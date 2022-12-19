Good morning,

Police investigators in London, Ont., say they have reasonable grounds to believe that five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala, a recent filing to the Ontario Court of Justice indicates.

In a 94-page document filed with the court and dated Oct. 17, the London Police Service asked a judge to approve a series of investigative measures, including warrants and production orders, in connection with its probe of the alleged group attack, reports Robyn Doolittle. The application lays out the case against each of the players. The evidence has not been tested in court and no charges have been laid. The Globe and Mail obtained the document from the Crown.

Peter Julian, an NDP MP who was part of the committee that investigated Hockey Canada’s handling of the allegations, said the new information is troubling and demands action from the organization, which just elected a new board. “There is an obligation of transparency, and the stonewalling from Hockey Canada, I hope, ends with the former board and the former CEO,” he said.

The London Delta Armouries Hotel in London, Ont. There are three ongoing probes into what transpired at the hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018, including the reopened London Police Service investigation.Nicole Osborne/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Canada missed the mark on rising inflation, Macklem says, but he believes turnaround is near

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem knows he has some explaining to do after a “very big forecast error.” At the start of the year, the central bank expected inflation would be close to 2 per cent by the end of 2022. It’s roughly 7 per cent.

But Macklem isn’t alone in facing a reckoning. Central bankers around the world missed the mark on rising inflation through 2021 and early 2022. So what went wrong? Macklem has several explanations, report David Parkinson and Mark Rendell.

Argentina wins World Cup, beats defending champion France in penalties

Argentina won its third World Cup in a thrilling night of drama and shifting fortunes, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappé as the holders recovered from 2-0 down after 80 minutes.

Given the stage, the stakes and the size of the audience, there is no valid comparison point in all of sports for what unfolded Sunday, Cathal Kelly says. In a little under three hours, he writes, those two teams wrote War and Peace.

Listen to Ahead of the Game: Greatest final ever? Messi finally wins a World Cup despite legendary performance from Mbappé

COP15 delegates adopt historic agreement to protect nature’s biodiversity

Delegates at COP15, the United Nations biodiversity conference in Montreal, reached a historic agreement early Monday to boost prospects for the long-term survival of the natural world and those who depend on it.

Included in the adopted framework is the requirement that countries work to conserve 30 per cent of the planet by 2030. The “30-by-30″ target is one that Canada, among several other countries, has pushed for at the talks. Scientists have called the target the minimum of what is needed to sustain a majority of Earth’s species.

If fully implemented, the newly adopted global biodiversity framework would guide conservation efforts through the end of the decade with the aim of seeing species and ecosystems recovering in all regions of the globe by mid-century.

However, there were formal expressions of disappointment from some African countries that said their concerns had been sidelined in the final rush to adopt the framework. The agreement also received mixed reviews from those who said it does not go far enough and leaves too much wiggle room for countries to put off strong action on conservation until years from now.

How Inuit dialysis patients and a Winnipeg doctor made a breakthrough for renal care in Nunavut: Madeline Manitok, 74, once faced a stark choice: Get treatment in distant Winnipeg for the rest of her life, or go without it at home in Nunavut. Kelly Grant reports on how health officials found a better option for her and others in her situation.

Ottawa pressed to sanction Russian steel magnate: The federal government is facing questions over why Alexei Mordashov, a strong ally of President Vladimir Putin whose family owns a global gold-mining company that has an exploration project in Nunavut, has so far avoided being targeted by Ottawa.

Ontario to introduce new drug plan: The province’s new policy will require cheaper versions of pricey biologic drugs to be offered to most patients who need them. Alberta and B.C. have already adopted such a policy.

Multiple fatalities reported after condo shooting in Vaughan, Ont., police say: York Regional Police told local media five people died at the scene, and a sixth was taken to hospital. They said a male suspect died during an “interaction” with police officers. The incident took place Sunday night at a building located on Jane Street near Rutherford Road.

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter CEO: Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Analysis: Jan. 6 panel could condemn Trump to darkest corner of presidential history: The committee’s likely unanimous vote on Monday to recommend criminal charges against Trump is intended to set in motion a process that would stain Donald Trump’s historical reputation, writes David Shribman.

Ramaphosa re-elected leader of South Africa’s badly divided ANC ruling party: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as the ANC’s president by a vote of 2,476 to 1,897 over his sole challenger, the former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who was forced to resign from cabinet last year after allegations that his associates and family members had corruptly benefited from a COVID-19 contract.

World stocks weigh rate risks: World stocks inched higher on Monday but stayed near six-week lows as investors started the year’s last full trading week still mindful of interest rate hike risks to the economy in 2023. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.44 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.56 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.05 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.50 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.31 US cents.

The Emergencies Act has a test of necessity, not of convenience

“It is reasonable to believe that the invocation made that job easier, even if only by underscoring the seriousness of the situation. But the test in the act is not whether an extraordinary power will make for an easier day’s work for police. Nor is the test whether such a measure will expeditiously end weeks of political embarrassment. The only test is one of necessity – dire necessity.” - Editorial board

We’ll never get back to low inflation, and we shouldn’t even try

“Trying to wrestle inflation all the way back down to 2 per cent would be wrong. Workers have borne the brunt of cheap prices for too long. More importantly, it would be futile. The changes occurring in world labour markets lie beyond the control of any central bank or government, and monetary policy can’t affect that.” - John Rapley

Once considered a no-no, Canadians are turning to second-hand Christmas shopping amid inflation and high prices

A practice once deemed uncouth is becoming more accepted, thanks in part to the environmental benefit of reusing items and online marketplaces, such as Poshmark or eBay, which make it easier to find excellent second-hand gifts.

For those looking to find a second-hand gift, Poshmark seller Kesley Dech, 30, of Vancouver has some advice: prepare a list, or have at least some idea of what type of items you’re looking for, and decide on a budget beforehand to avoid buying more than what you planned for.

Moment in time: Stonehenge on the solstice, 2011

People watch the sunrise at the winter solstice celebration at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Dec. 22, 2011.Tim Ireland/PA Images via Reuters Connect

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating the winter solstice.

Local Winter Solstice celebrations take place in communities and cultures around the world, but Stonehenge is perhaps the most famous physical monument to the day itself. Stonehenge was constructed to align with the sun on both the winter and summer solstices; during sunset on Dec. 21 (and on its June counterpart), the sun’s rays are perfectly framed by the roughly 5,000-year-old monument. And while the historical significance of Stonehenge itself remains a matter of debate, a 2009 excavation of the site revealed numerous animal bones, notably the bones of cattle, suggesting that prehistoric humans gathered at the site for midwinter feasts. Today, thousands of people from around the world travel to Stonehenge on Dec. 21 to see the sun rise between the ancient stone formation, collectively marking the return of the light – the mysterious site’s present-day significance is, as the midwinter sun rises, clear as day. Rebecca Tucker

