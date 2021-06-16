Morning Update: COVID-19 outbreak infects 138 children in remote Northern Ontario First Nation

Good morning,

A COVID-19 outbreak has infected 138 children in Kashechewan, a remote First Nation along the James Bay coast, prompting calls for emergency shelters to facilitate isolation in the community, which has long suffered severe housing challenges.

Among those who have tested positive are two infants, one seven weeks old and another four months old. About 65 per cent of the community’s active infections are among children under 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Leo Friday, the community’s chief, said about 74 per cent of adults in the community are fully vaccinated, having received doses in February and March as part of Operation Remote Immunity, which held vaccination clinics in 31 remote First Nations in Northern Ontario. But, he said, the 26 per cent of adults who haven’t been vaccinated, as well as those under 17 who were ineligible for vaccination, are now getting infected.

Open this photo in gallery Kashechewan Chief Leo Friday speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday April 30, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Vancouver School Board phases out honours programs in high schools

The Vancouver School Board is cutting honours courses in math and science in its high schools because the school district says they do not comply with the equity and inclusion goal of ensuring that all students can participate in every aspect of the curriculum.

The school board says teachers will instead be encouraged to teach to individual students’ capabilities, including those who excel at math and science.

But parents of gifted students say their children will lose the opportunity to dive deeper into maths and sciences without being ostracized in regular classrooms because of their abilities.

Biden, Putin will seek to ‘restore common agenda’ at Lake Geneva summit

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden told a TV interviewer earlier this year that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer, and told his biographer that the first time he met the Kremlin boss he told Mr. Putin: “I don’t think you have a soul.”

The tough talk sets an awkward tone for a summit today, when the two men will meet in an 18th-century villa on the shores of Lake Geneva to discuss issues ranging from the conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere, to U.S. concerns about election meddling, cyberattacks and the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent.

Never before have expectations been set so low for a meeting between U.S. and Russian presidents.

The Decibel: After the Julie Payette scandal, the search for a new Governor General

On today’s episode of The Decibel podcast, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to political reporter Kristy Kirkup about why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to find a new Governor General after Julie Payette resigned, and who the government might choose next.

Subscribe to our Olympics newsletter: Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other. Tokyo Olympics Update is here to help you make sense of it all, with original stories from Globe reporters in Canada and Tokyo, tracking Team Canada’s medal wins, and past Olympic moments from iconic performances.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul faces possible non-confidence vote: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is facing a possible non-confidence motion from her party as it debates ousting her less than a year after she took the helm. Senior party members, including former leader Elizabeth May, blame Paul for the defection to the Liberals of Jenica Atwin, the Greens’ only MP outside of British Columbia.

Campbell Clark: Green Party melts down as many expect fall federal election

How to keep workers safe from COVID-19: Focus on the air they breathe. In Saskatchewan, sharing pens in the workplace is discouraged. In Newfoundland, workers are told to avoid handling money, while in B.C. they’re encouraged to disinfect common surfaces such as light switches. What few provinces mention in much detail in their advice to employers about preventing COVID-19 is the air workers breathe.

Editorial: This is how close Canada is to ending the pandemic

Liberals table bill to protect French: The Liberal government introduced legislation yesterday to strengthen the protection of French in Canada as part of the biggest overhaul to the Official Languages Act in more than three decades, just days before the House of Commons is expected to break for the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadiens legend Ken Dryden knows what it’s like to be in Cole Caufield’s skates: “It’s great to be young and a Hab,” Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden said about Cole Caufield, the team’s young phenom who is having a tremendous playoff run. The former goaltender is only too familiar with what it is like to skip from American college hockey to the American Hockey League to the NHL and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets await the Fed: World stock markets treaded water near record highs on Wednesday as investors braced for any hawkish signals from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, and oil prices gained on recovering demand. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.30 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.51 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.70 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.04 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Gary Mason: “Canadians have bore witness to the dangers of online hate.... And it’s beyond time that we, as a country, did something about it.”

Andrew Coyne: “So while the Ford government defends the limits on third parties in terms of the need to keep ‘big money’ out of Ontario elections, in fact it is content that Ontario elections should be awash in big money – as long as it’s the right kind.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Make a tie-dyed T-shirt with Will and Sana Saleh of TikTok’s @salehfamily and Lala Hijabs

There’s something wonderful about tie dye. It’s so joyous and unbounded, so colourful and free. Join us for the next Craft Club, which will be livestreamed on June 22 at 7 p.m. ET, where Will and Sana Saleh will teach us to tie dye a T-shirt or other item. You can buy something new to dye, or transform something you already own.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 16, 2010

Open this photo in gallery Justice Murray Sinclair, Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, stands and speaks during a sharing circle in which persons affected by residential schools shared their experiences in Winnipeg on Wednesday June 16, 2010. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

First Truth and Reconciliation Commission event held in Winnipeg

The first national event held by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which examined Canada’s residential school legacy, took place at the Forks, a historical gathering place for Indigenous people in Winnipeg. Residential schools, which were government-funded, church-run institutions, were in existence for more than 120 years in Canada. They were designed to sever children’s connection to their culture and assimilate them into wider Canadian society against their will. Abuse, including sexual and physical abuse, was prevalent at the schools. TRC chair Murray Sinclair said he and his fellow commissioners were committed to hearing from as many former students of residential schools as possible. The date and location for the three-day event, which began on this day in 2010, were chosen in part on the basis of a recommendation from the Indian Residential School Survivor Committee. It was the first in a series of events that were part of the TRC’s mandate to engage and educate the Canadian public on the Indian residential school system. In 2015, the TRC released its final report containing 94 calls to action, which governments and organizations continue to work to implement today. The TRC said the school system amounted to cultural genocide. Kristy Kirkup

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.