stocks slipped from record highs this morning in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism over a swift economic recovery put the benchmark index on course for its fourth month of gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 per cent in morning trade, with shares in Frankfurt falling 0.3 per cent and Paris dipping 0.1 per cent.

U.K. and U.S. markets are closed for a holiday, keeping trading volumes muted across the board.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Andrew Coyne: “Majority rule is only possible where the minority is willing to abide by it. But for that to hold, members of the minority must feel they are a part of the same body of people as the majority.”

Pollster Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson: “To those who say Canada must curb its obsession with growth, become less consumer-obsessed, learn to manage with a smaller population, we say: Who is going to pay for your health care and pension when you get old?”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Van life on the West Coast

B.C.’s housing shortage is prompting Whistler’s municipal government to consider changing zoning bylaws to formalize van dwellings and allow homeowners or businesses to lease spots to people in RVs. Through a pilot project, the town aims to give seasonal workers a way to set up home in the community in the face of rising rental costs.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery Professor Charles H. Best unveils a bust of Dr. Frederick Banting at Simcoe Hall, University of Toronto, Feb. 21, 1951. He was associated with Dr. Banting in the discovery of insulin. The bust is by Frances Loring. The Globe and Mail

Best unveils bust of Banting

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re marking the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

Nearly 30 years after the discovery of insulin, Charles Best unveiled a bust of his former collaborator Frederick Banting during a ceremony at the University of Toronto’s Simcoe Hall in February, 1951. Unlike Banting (who died in a plane crash 10 years earlier) and John J.R. Macleod, Best did not win a Nobel Prize for his role in the find but his postinsulin research career was the most productive, including leading the team that purified the blood thinner heparin. Despite Toronto’s central role as the birthplace of insulin, the focus of diabetes research shifted elsewhere by 1951. And while Banting, Best and biochemist James Collip sold their patent to the university for $1 to ensure easy access to insulin for all, subsequent patents and practices have since turned it into one of the pharmaceutical industry’s most reliable money-makers. Ivan Semeniuk

